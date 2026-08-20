August 20, 2026

Trigger warning: this story involves allegations of the sexual abuse of a minor.

Well, well, well.

Six days ago, Judge Emmet Sullivan gave Attorney General Todd Blanche 10 days to cough up 37 pages of handwritten FBI notes from the Jane Doe 4 file. The DOJ’s lawyers stood before a federal judge and argued that those pages were “duplicative” of the typed reports we already have. Also under seal. Also, get this: handwriting is apparently too hard to redact. Thirty-seven pages. The same department that indexed millions of Epstein documents in a few weeks couldn’t handle a legal pad.

Sullivan didn’t buy it. He told them that asking the court to take the DOJ at face value doesn’t cut it, and started the clock.

That clock runs out Saturday. And last night, with days to spare, 22 of those 37 pages showed up anyway.

How it happened

My friend Ellie Leonard who has done more actual journalism on the Epstein files than every cable network combined, got a Signal message late Tuesday night pointing her to a Reddit thread. Four pages of handwritten notes, carrying the exact missing serial numbers from Jane Doe 4’s file, matching the FBI 302 interviews released earlier this year. Ellie dug in and found 18 more pages tied to the same serial number.

Then she did the thing real journalists do. She called a source who had physically read the withheld notes months ago, in a supervised room, no camera, on a stopwatch. The source compared what Ellie had against their own frantic notes from that room. The serial numbers matched. The names of Jane’s childhood friends matched, and nobody outside that file would know those names, because the leaked pages were completely unredacted. Names, places, schools, criminal histories, everything.

The handwriting was different than the source remembered, which points to something even more interesting: a second agent taking notes in the same room. The source saw about half the file. Ellie now has almost exactly the other half. 22 of 37.

She sat on it overnight, waited for legal clearance, redacted everything herself to protect the survivor, and published on her birthday. Because that’s who Ellie is. While the DOJ was telling a federal judge that redacting handwriting was too hard, an independent journalist working from home did it before breakfast.

Go subscribe to her Substack right now. I’ll wait. The Panicked Writer. She earned it a hundred times over. We unpacked it all in yesterday’s FiveStack:

Why this matters

Quick refresher for anyone just joining us. Jane Doe 4 sat with the FBI four times in 2019 and told them, per the released 302s, that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump when she was between 13 and 15 years old. Those are allegations, never tested in court, and the White House calls them baseless. Fine. Noted.

Here’s what is not an allegation. It is documented fact that when the DOJ released Epstein files in January, they gave us exactly one of Jane Doe 4’s four interviews: the one that didn’t mention Trump. It took NPR reporters finding gaps in the file numbering to force out the other three in March. The handwritten notes stayed buried. Katie Phang had to sue. Sullivan had to order. Blanche had to be dragged. At every single step, the Department of Justice fought hardest over the one file belonging to one of the only alleged Epstein victims who directly named the sitting president.

You don’t fight that hard over duplicates.

And now half the notes are public and both DOJ excuses are dead on arrival. If the pages are just copies of what we already have, why were they sealed? If handwriting can’t be redacted, how did Ellie do it in a day? The answer to both questions is the same answer, and everybody knows what it is.

What to watch now

Three things.

The Saturday deadline. Blanche now has to walk into Sullivan’s courtroom orbit and explain why the department went to the mat over pages that leaked out from under them anyway. Sullivan already floated contempt once. The temperature in that room just went up considerably.

The remaining 15 pages. Someone inside the pipeline clearly has access to this material and clearly ran out of patience. If 22 pages exist on a Reddit thread, the other 15 exist somewhere too. Ellie’s source also noticed one of Jane’s friends was missing from the leaked set, which raises the possibility that even this leak was curated. What’s in the pages we still don’t have?

The leaker. These didn’t come through official channels. They surfaced on Scribd and Reddit, which smells like somebody in the redaction trenches, a contractor or a low-level DOJ employee, deciding they didn’t sign up for this. Big Tobacco got taken down by a paralegal with a conscience. History rhymes.

The honest caveat

Nobody official has authenticated these pages, and the trail starts on an anonymous Reddit post, so the responsible framing is that these are strong indicators of legitimacy, not confirmed. Ellie herself was careful about that, which is exactly why her work holds up when the cable guys’ doesn’t.

But here’s the thing. The story was never “leaked pages prove a crime.” Allegations are allegations. The story is that the government of the United States told a federal judge these documents were boring, redundant paperwork, too tedious to bother releasing, and then fought like hell to keep them sealed anyway. Now that anyone with an internet connection can read half of them, that fight looks like exactly what it always looked like.

The cover-up is the confession.

Massive, massive kudos to Ellie Leonard. Crowdsourcing, quiet sources, online sleuths, and one relentless writer outside New York City did what Congress, the DOJ, and the entire mainstream press corps couldn’t or wouldn’t. Subscribe to her, share her work, and stay loud.

More on the FiveStack as this develops. Saturday’s going to be interesting.

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