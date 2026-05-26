May 26, 2026

On Memorial Day, the President of the United States appeared to close his eyes for an extended stretch during observances at Arlington National Cemetery. The next morning, as Trump headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for an exam, a cardiologist went on CNN and said out loud what a growing number of physicians have been circling for months.

“The President has severe daytime somnolence,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner. “He falls asleep very often.”

The exam itself was notable before it even happened: it was Trump’s third visit to Walter Reed in 13 months, for a man who spent four years branding his predecessor unfit. Three trips to a military hospital in just over a year is not, on its face, the schedule of a President in “excellent health,” and it is the backdrop against which every doctor in this story is speaking.

It’s worth being precise about what was and wasn’t said here, because the precision is what makes it serious. Reiner did not “diagnose” Trump with a disease — he has never examined him, and he says so. What he offered was an observation about a symptom, paired with a warning about what that symptom can signal. That’s a meaningful distinction, and it’s one the White House would prefer you not draw.

What Reiner actually said

Dr. Jonathan Reiner is not a random talking head. He is a professor of medicine and director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory at George Washington University Hospital, and he served as cardiologist to former Vice President Dick Cheney for more than a decade, through Cheney’s heart attacks, his transplant, and years of close management. He is, by any reasonable standard, a serious cardiologist.

Speaking on CNN ahead of Trump’s Walter Reed visit, Reiner laid out a cluster of concerns rather than a single dramatic claim. He pointed to the unexplained bruising on Trump’s hands, which the White House has attributed to vigorous handshaking — an explanation Reiner finds unconvincing. He pointed to swelling in Trump’s ankles, previously described by the White House as chronic venous insufficiency, and noted that an exam roughly a year earlier had reportedly found no such swelling, which would make it an acute development rather than a chronic one — a different and more pressing situation.

And then he turned to the sleeping. Reiner connected Trump’s apparent daytime drowsiness to his well-documented habit of posting on social media late at night and in the early morning hours, and framed the underlying problem as chronic sleep disruption. His warning was about consequences: persistent sleep problems in older adults are associated with increased risk of cognitive decline, dementia, heart attack, and congestive heart failure, along with elevated depression and anxiety. He described the cognitive cost in vivid terms — roughly the equivalent, he said, of adding several years to a person’s age.

His bottom line was not a diagnosis. It was a question: what has the White House done to evaluate why the President struggles to stay awake during the day, and what is it doing about it?

He’s not the only one — and that’s the actual story

If this were one cardiologist on cable news, it would be a news cycle. It isn’t one cardiologist. Over the past several months, a striking number of credentialed professionals have raised overlapping concerns, and the overlap is the point.

Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst, has tracked what he describes as a worsening “trend line” in Trump’s cognitive presentation. In April, he wrote that Trump was “exhibiting all the signs of dementia,” listing erratic behaviour, difficulty finishing sentences, apparent confusion, illogical trains of thought, and word-finding difficulties — and, crucially, noting that these had been “developing and worsening gradually over time,” which is the pattern clinicians look for.

(getty images)

Dr. John Gartner, a psychologist, has made a narrower but pointed argument. Trump has repeatedly boasted about acing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA, and has reportedly taken it multiple times. Gartner’s observation is procedural: the MoCA is a screening tool for early dementia, not an IQ test. Administering it once to an elderly patient is routine. Administering it three times, he argues, is not screening — it’s monitoring. “If you’re giving it to him three times,” Gartner said, “that means you’re not assessing dementia. That means you’re monitoring dementia.” Whether or not one accepts his inference, it reframes Trump’s own bragging as potentially self-incriminating.

A group of psychiatric experts — including emeritus professors of psychiatry from Tufts, Vanderbilt, and the University of Missouri, a former Harvard clinical professor, and a representative of the American Psychiatric Association — issued a joint statement on Trump’s mental decline, alarming enough that it was entered into the congressional record in late April by two Democratic senators.

Other physicians have gone further still: one professor of medicine has publicly speculated that Trump suffered a stroke in 2025, and a psychiatry professor has described seeing apparent “deterioration almost week over week.”

These professionals do not all agree on specifics, and none of them claims to. What they share is a direction of concern and a single, consistent demand: not a verdict from afar, but a real evaluation, transparently reported.

The Goldwater problem — and why it cuts both ways

Any honest version of this story has to acknowledge the obvious objection. Diagnosing a public figure you have never examined is professionally frowned upon. The American Psychiatric Association’s “Goldwater Rule” exists precisely because of the temptation to weaponize psychiatry against political opponents, and it is a real ethical principle, not a partisan dodge.

The doctors quoted above are mostly aware of this, which is why the most careful of them — Reiner especially — stay on the side of observable symptoms and unanswered questions rather than diagnoses. “He appears to struggle to stay awake” is an observation anyone with eyes can make. “He has dementia” is a claim that requires an exam. The strongest version of the concern lives entirely in the first category.

But the Goldwater Rule cuts in an uncomfortable direction here, too. It was written for a world in which the public has no good way to know a leader’s true condition. The remedy for armchair speculation is not silence — it is a credible, independent examination with publicly released results. The reason outside doctors keep talking is precisely that the official channel has gone quiet.

The information vacuum

Here is the fact that should bother people regardless of party: Trump’s last full annual physical was reported in April 2025. As of late May 2026, the White House has not said when — or whether — a 2026 annual physical took place, and has declined to answer direct questions about it. There was an unexplained off-cycle visit to Walter Reed in October 2025. Reiner’s pointed observation about that visit is that a president’s medical team strongly prefers to keep him at the White House, and only takes him to Walter Reed when they need imaging — a CT or an MRI — that can’t be done in-house. The White House has never given a clear public account of why that trip happened.

In April 2026, into that vacuum, Rep. Jamie Raskin sent a formal letter to Capt. Sean Barbabella, the physician to the President, is requesting a “comprehensive cognitive assessment” and demanding that the results be made public. Raskin’s letter argued that experts had “repeatedly warned” of signs “consistent with dementia and cognitive decline.” It is a political document — Raskin is a Democrat and the senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee — and it should be read as one. But the request it makes is not inherently partisan: release the records, run the test, show your work.

Or not, and just let us wake up to the good news one day. ;)

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