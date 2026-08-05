The FiveStack LIVE: Blanche Gets His Votes, Wyden Gets the Banks, Michigan Gets the Last Word

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5️⃣ Blanche Trades the Fund for the Gavel

Todd Blanche killed Donald Trump’s $1.776 billion fund in writing on Sunday night. By Tuesday morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee paid him for it — twelve to ten, party line, and his nomination for attorney general goes to the Senate floor. Zev and Dean played Sheldon Whitehouse’s markup statement at length, because Whitehouse prosecuted the case his own committee wouldn’t: the FBI took four 302s from a woman who said Trump sexually assaulted her at 13 or 14, and the Justice Department released one — “the one that did not mention Donald Trump,” Whitehouse said. “Only because they got caught were those 302s produced.” Dean priced the two Republican flips that advanced the nomination: “All he had to do to get those two cuck votes was put out two graphics of, I swear to God, the slush fund’s dead. It’s not.” Blanche stays acting attorney general until the full Senate votes.

4️⃣ Cori Bush — This Week’s Ground News Blindspot

Tuesday’s Ground News Blindspot: Cori Bush. The progressive the Squad lost in 2024 stood on Tuesday’s ballot to take her St. Louis seat back from Wesley Bell — the same AIPAC-backed money that beat her is back in the race — and the right wing isn’t covering it. Zev called it a bellwether: a progressive comeback running through the night’s primaries, straight at pro-Israel lobby money. What gets covered decides what exists — Ground News shows you both the story and the silence.

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3️⃣ Wyden Catches the Banks

Ron Wyden dropped a 67-page report Tuesday morning: JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America watched Jeffrey Epstein’s money move for two decades and sat on the paperwork the law required — Deutsche Bank on more than $250 million, including wires paying women in Russia and Eastern Europe; Bank of America on $170 million in Leon Black-linked reports. Wyden gave 60 Minutes an interview on the money in March. The story never aired. “Bari Weiss, in firing Sharyn Alfonsi, also killed the story about Jeffrey Epstein’s money,” Zev said, and set the report inside the decade he has spent on the same ledger: “It’s all the same network because it really is the Russian network.”

2️⃣ Trump Turns on Pirro

Trump spent Monday trashing his own U.S. attorney. Jeanine Pirro “folded like an umbrella,” the president said — she “choked.” Her offense: she stopped prosecuting four people for Reflecting Pool vandalism that never happened. All four defendants walked, and DOJ’s own filing blames contractor error — a botched, no-bid paint job whose price climbed from $1.8 million to $13.1 million, tracked by Narativ since June. By Tuesday, the Washington Post reported, Trump wanted the new helipad ripped up too; he doesn’t like the presidential seal. “We’re quickly approaching a Marie Antoinette moment,” Dean said. Both hosts gave Trump’s Oval Office defense of the case the same review: “Come on, bro.”

1️⃣ Michigan Decides What the Party Is

Abdul El-Sayed — Bernie Sanders, AOC, an army of volunteers — against Haley Stevens and the biggest bet AIPAC has ever placed on a single race; polls closed at 8 p.m. Eastern, and El Sayed holds a slim lead on his centrist opponent. Dean had spent the hour declaring the patient dead — “The United States of America is a fraudulent country,” he said, reaching for The Big Short — and Zev wouldn’t sign the certificate: “I struggle when you say things like that.” His counter was on the ballot. “This is democracy, folks. This is what it looks like. You elect the people who represent the views of your people,” Zev said. Dean set a deadline anyway. Ninety days. “You have 90 days to send a message to this prick.” The money moved first all day — the fund, the wires, the invoice, the AIPAC millions. At eight o’clock, the voters answer.

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