The FiveStack LIVE: MELANIA TRUMP JUST SUED US

Some weeks the FiveStack writes itself. This was one of those weeks.

Zev Shalev and I sat down for what was supposed to be a normal episode and instead ended up covering a live-updating corruption ticker, a Secretary of Defence coming apart on national television, and the news that the First Lady of the United States has lawyered up — against Zev. We’ll get to that. Buckle up.

The Trump Grift Clock: $5.1 Billion and Counting

Zev built a clock. Not a doomsday clock — a Grift Clock. It counts, per second, how much money the Trump Crime Family has siphoned out of the presidency through bribes, licensing deals, crypto schemes, foreign “gifts,” and much, much more.

As of this recording, the number sits at $5.1 BILLION.

Let that sink in. Five point one billion dollars of self-enrichment while in office, ticking up in real time like a taxi meter from hell. This isn’t vibes. This is Zev’s meticulously sourced accounting — every line item documented, every deal receipted. That’s why it stings. That’s why they’re rattled.

And speaking of gifts nobody can explain: Pete Hegseth was asked point blank what Trump plans to do with that Qatari jet after he leaves office. Pete’s answer? Nothing. Silence. Because there is no answer that doesn’t sound exactly like what it is.

Hegseth Comes UNGLUED

Then came the Armed Services oversight hearing, where whatever’s left of Pete’s vodka-pickled brain was on full display.

Jon Ossoff and Rep. Peters put him in a body bag. Calmly. Professionally. With simple questions. And Pete — a weekend Fox News anchor turned Evangelical zealot with sexual assault allegations and an NDA in his past — responded by melting down, wrapping himself in the valour of REAL soldiers. Real men and women who served, bled, and died — invoked as a human shield by a guy trying to bully the Senate into handing him $1.5 TRILLION while calling Senators who dared ask questions “commies” with “TDS” who hate America.

It was McCarthyism, if McCarthy was a drunk.

(He was.)

The whole spectacle was designed to intimidate. It didn’t. It just showed everyone exactly who’s running the Pentagon for an adjudicated rapist’s war of choice.

And Then... Melania Wants to Sue Zev

Saved the biggest one for last.

Melania Trump wants to sue Zev Shalev. THAT Melania. THIS Zev. And she’s hired an ambulance-chasing lawyer in BOCA to do it.

Why? Because an independent podcaster had the audacity to interview her former best friend, Amanda Ungaro — whose ex, Paolo Zampolli, is the man Zev’s reporting places at the centre of how Melania met Trump in the first place, with Jeffrey Epstein’s fingerprints all over the introduction. Zev asked questions. He sourced everything. And it has apparently pissed off the dumbest First Lady in American history badly enough to send a Boca Raton lawyer after him.

Here’s the thing about suing a journalist who documents EVERYTHING: discovery goes both ways.

Zev is going to fight this. And we are fighting with him. Every step, every filing, every receipt — we’re taking you with us on this journey, because you deserve to see how the Epstein Class responds when someone refuses to look away.

Here’s How You Fight With Us

The best way to support this fight? Subscribe and share.

Especially to Zev Shalev.

Paid subscribers are the reason we rattled Melania and the Epstein Class in the first place. And make no mistake — they are RATTLED. Because Zev meticulously sources everything. So do I. That’s what scares them. Not the noise. The receipts.

Your paid subscription keeps us in this fight — reporting on it, pushing back against the Trump Crime Family, and refusing to blink. And as Canadians, we feel like we owe it to a better America to partner with you and see this through to the end.

Democracy dies in the dark.

We need a big f***ing floodlight right now. Be the floodlight.

Subscribe. Share this with EVERYONE. LFG. 🔦

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Thank you Uncomfortable Truth by Monica, Amy Gabrielle, LC - Silence is Complicity, Lalisa, Cheryl Young, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev! Join me for my next live video in the app.