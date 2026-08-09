Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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RuthAnne's avatar
RuthAnne
1h

You cannot take the snarling beast out of the human being, but you can cloak it in holy vestments and pass it off as righteous. We are a weird species, with deception making up an inordinate amount of how we make our societies work.

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John pauli's avatar
John pauli
44m

I went to catholic school and then in high school I went to catechisms for more “learning”. I mostly just got in egg fights. But, one day on a Sunday I was listening to the pastor . That was my first mistake. He was discussing money. That was the whole sermon, the finances of the church. Father Woodstock who was in his later years found badly beaten in Las Vegas after a night of gambling. I just happen to read about it in the reviews journal.

Once that enlightened sermons over so was I. I said I was done. I was 18 and the bullshit hell and heaven crap just sounded so fake. So I left and never went back. That was 57 years ago.

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