THE FIVESTACK LIVE RECAP: Trump Can’t Save The Tates, Kash Books A Flight To His Handlers, And Canada Gets The China Treatment

July 21, 2026

If you missed today’s FiveStack LIVE with the great Zev Shalev, you missed a masterclass in “how many national embarrassments can one administration generate before lunch.” The answer is five. It’s always five. That’s literally the name of the show.

Let’s count ‘em down.

5️⃣ MAGA SWEARS TRUMP SAVES THE TATES — THE LAW SAYS NO

The manosphere is in full meltdown mode because their favourite alleged human traffickers, Andrew and Tristan Tate, got scooped up by U.S. Marshals in Miami on Saturday — on their way to a bare-knuckle boxing event, because of course they were — and hauled into federal court Monday in matching tan jail jammies and handcuffs.

The UK wants them extradited to face more than 50 combined charges including rape, human trafficking, and indecent images of a child. New charges landed Sunday after Bedfordshire Police investigated reports from four additional victims. These are the same guys Trump’s people reportedly pressured Romania to un-cage back in 2025, the same guys who publicly credited Daddy Trump for “feeling safe” in America.

Now MAGA is screaming for a pardon like it’s a cheat code. Here’s the thing Zev and I hammered on the show: a presidential pardon is legally useless here. Pardons cover U.S. federal crimes. The Tates aren’t charged with U.S. federal crimes. They’re facing British charges, in Britain, under a U.S.–UK extradition treaty. Trump could pardon them for jaywalking in front of Mar-a-Lago and it wouldn’t move the needle one inch.

The actual danger? The extradition decision ultimately lands on the desk of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has the final word after a federal judge weighs in — and Marco’s spine has the structural integrity of a wet Timbit. So no, a pardon can’t save them. But a compliant State Department slow-walking justice for rape victims absolutely could.

4️⃣ TRUMP’S FBI CHIEF BOOKS MOSCOW — FIRST SINCE 2013

Kash Patel — the guy who built his entire career screaming “Russiagate hoax” — is planning a trip to Moscow and St. Petersburg on October 14–15, per Politico. That would make him the first FBI Director to set foot in Russia since Robert Mueller in 2013. Yes, THAT Mueller. The universe has jokes.

Who’s hosting him? The FSB. The KGB’s rebrand. The agency his own bureau exists to defend America against. Nobody knows the agenda. Nobody knows if he’s meeting Putin. The Kremlin’s Peskov shrugged it off with a line about these visits happening behind closed doors, which is Russian for “mind your business.”

The timing is chef’s-kiss insane: Congress is demanding new sanctions on Russia, Ukraine talks are deadlocked, and even Laura Loomer — LAURA LOOMER — is torching the trip, pointing out Russia is arming the very people killing American soldiers right now (more on that in the #1 story, it all connects, folks)

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And Kash is already under a bipartisan congressional inquiry for his taxpayer-funded lifestyle tour — Olympic hockey games, Pearl Harbor snorkelling, allegedly jetting to his girlfriend’s concerts on the government dime. Now he wants a sleepover at the FSB’s house. What could possibly go wrong.

3️⃣ EMAILS: TRUMP DEMANDED A CUT OF THE BRIDGE HE OPENS

This one’s personal for us Canadians. Hundreds of pages of emails obtained by The Canadian Press through Access to Information show exactly how the Gordie Howe Bridge shakedown went down.

February 9th: the U.S. Consul General in Toronto, Baxter Hunt, calls the bridge authority chair asking pointed questions — including when toll rates would be set. HOURS later, Trump posts on Truth Social insisting America must be “compensated” before he’d allow the bridge to open, falsely claiming the $6.4-billion structure was built with virtually no American content. The bridge authority’s own internal fact-check took his post apart point by point. Within 24 hours his tantrum generated over 100 news stories.

The result? The June 12 ribbon-cutting got torched, Canada agreed to “adjustments” on revenue sharing, and the bridge now opens July 27 — with Trump reportedly ready to show up and take a bow at the opening of a bridge CANADA PAID FOR.

We built it. We financed it. We named it after the greatest Red Wing who ever lived — a guy from Floral, Saskatchewan — and Donald Trump extorted a piece of the tolls like a mob boss shaking down a hot dog cart. Gordie would’ve elbowed him into the Detroit River.

2️⃣ TRUMP FIRES CHINA’S 50% TARIFF AT CANADA

Monday, Trump signed three proclamations slapping a 50% tariff on a huge swath of Canadian goods — wine, dairy, hockey sticks (HOCKEY STICKS), cement, clothing, electronics — roughly $20 billion in annual imports, effective August 19.

The legal weapon? Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930. A Depression-era provision that has literally never been used by any president, ever, dusted off because the Supreme Court already torched his sweeping tariffs earlier this year. And here’s the tell: his own trade rep, Jamieson Greer, admitted these tariffs are punishment because Canada dared to retaliate against his earlier tariffs — something the White House pointed out only one other country did.

China.

That’s the story. Trump is officially treating Canada — his neighbour, his largest customer, the country whose USMCA he refused to renew — the same as China. The 50% number isn’t a coincidence; it’s the message. Carney called it a direct violation and noted this dispute is raising costs mostly for American families. Doug Ford wants tariff-for-tariff, dollar-for-dollar. Buckle up, buttercups — elbows up, again.

1️⃣ CHINA AIMS THE MISSILES KILLING US SOLDIERS

And here’s the one that should be leading every newscast on the continent.

Friday, Iranian ballistic missiles hit Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Two American soldiers — 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan, 25, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19 — were killed. One service member is still missing, with unidentified remains found at the base. That brings the U.S. death toll in this Iran war to at least 18.

So how is Iran — a country the U.S. has been pounding since February — suddenly threading precision missiles through Patriot and THAAD defences and hitting bases across four countries in a single 24-hour window?

Because China is doing the aiming. Zev laid it out beautifully on the stream: Iran’s IRGC bought a Chinese-built TEE-01B spy satellite in late 2024 for about $36.6 million — paid in renminbi — and has been using it plus Chinese commercial satellite constellations to watch U.S. bases in near-real time. Rubio himself sanctioned three Chinese satellite firms back in May for feeding imagery of American military activity to Tehran. Russia’s tossing in its own reconnaissance data for good measure. Analysts call it the “eyes and fist” problem: China and Russia supply the eyes, Iran supplies the fist, and American kids come home in flag-draped caskets.

So let’s recap the vibe: China is helping guide the missiles killing U.S. soldiers... and Trump’s response this week was to tariff CANADA and send his FBI Director to MOSCOW. You cannot write this. Nobody would buy the screenplay.

🟢 THIS EPISODE OF THE FIVESTACK LIVE IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY GROUND NEWS

You just read five stories that every outlet is spinning a different way. The Tates are either “persecuted patriots” or “accused traffickers” depending on which feed you doom-scroll. That’s not an accident — that’s the machine.

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Catch the FiveStack LIVE with me and Zev Shalev every day — five stories, zero mercy. Subscribe at DeanBlundell.substack.com so you never miss one.

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Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, LC - Silence is Complicity, Lalisa, Cheryl Young, Mythos and Machines, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev! Join me for my next live video in the app.