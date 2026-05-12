The FiveStack LIVE: Netanyahu's 60 Minutes Interview Should Make Every American F****** Furious

The plan today was a five-story countdown. The plan did not survive Benjamin Netanyahu’s “America is my b****” Interview on 60 Minutes.

Sunday night, the prime minister of Israel walked onto Bari Weiss’s captured CBS — “Breitbart Light,” as I called it about thirty seconds into the show — and effectively told the American people that he gets to decide when their war with Iran ends, what US soldiers will be asked to do for him, and what US citizens may say on social media. Donald Trump sat off-screen in Washington and posted backup in all capital letters. “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE… AT A MUCH HIGHER LEVEL.”

We started number five. We never got there. The whole hour turned into one Fivestack on one story — the captured presidency, the cudgel, the criminals, and the gas-station line that is coming for everyone in fourteen days. Here is what landed.

5️⃣ Breitbart Light at 60 Minutes

The format used to mean something. Sixty Minutes used to be where presidents and prime ministers got asked hard questions in front of seventeen million Americans. Sunday night, under editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, the foreign prime minister of Israel got to sit and tell the American host that the United States must continue his war, must send American troops into Iran, must police what Americans say online — and the host nodded along.

As I said, “That was the most dystopian interview I have ever seen from that capacity.” The shit-eating grin, he said, gave it away. Netanyahu knew he had captured the American presidency, and the network anchor was pretending not to notice.

This is the first stack: the country lost its premier interview slot to a foreign leader on prime time, and the host treated it as a courtesy call.

4️⃣ The cudgel and the hate crime

Inside the same interview, Netanyahu told the world he intends to “fight back” against people on social media who say negative things about Israel. He did not define negative. He did not define Israel. He did not need to.

What he gets out of this play is something nobody talks about on cable news: every time he calls a critic of Bibi Netanyahu an anti-Semite, the actual anti-Semites in America and Canada are handed permission to attack ordinary Jews. Jewish Canadians are one percent of the country’s population and the target of seventy percent of religious hate crimes there, citing the most recent figures from the agencies that protect Jewish communities in Toronto. Cafe Landwer — a beloved Jewish-owned breakfast chain in Toronto — has been attacked with bags of vomit at its doors. Not because it is Israeli. Because it is Jewish.

“He doesn’t care about the American Jews at all,” Zev said on air. “He is using the fact that American Jews are liberals as a way to make them targets.”

Sixty-nine percent of American Jews voted for Kamala Harris in 2024. Bibi Netanyahu and Donald Trump have not forgiven any of them for it.

3️⃣ The sect that captured Israel — and what it did with the keys

Malcolm Nance walked Zev through it on Narativ Breaking News this morning. Dean walked Zev through it again on the Fivestack this afternoon. The story is the same story.

2️⃣ Bibi funded Hamas. Bibi killed JCPOA. Bibi needs Iran.

Two facts that do not appear in the Sunday night interview, and that Dean and Zev put on the table again today.

1️⃣ Fourteen days to the gas-station line

This is where it lands. Not in foreign policy. In Akron. In Calgary. In Tampa.

THE PATTERN

Five threads. One story. Three criminals. Zero stereotypes. Netanyahu is to Israelis and the Jewish Community what Trump is to Americans/Christians. Period. Stop.

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