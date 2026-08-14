The FiveStack LIVE: Judge Sullivan Just Gave Todd Blanche 10 Days To Cough Up 37 Pages Of Damning Trump/Epstein Files

August 14, 2026

Ten days.

That’s what Judge Emmett Sullivan gave Attorney General Todd Blanche yesterday to explain — under oath, in a sworn declaration — why the DOJ still hasn’t coughed up the Epstein documents a court ordered released. Then, on his way out the door, Sullivan told a little story about the only prosecutor he ever held in contempt. Case citation included. So Blanche’s lawyers can go look up how that movie ends.

That’s not a judge losing his patience. That’s a judge who lost it months ago and is now building a paper trail.

We jumped on the FiveStack minutes after the hearing wrapped — me, Zev Shalev attorney Anne P. Mitchell, Esq., and Ellie Leonard from The Panicked Writer. We’d all listened in live, and Zev read the transcript on air. The defining exchange, and I’m barely paraphrasing: Sullivan asks for a date. Any date. Thirty days, sixty days, pick one. DOJ’s answer? Can’t give you one, Your Honor. It’s “out of my control.” Sullivan literally asked them to pass the microphone to someone at the Department of Justice who could give a date.

Nobody could.

This is the same department that indexed millions of pages in a few weeks. Now they can’t name a month. Sure.

Then it got dumber. The other fight was over 37 pages of handwritten FBI interview notes in the Jane Doe 4 case. DOJ’s argument: they’re “duplicative” of the typed reports. Also they’re under seal. Ellie pulled that thread apart in about ten seconds — if they’re just copies of stuff we already have, why are they sealed? They also claimed handwriting is too hard to redact. It’s 37 pages. As Ellie put it, you could redact that before lunch. This is the same crack review team that once redacted “Lion King” from a document because somebody’s last name is King.

And here’s the part that should actually keep you up at night: everything that wasn’t in English got left out of the files entirely. No Russian. No foreign bank records. The FBI employs actual linguists, and failing that, your iPhone translates a menu in Portugal in two seconds. That excuse doesn’t survive contact with reality.

Anne brought receipts too. She compared a DOJ-redacted Epstein email against the unredacted original she already had. Thirty names blacked out. Not one of them a victim. As she said on the show — it’s not about who the names are, it’s that the DOJ illegally redacted them. Oh, and one name slipped past the redaction geniuses because Epstein spelled it “Donaldo Trupp.” You can’t write this stuff.

So why no contempt ruling yesterday? Anne walked us through it: contempt is a judge’s nuclear option, and Sullivan spent the whole day appeal-proofing his. He took a “15-minute” recess that ran almost an hour to read the surprise binder Blanche’s team handed up — documents the plaintiff has never even seen — then came back, told his contempt story, and put the citation on the record. Judges don’t sweat appeals. The trial keeps going either way.

Blanche will probably appeal the ten-day order. The department will keep moving the cups around — I called it what it is on the show: bullshit three-card monte. But every stall is backfiring. Six months ago Epstein was a dead tabloid billionaire. Today, in the public’s mind, he’s Donald Trump’s guy. Not fringe. Settled. Because everyone knows an innocent department would have ended this by just... releasing the files.

Ten days, Todd. And do the reading first.

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Thank you Ellie Leonard, Lev Parnas, Jim Bourg, Amy Gabrielle, LC - Silence is Complicity, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev and Anne P. Mitchell, Esq.! Join me for my next live video in the app.