May 26, 2026

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Iranian officials told Washington on Monday to ignore Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts about a peace deal. They are, in the words of a Tehran back-channel briefing, as the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Axios, Reuters and Al Jazeera later confirmed, “political theatre for a domestic audience.” By Tuesday afternoon, that read covered every story on Fivestack. The President walked into Walter Reed and walked out, posting one word in all caps. He pulled his full cabinet to Camp David for tomorrow because the strike he ordered on Monday collapsed the talks he had claimed were nearly done on Friday. He demanded eight Sunni states join the Abraham Accords on one phone call, and the line went silent. A federal court in Birmingham — two Trump-appointed judges on the panel — told Alabama its gerrymander was not “particularly complex or close.” And our own investigation, published this morning, showed where the money funding Jeffrey Epstein’s operation came from: a 1911 Georges Braque still life, a $30 million round-trip wire, and a bank that sat on three sides of the same table. Theatre up top. Machinery underneath.

5️⃣ Walter Reed — Trump’s “PERFECTLY” and Nothing Else

Donald Trump walked into Walter Reed on Tuesday and walked out, posting one word in all caps on Truth Social: PERFECTLY. That was the entire disclosure of the fourth publicly disclosed medical exam of his second term — the third Walter Reed visit in thirteen months. He turns eighty in June. Dr. Jonathan Reiner, Dick Cheney’s former personal physician, went on CNN and laid out what the camera shows: hand bruises covered with makeup (the White House said “handshakes”; Reiner called the explanation “not credible”), severe acute-chronic edema in the ankles, daytime somnolence putting him to sleep in the Oval and possibly at Arlington on Memorial Day. April 2025 released full bloodwork. July gave a diagnosis and no results. October went vaguer still, and the press office sat on it until December. Today: one word. The succession question lives in the room nobody is allowed to enter.

TODAY’S GROUND NEWS BLINDSPOT IS:

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4️⃣ Court Tosses Alabama’s 6-1 Map — SC Republicans Defect to Save Clyburn

A unanimous three-judge federal panel in Birmingham — two of them Trump appointees — refused Tuesday to let Alabama use its 6-1 congressional map for the November midterms, ruling in a 79-page opinion that the map “intentionally discriminated based on race in violation of the Constitution” and that the question was “not particularly complex or close.” AG Steve Marshall promised an immediate Supreme Court appeal. Hours later in South Carolina, state Senate Republicans broke ranks and joined Democrats to kill a similar GOP map that would have eliminated the last majority-Black district in the state — preserving the seat of Representative James Clyburn, the first Black member of Congress elected from South Carolina in nearly a century. The Supreme Court gave the GOP the rule last month with its Louisiana decision, weakening the Voting Rights Act. The rule still required something Alabama could not produce: a map that did not intentionally crack Black voters.

3️⃣ Trump’s Election EO — and the NDA They Want Every Federal Employee to Sign

Trump’s executive order “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections” is the document voting rights groups warned about for two years — it restricts voter access, punishes states that make voting easier, and grew out of a seventeen-page draft that proposed declaring a national emergency to seize federal control of the 2026 midterms. Stacked on top this week: a White House proposal requiring every federal employee, including contractors, to sign a nondisclosure agreement banning any information that disparages the President or the administration. The whistleblower carve-out is paper; the regime’s track record with whistleblowers is doxx, swat, and hand the address down to the incel army. Federal employees work for the public, for Congress, for the law — not for the President. The line runs from the EO to the NDA to the DOJ’s “mega masters,” deporting people who missed a court notice. One machine.

2️⃣ Narativ.com Exclusive — Black, Epstein, and the $30 Million Braque

Our investigation, published this morning, begins with one wire instruction Jeffrey Epstein sent his lawyer Darren Indyke: “ok to wire the 30 million.” On the deadline day of a §1031 like-kind exchange — midnight, November 23, 2016 — a U.S. Virgin Islands trust Epstein controlled bought a Giacometti and Georges Braque’s 1911 Le Guéridonfrom Apollo co-founder Leon Black for $30 million. The “buyer” was Epstein. The “fee” was money Black had just paid him — round-tripped Southern Trust → Southern Financial LLC → the Haze Trust → back to Black. Bank of America sat on three sides of the wire. Six months later, Christie’s sold the Braque for $8.8 million; the Haze Trust netted $7,725,000 in fewer than two hundred days. A Ukrainian MC2 model who flew to Sochi the week of the sale pocketed a $772,500 “commission” on a sale she did not broker. Senator Wyden’s Senate Finance minority calls it a sham conveyance: $1.3 billion in deferred U.S. tax that funded Epstein’s offshore operation. Black testifies to the House Oversight on June 26.

Zev Shalev

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7:18 AM

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1️⃣ Trump Strikes Iran — Talks Pause, IRGC Vows Retaliation, Cabinet Moves to Camp David

While Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi were in the air Monday, bound for peace talks in Doha, U.S. warplanes sank two Revolutionary Guard speedboats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz and struck missile launch sites near Bandar Abbas, Iran’s major southern port and naval base. By Tuesday afternoon, Ghalibaf was on a plane home — talks paused. The IRGC promised a “decisive reciprocal response.” Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father after U.S.–Israeli bombs killed the elder Khamenei on the war’s opening day, February 28, told the region that American military bases are no longer safe. Trump moved Wednesday’s full cabinet meeting to Camp David. Days earlier, he had phoned the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain on one call and demanded they all join the Abraham Accords as the price of peace; Pakistan rejected him on the line, and the silence ran long enough that Trump joked into the line, “Are you still there?” U.S. intelligence assessments leaked this month confirm Iran retains thirty of thirty-three missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz, seventy percent of its mobile launchers, and seventy percent of its prewar missile stockpile. And the Iranians told Washington this week to ignore Trump’s Truth Social posts about the deal — political theatre for a domestic audience.

🎯 The Pattern

The Iranian foreign ministry gave us the day’s frame for free. Political theatre for a domestic audience — the Truth Social posts, the PERFECTLY medical exam, the all-Sunni Abraham Accords ask, the election integrity EO, the federal NDA, the gerrymander dressed in civil-rights drag. Theatre for the cameras at the top. And underneath: Bank of America on three sides of a $30 million wire that funded Jeffrey Epstein’s operation. A federal panel in Alabama with two Trump appointees on it is telling the state its gerrymander is racist on its face. State Senators in deep-red South Carolina are killing their own party’s map to save Clyburn’s district. With a chronic insomnia diagnosis, the White House will not let the doctor speak. A cabinet meeting moved to Camp David because the talks the President claimed had succeeded had just been shattered by the strike the President ordered.

A man who lights the building, calls the fire department, and asks for the credit — and a country whose institutions are deciding, one Trump-appointed judge and one state senator at a time, whether they are still willing to play the part assigned to them.

Day 492. That’s why you need to know sooner.

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