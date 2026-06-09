June 9, 2026

Let’s get the timeline straight before the spin machine finishes laundering it, because the people who lit this fire are already standing in the smoke, pointing at the guy who left the building eighteen months ago.

A flesh-eating parasite that the United States spent decades and a small fortune wiping off the continent is back in American cattle for the first time since the 1960s. Three confirmed cases in South Texas as of this week. And the Secretary of Agriculture — the person literally in charge of stopping this — went on TV and decided the real villain was Joe Biden’s “open border.”

I want to walk through what this actually is, what it does, who killed the thing that was supposed to prevent it, and why your ribeye is about to get even uglier. It’s gross, and it’s stupid, and it was completely avoidable.

What we’re actually dealing with

New World screwworm isn’t a worm. It’s the larva of a fly, Cochliomyia hominivorax — the species name translates roughly to “man-eater,” which tells you everything. The female lays her eggs in an open wound on any warm-blooded animal. The maggots hatch and then do the one thing that makes this parasite a nightmare instead of a nuisance: they feed on living tissue. Not dead flesh like a normal maggot. Living. They burrow inward, the wound widens, more flies show up, and an untreated animal can die in one to two weeks.

The first confirmed case was a three-week-old calf in Zavala County, near the Mexican border, confirmed by USDA’s APHIS on June 3. The larvae were found in its umbilical area. A second case turned up about 5.6 miles away — a one-month-old calf — confirmed barely 24 hours later. By the time CNN was writing it up this week, there were at least three.

The U.S. eradicated this thing in the 1960s using one of the genuinely elegant ideas in the history of agriculture: the sterile insect technique. You breed billions of male flies, sterilize them with radiation, and dump them into the wild. Females mate once in their lives. Mate with a sterile male, lay eggs that never hatch, and the population collapses. It worked. We pushed the screwworm all the way back through Central America and held the line at the Darién Gap in Panama for decades with a joint U.S.-Panama sterile-fly facility.

That’s the part that matters. This was a solved problem. Holding the line wasn’t passive. It required constant funding, surveillance, and a fly factory running at full tilt. The barrier only holds if you keep paying for it.

Here’s the part they don’t want you to sit with

The screwworm has been marching north through Central America since 2023. Through Panama, up through every country in the chain, into Mexico by 2024, creeping toward the Texas border. This was tracked. This was known. Nobody was surprised by the direction of travel.

And in March 2025 — after Brooke Rollins took over USDA, while DOGE was running its wrecking ball through the federal government — the screwworm monitoring program was abruptly terminated. It was one of more than 5,300 grants and programs eliminated when Musk’s outfit gutted USAID, which funded the UN Food and Agriculture Organization's work supporting screwworm surveillance and response across the region. That funding reportedly backed more than 180 outbreak investigations across 22 countries and helped build out 160-plus labs for testing and biosafety.

On top of that, the Trump administration fired roughly 15,000 USDA employees, about 15% of the workforce. The people you’d want tracking a parasite climbing toward your border? Many of them got a thank-you-for-your-service and a box for their desk.

No wonder RFK Jr didn’t want to talk about it yesterday:

So the sequence is not complicated:

A parasite was eradicated and held back by a continuously funded program. That program’s regional surveillance funding got cut in March 2025. The workforce that would respond got slashed. The parasite kept doing the exact thing everyone watched it do for two years. It crossed into Texas.

You don’t need a conspiracy theory. You need a calendar.

And then they blamed Biden

This is the part that should make every rancher in Texas spit.

Appearing on CNBC and Newsmax this week, Rollins pointed at her predecessor. Her words: under the last administration, with “the massive movement under the open borders policy, the cartels, etc.,” that’s “when it began to make its way back up toward America.” She added that when she was sworn in on Feb. 13, 2025, “obviously not much had been done to push back.”

Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas — who sits on the Senate Agriculture Committee, so he has no excuse — went further on Newsmax: “This is another thing we can thank Joe Biden for.” He claimed migrants “brought this screwworm with them,” that it was “on their pets and maybe on their flesh as well.”

Let me say this plainly because they won’t: a flesh-eating fly that breeds in cattle wounds and spreads by flying does not require an immigration policy to move. It is an insect. It flies. It moved through six countries that have nothing to do with the U.S. southern border. Laura Loomer chimed in to blame “weaponized migration.” It is clownish.

