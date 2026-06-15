June 15, 2026

5️⃣ The $14 Million Pool That Went Green in a Week

We opened on the dumbest-smartest story of the day: the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Trump told the public this resurfacing job would run somewhere between $1.5 and $2 million. The actual contracts came in at roughly $14 million — awarded no-bid, and now staring down a lawsuit from The Cultural Landscape Foundation, who argue the whole thing skipped the historic-review process it was legally supposed to go through.

The punchline writes itself. They coated the century-old pool in a darker “American flag blue” finish, refilled it, and within days it turned green with algae. I had a field day with this one. Zev, to his credit, kept me honest: the pool has bloomed green after every major renovation, including a $34 million job back in 2012, and the scientists Newsweek talked to say the dark coating is, at most, one factor among several — heat, stagnant water, nutrients, aging pipes.

So no, I’m not signing onto the MAGA “Democrats sabotaged it” theory floating around X. There’s zero evidence for that. The real story isn’t sabotage. It’s $14 million of your money, a no-bid contract, a skipped review, and a pool that looks like pea soup. That’s not a conspiracy. That’s just incompetence with a price tag.

4️⃣ Ungaro Says Melania “Knew.” Melania Says That’s Defamation.

This is the segment where Zev and I both put our lawyer hats on, because this one’s a minefield.

Here’s what’s actually true: Amanda Ungaro — a Brazilian former model, locked in a custody battle with Trump envoy Paolo Zampolli — has gone public claiming Melania was an “escort” for Jeffrey Epstein and that Epstein, not Zampolli, introduced her to Trump. Her exact words to Courier: that Melania knows she “witnessed highly compromising interactions over the course of 20 years” — with no further detail offered.

Now here’s what I made very clear on air, and I’ll make it clear here: these are allegations, not established facts. Snopes looked into the whole cluster of Melania-Epstein rumours and found them unsupported by credible evidence. Melania herself stood up at the White House in April and denied any association with Epstein, calling the rumours “mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.” Ungaro deleted her original recording. She was deported in 2025 and is in a mid-custody war with the man she’s accusing.

So why even cover it? Because the pattern is the story — the steady drip of Epstein-file releases, the names that keep surfacing, the White House’s clumsy handling of all of it. That’s legitimate. But “MELANIA KNEW” as a flat statement of fact? I’m not doing that, and neither should anyone else who doesn’t want to meet her lawyers. Ungaro claims. Melania denies. Everything in between is unproven. That’s the honest frame.

3️⃣ Commerce Switched Off Anthropic’s Best Models By Memo

Then we got into something that genuinely should scare you about how this administration wields power.

On Friday at 5:21 p.m., Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick signed an export-control directive — through the Bureau of Industry and Security — ordering Anthropic to cut off all foreign-national access to its two most advanced AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5. And here’s the kicker: “foreign national” includes people inside the U.S., and even Anthropic’s own non-citizen employees. Because there’s no clean way to enforce that by nationality alone, Anthropic had no choice but to disable both models for everyone, worldwide.

The trigger, per the reporting, was a jailbreak — Amazon flagged a vulnerability to the government, and the UK’s AI Safety Institute had reported its own progress cracking the thing. Anthropic pushed back hard, saying the government only ever gave them “verbal evidence of a potential narrow, non-universal jailbreak” and that the fix didn’t justify pulling the models wholesale.

I want to be precise here, because the headline simplifies it: this wasn’t the government flipping off all of Anthropic’s AI. Their other models stayed live. But the principle is the thing — a single signed memo, on a Friday evening, no public hearing, and a frontier technology gets yanked offline globally. Whether you love or hate Anthropic, that’s a lot of unilateral power riding on one signature.

2️⃣ Musk Hit a Trillion. On Your Dime.

Number two: on June 12, SpaceX went public at roughly a $1.77 trillion valuation — the largest share sale in history — and the IPO pushed Elon Musk’s net worth past one trillion dollars. First trillionaire on the board.

And here’s the part the celebration coverage skips. As Oxfam and a pile of other analysts put it bluntly: Musk is a government-backed trillionaire. There is no SpaceX without NASA’s early contracts and grants. There’s no Tesla without the Department of Energy loan and years of subsidies and tax credits. SpaceX swept 100% of a key tranche of national-security launch contracts this year — ULA and Blue Origin got nothing. The public absorbed the early risk; Musk privatized the reward.

So when I say “public locked out,” that’s what I mean. You helped fund the runway. You don’t get a seat on the plane. A trillion dollars in one man’s hands — built substantially on public money — while people argue over grocery prices. Volsky from the Tax the Greedy Billionaires campaign said it cleanest: the system shields the ultra-wealthy from tax while working people pay on every paycheck.

1️⃣ 🚨 The Iran “Peace” Deal — And the Toll Story That Doesn’t Add Up

And the top story, the one Zev and I chewed on the longest.

Trump declared the Iran deal “complete” on June 14, posted to Truth Social, authorizing the “toll-free opening” of the Strait of Hormuz and the immediate removal of the U.S. naval blockade. “Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” He told the New York Times the Strait would be “permanently toll-free.” Official signing set for June 19 in Switzerland.

Here’s the problem, and it’s a big one. While Trump is out front promising toll-free, a source cited by Iran’s Fars agency says U.S. negotiators actually accepted the principle of Iran charging fees for the Strait down the line — under a system jointly managed by Iran and Oman. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard published a 14-point list of what it says is in the memorandum. So you’ve got the President of the United States saying one thing publicly and the Iranian side describing something close to the opposite.

That gap is the whole story. Either Trump is overselling a “peace” deal that quietly hands Iran future control of a chokepoint carrying a fifth of the world’s oil — exactly what his own Secretary of State Rubio called “unfeasible” weeks ago — or the Iranians are spinning. Somebody’s not telling the truth, and the contradiction is sitting right there in the documents.

One correction on our own framing from earlier in the week, because I care about getting this right: the reconstruction/compensation figure attached to this deal is $300 billion, not $300 million. Big difference. The tolls themselves were reportedly running around $2 million per tanker before the ceasefire.

So is it peace? Maybe. Is it clean? Not even close. And when the public version and the paper version don’t match, you watch the paper.

That was the show. Five stories, one through-line: power moving fast, quietly, and rarely in your favor. Catch us next time on The FiveStack LIVE.

— Dean

Thank you LC - Silence is Complicity, Deeanna Burleson, Yolanda D., Catherine Mommsen, the real pambo, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev! Join me for my next live video in the app.