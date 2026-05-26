Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Klarity's avatar
Klarity
4h

One day we will have one of the largest, most joyous celebrations the world has ever known 🎉🎉🎉

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NANCY Jambor's avatar
NANCY Jambor
4h

The secrecy coupled with ridiculous “explanations “ of various observable physical changes makes this a thriller. Unfortunately this is the elected president. Someone who trashed his oath of office from the jump and continues his criminality and corruption unabated. So: Americans need real factual information pronto

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