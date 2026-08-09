August 8, 2026

Welcome back to the “Evangelical Deconstruction Diaries”. A series meant to connect with others who have ‘deconstructed’ their christian/evangelical faith in the age of Trump. It’s an intensely personal and embarrassing conversation for so many, but shouldn’t be.

Last week I told you about the sinner’s prayer — the thirty-second incantation that evangelicals believe is your boarding pass to eternity. Say the words, mean the words, and you’re in. Skip them, and it doesn’t matter if you spent your life feeding the hungry, housing refugees, and forgiving people who didn’t deserve it. Wrong terminal. Enjoy the lake of fire.

That was the pitch I got at youth group in between dodgeball and pizza. And even as a kid, before I had the vocabulary for any of this, one question kept snagging on the way down:

“If this is the only door to the afterlife, why are there so many buildings with the same doors? Is it possible that we’re the ONLY people going to heaven? Are we the only religion who thinks this? Kind of a dick move by God/us, no?”

Because here’s the thing they don’t put on the welcome sign. The people telling me that Catholics weren’t real Christians, that mainline Protestants had “watered it down,” that the Pentecostals two blocks over were “getting weird with it” — they were one franchise among tens of thousands, each one absolutely certain it held the master key.

So when I started deconstructing, I did what they always dared us to do and never expected anyone to actually try: I went and read the history.

A brief history of the splintering

Christianity didn’t start as one thing that recently shattered. It started shattered. Within a generation of Jesus’s death, there were already competing camps — Paul’s communities, the Jerusalem church, Gnostics, dozens of gospels that never made the cut. Historians of the early church will tell you flat out: there has never been a single, unified Christianity. Not for one day.

The greatest hits of the fragmentation:

Year 325. The Roman emperor Constantine — a politician, note, not a pastor — convenes the Council of Nicaea to force the squabbling factions into one official product line. The losers get branded heretics. Congratulations: church and state have been in bed since before your Bible existed in its current form.

Year 1054. The Great Schism. Rome and Constantinople excommunicate each other over theology, politics, and — I cannot stress this enough — turf. Catholic and Orthodox, the first big corporate split.

Year 1517. Martin Luther nails his complaints to a church door, and the headline grievance is indulgences — the Catholic Church literally selling reduced sentences in purgatory to fund a building campaign. Sit with that. The Protestant Reformation, the founding event of everything evangelical, was a protest against the monetization of the afterlife. The house always remembers a product that sells, though. We’ll come back to that.

Everything after. Luther’s big idea — that any believer can read scripture and interpret it themselves, no priest required — was genuinely radical. It was also a fork bomb. If every person is their own pope, every disagreement is a potential new church. Lutherans begat Calvinists begat Baptists begat Methodists begat Pentecostals begat the non-denominational warehouse church with the fog machine and the pastor in $900 sneakers.

Which brings us to the number.

How One Became Forty-seven thousand

According to the Center for the Study of Global Christianity — a research group at an evangelical seminary, not some atheist think tank — there were roughly 47,000 Christian denominations worldwide as of 2023. Their projection: 49,000 by 2025, on the way to 64,000 by 2050. Researchers estimate about two new denominations are created every single day.

Two a day. Christianity spawns new competing franchises faster than Starbucks opens locations.

And here’s the punchline my youth pastor never delivered: essentially every one of those 47,000 believes it has the correct read on the same book. The evangelicals who told me Catholics were doomed? Catholics are half of all Christians on Earth — about 1.3 billion people. The “one true path” I was raised in is a rounding error inside a rounding error, statistically certain that the other 46,999 booths are selling counterfeit tickets to the afterlife.

At some point you have to ask the question that no apologetics class survives: what’s actually being sold at all these booths?

Bespoke Amway for your soul

Strip out the stained glass and look at the structure. What do you see?

A product you can’t inspect (eternal salvation) with zero proof of existence. A catastrophic consequence for not buying (eternal torment in the lake-filled fires of hell). A monthly payment plan (the tithe — ten percent, pre-tax if you really love Jesus and if you are committed to your eternal salvation). A recruitment quota dressed up as a virtue (evangelism — every member is also unpaid sales staff, and bringing in your friends and family is literally called “witnessing”). Territory managers (pastors), regional directors (denominations), and at the top of certain pyramids, guys with private jets explaining that God told them they need another one.

