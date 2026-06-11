The FIveStack LIVE: 3 Dead Sailors, Trump Announces (39th) Phantom Iran Peace Deal, and a 47-Pool Hole at Epstein's Ranch Trump Doesn't Want You To See

June 11, 2026

Five major breaking news stories. Each one, on a normal planet, ends a career. We ranked them anyway — counted up to the worst — and the worst is a sitting President threatening to seize a country’s oil fields and waving a peace deal nobody signed, all while three sailors come home in boxes. Below that: a spy program Congress let die rather than hand to Trump’s mortgage cop, and a 47-foot hole carved out of Epstein’s ranch the exact week the files dropped.

5️⃣ — SCOTUS quietly finishes off the Voting Rights Act

Start at the bottom, because the bottom is a 6-3 court deciding Black voters in Alabama get one shot instead of two.

Here’s the timeline, because the timeline is the scandal. A federal three-judge panel held a full trial in 2025 and ruled Alabama’s 2023 map intentionally discriminated against Black voters — violating both Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and the Constitution. The court ordered a fair map with two opportunity districts. Voters already used it in 2024. Voters had already cast primary ballots under it in 2026.

Then the Supreme Court vacated the injunction and sent it back, telling the lower court to redo its homework in light of Louisiana v. Callais — the April ruling that gutted the Section 2 standard. Translation: Alabama gets to run its discriminatory map in the 2026 midterms anyway. Six safe Republican seats, one Democratic. Shomari Figures, the Black congressman who won under the fair map, likely loses his seat to a Sharpie.

The note for your scorecard: this wasn’t a thunderclap “we’re killing the VRA” opinion. It was a stay and a remand — a paperwork knife, slid in sideways, so nobody has to own it. That’s the part to be angry about.

4️⃣ — Somebody dug a 47-pool hole at Zorro Ranch the same week the Epstein files dropped

This is the one that’ll keep you up.

Epstein’s New Mexico compound — Zorro Ranch — has never been searched by federal authorities. Not once. The word “Zorro” shows up roughly 14,000 times in the released DOJ files. At least ten women, including the late Virginia Giuffre, allege they were assaulted there. A 2019 tip claimed two foreign girls were buried in the hills outside the ranch — a tip the FBI didn’t even enter into its system until 2021.

Now stack two facts on top of each other. Former NM Attorney General Hector Balderas says that when his office was building a state case in 2019, the feds (SDNY) told him to stand down — promised to share information, then didn’t. He found out this year, from the released files, that he’d been cut off. He’s on record: “I’m very angry.”

And on Narativ Live, Zev walked through the second fact: per a New York Times account cited on-air, an excavation the size of 47 swimming pools was carved out of the ranch — broken ground late January/early February — the same window the Epstein files were going public. Narativ’s read of the evidence: a structure built under the ranch around 2014-2015, then removed the week the documents dropped.

Dig to bedrock the week the paperwork lands, on the one property nobody was allowed to search. You don’t have to connect the dots out loud. The dots are doing fine.

3️⃣ — DOJ indicts 8 pro-Palestinian activists over the Michigan divestment fight

The Justice Department unsealed a 63-page, 10-count grand jury indictment against eight activists tied to the University of Michigan divestment campaign. FBI Director Kash Patel announced seven arrests on social media the morning of the raid.

What the government alleges: a coordinated campaign of threats and vandalism — spray-painted messages at the homes of the provost and multiple regents and at the Jewish Federation of Detroit, plus, in the DOJ’s framing, discussion of poisons, bombs, and worse. The defendants face 5 to 20 years.

What the other side says: the activists’ groups (SAFE, and others) call it political retaliation — the latest escalation in a national crackdown on Palestine-solidarity organizing on campuses. Same set of facts, two completely different stories about what they mean.

The note: keep both halves in your head. There’s an indictment with specific alleged conduct, and there’s a Justice Department that has made campus protest a stated enforcement priority. Don’t let anyone hand you only one of those.

2️⃣ — The House lets the spy program die rather than hand the keys to Trump’s mortgage cop

This is the one where Congress actually did something, and it’s wild.

Section 702 of FISA — the warrantless foreign-surveillance authority that reportedly feeds more than half the President’s daily brief — is set to lapse Friday. Why? Because on Thursday the House failed, 198–218, to pass even a short-term extension. Seven Democrats voted yes; nineteen Republicans voted no. Speaker Johnson, asked if he’d drag the House back from recess to try again: “What would be the point?”

The fight isn’t really about surveillance. It’s about Bill Pulte. Trump installed his housing-finance regulator — a man with zero national-security background — as acting Director of National Intelligence, and moved his start date up to June 19. This is the same Pulte who used his perch at the FHFA to manufacture mortgage-fraud referrals against Trump’s enemies: Letitia James, Adam Schiff, Fed governor Lisa Cook. Democrats said flatly they won’t reauthorize the nation’s spy powers with that guy holding them. Rep. Jim Himes: “One day under Bill Pulte is one day too many.”

The note: members of both parties looked at handing warrantless spy authority to Trump’s personal fraud-enforcer and decided letting a critical program lapse was the safer option. Sit with that.

1️⃣ — BIGGEST: Trump fights a war by tweet, waves a peace deal nobody signed, and three sailors are dead

Here’s your top story, and it’s top because it’s the one where people are actually dying while the policy is being made in all-caps on Truth Social.

In a single news cycle, Trump posted that the U.S. would hit Iran “VERY HARD TONIGHT,” threatened to seize Kharg Island — Iran’s main oil-export hub — and “assume total control” of Iranian oil and gas, comparing it to Venezuela. The U.S. is enforcing a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz: CENTCOM says it’s disabled nine vessels. One of those strikes, on a tanker off Oman, killed three Indian sailors — India lodged a formal protest. There has been no vote in Congress authorizing any of this.

And here’s the whiplash, because the peace half is as unhinged as the war half. The same week he’s threatening to take the oil fields, Trump says he wants to sign a peace deal in Switzerland, claims top Iranian officials phoned him personally begging for a bombing halt, and at one point announced he’d cancelled tonight’s strikes citing approval from “the highest level of Iranian leadership.” Iran’s response? Officials say the U.S. attacks have rendered the ceasefire “meaningless” — Trump himself called it “the most violated ceasefire in the history of the world.” A deal he’s narrating into a phone while the bombs are still falling.

If this feels familiar — it should. He’s pulled the same move 39 times: announced a “Complete and Total CEASEFIRE” between Israel and Iran that Iran’s own foreign minister said didn’t exist and Iranian state media called outright false. Same playbook. Declare the peace, deny the bodies, post through it.

The note for the top of your scorecard: a shooting war with no Congressional authorization, an oil-seizure threat against a sovereign nation, dead foreign nationals, and a “deal” that exists mostly as a Truth Social post. That’s not a foreign policy. That’s a man live-tweeting a war and calling the smoke a ceasefire.

That’s the FiveStack. Five stories, counted up, all sourced. Subscribe so the next one hits your inbox before the news cycle buries it — and watch the full show with Zev for the parts that don’t fit in a recap.

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