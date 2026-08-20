Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Angela Abdallah's avatar
Angela Abdallah
10m

Ellie deserves a Pulitzer Prize for her reporting.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
13m

Phew! It’s been a while since you’ve had a blockbuster report on the Epstein files (I know Ellie‘s been working on this constantly!), but this was terrific. (Yes, I saw the video yesterday.). The crack in the story is getting to be more like a crevice. Keep it up, Dean – – and Ellie– – cuz we may have a bigger story when it comes to November!

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