That’s not a religion; that’s a multi-level marketing org chart. Amway sells you soap and the dream of passive income. The machine I grew up in sold fire insurance — coverage against a hell it invented and can in no way prove exists, underwritten by an entity/deity that has never once revealed itself, as told by a variation of a book transcribed hundreds of times and interpreted by hucksters who attach heavenly dollar figures to it all, in the name of Jesus.

And the 47,000 denominations? That’s the bespoke part. Can’t stomach hellfire? There’s a soft-lit franchise with an espresso bar and a worship band. Want your prejudices sanctified? There’s a pulpit for that too. Prefer prosperity? Kenneth Copeland and the televangelist wing will teach you that God is a slot machine and the tithe is how you pull the lever — “seed faith,” they call it, which is asking poor people to wire money to millionaires as an act of devotion. Whatever you’ve got, there’s a curated belief package that ties your spiritual standing to your attendance and your attendance to your bank account. Your soul, tailored. Alterations included. Payment due Sunday.

To be fair to the founders: Jesus’s actual recorded positions were “sell your possessions and give to the poor” and flipping tables on the merchants in the temple. The historical figure at the center of all this was, by the text’s own account, anti-monetization. The irony is thick enough to build a megachurch on.

And no one has ever closed like Trump

Every generation of this grift produces a top earner. Tent revivalists passing the hat. Radio preachers. The televangelists of the ‘80s weeping into the camera for your credit card number. But nobody — nobody — has mastered fire insurance sales like Donald Trump.

The man didn’t just harvest the evangelical machine’s votes, though he did that too, capturing a movement whose leaders spent decades preaching character before deciding character was negotiable if the judges were right. He did something the Bakkers and Falwells of the world could only dream of:

He put his name on the Bible itself and charged $59.99 for it

The “God Bless the USA Bible.” King James Version, bundled with the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance — scripture and state stapled together in one product, which is Christian nationalism as a literal SKU. Printed in China, according to reporting during the very campaign he spent railing against Chinese manufacturing. A Baptist minister who reviews Bibles professionally looked at the build quality and pegged it as a fifteen-to-twenty-dollar book.

His own financial disclosures — filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, not alleged by his enemies — show what the fire insurance business pays: about $1.3 million in Bible royalties in 2024, another $208,000 in 2025. Over $1.5 million total, and counting, for licensing his name to the sacred text of the people who believe he was sent by God.

Luther started the Reformation because the church was selling salvation-adjacent merchandise. Five hundred years later, the movement that traces its lineage to that protest made a merchandise salesman its messiah. The circle is complete, and it’s a cash register.

This is the tell, and it’s the whole reason this installment exists. When a belief system’s most reliable outputs are fear and revenue — when hell is the product, tithes are the subscription, and a strongman is the brand ambassador — you’re not looking at faith anymore. You’re looking at a business with a theology department. And that business is currently being used as the spiritual load-bearing wall of an authoritarian political project, which is exactly what Constantine figured out in 325: nothing consolidates power like convincing people that opposing you is opposing God.

The part where I mean it

Now the caveat, and I mean it as much as anything above.

This is not about your grandmother. It’s not about the believers who run food banks and refugee sponsorships and sit with the dying, who read “love is patient, love is kind” and actually try to live it. Those people exist in every one of the 47,000 franchises, and frankly they exist despite the machine, not because of it. If your faith makes you more generous, more humble, and more loving — genuinely, nobody is coming for that, least of all me.

This series is about the machinery. The fear engine. The fusion of pulpit and party. The people who took a first-century pacifist rabbi’s message about loving your neighbor and reverse-engineered it into a fundraising apparatus with a hell-shaped cattle prod. And it’s for anyone sitting in a pew right now feeling the dissonance — watching what their tradition has been turned into and wondering if they’re allowed to say it out loud.

You are. That feeling has a name. It’s the beginning of deconstruction, and it’s not a betrayal of your faith. It might be the most faithful thing you’ve done in years.

Challenge the discomfort with facts. Count the denominations. Read the history. Follow the money — all of it, from the offering plate to the disclosure forms before you hand over THIS life and 10% of what you make over for fire insurance in the afterlife.

Seems important.

Just data, baby. Just data.

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