And here’s the kicker on responsibility. Rollins says when she walked in the door, “not much had been done.” She was sworn in on February 13, 2025. Her own department cut the monitoring program in March 2025 — the month after. The thing she’s blaming Biden for not doing, her administration then went and dismantled. As one Ohio representative put it, the administration cut funding for detection and fired the staff responsible for tracking the disease. The Texas Agriculture Commissioner and others have laid the blame on exactly those cuts.

DOGE didn’t exist under Biden. The USAID gutting happened in 2025. The screwworm appeared in U.S. cattle in June 2026. You cannot cut the smoke detector and then blame the previous tenant for the fire.

What this means for ranchers — and it’s brutal

This is where the politics stops being funny, because the people who get hit aren’t the people on TV.

After 60 years of eradication, almost no working rancher in America has ever seen a screwworm case. The institutional knowledge is gone. The Cattle Site put it bluntly: most ranchers no longer have the experience or the tools to diagnose and treat it. Treatment means physically removing hundreds of larvae from a living animal’s wound and disinfecting it — labour-intensive, expensive, and, in the words of Texas A&M livestock economist David Anderson, “gross.” His fuller assessment: “This is a pest we don’t want back. This is a bad thing.”

The dollar figures: the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association estimates that an outbreak could cost Texas $1.8 billion a year, with cattle producers bearing more than $700 million in annual losses. Back before eradication in the ‘60s, producers in affected states lost $50–100 million a year in that era's dollars.

And the response is now scrambling to rebuild what was dismantled. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster and is pushing state money toward a roughly $750-million sterile-fly breeding facility in Austin. A second U.S.-funded facility in Mexico is expected to start production next month. The USDA earlier greenlit a $100 million “Screwworm Challenge.” All of this is money now being spent to recreate a capability that was, until recently, already funded and working. That’s the definition of a self-inflicted wound — we’re paying premium to rebuild the fence after we sold it for scrap.

And now Canada is treating Texas beef like contaminated toxic waste

Here’s the international gut-punch. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced temporary restrictions on livestock imports from affected U.S. areas. Any animal — cattle, horses, anything — present in Texas within 21 days of arriving at the Canada-U.S. border gets rejected.

Read that again. A close trading partner is now quarantining American livestock the way you’d treat a country that lost control of an animal disease. Because that’s what happened. The reputational and trade hit here compounds the direct losses, and it won’t be the last border to slam shut if this spreads.

Your beef was already a luxury good. This makes it worse.

Even before the screwworm, the American beef market was in a structural crisis that has nothing to do with parasites:

The U.S. cattle herd is the smallest in 75 years — about 86.2 million head as of the January 2026 inventory, the lowest since 1951. The beef cow herd is the lowest since 1961.

Years of drought in the Southern Plains and high interest rates discouraged ranchers from rebuilding.

Retail beef hit a record $9.64 per pound in April, up 13% year over year, per USDA data. Some all-fresh measures have pushed toward $10.

Now layer the screwworm on top. Note the bitter irony: USDA already shut the southern border to live cattle imports from Mexico back in May 2025 because of the screwworm’s advance. Roughly 1.2 to 1.5 million head normally come north from Mexico into U.S. feedlots each year when that border is open. Closing it tightened supply and helped push prices to these records — Texas feedlots that fattened Mexican cattle got hammered. So the screwworm response was already inflating your grocery bill before a single case crossed the line.

Economists like Anderson expect the screwworm cases to keep prices elevated and grinding higher rather than spiking overnight, as egg prices did. So you probably won’t wake up to a doubled ribeye tomorrow. You’ll just watch the number keep creeping while the herd can’t rebuild fast enough, and every new case threatens to pull more supply offline. Slow bleed, not a heart attack. Which is somehow worse, because there’s no single moment of outrage — just a permanent new normal.

Let me be precise about the human angle, because the truth is bad enough

You’ll see claims flying around that the screwworm is “eating people.” Be careful here — get it wrong and you hand them the discrediting they’re praying for.

Every confirmed screwworm case in Texas right now is in cattle, not humans. The parasite can infest people — there was a separate case in 2025 of a traveler arriving in Maryland from El Salvador who was diagnosed with it, the first U.S. travel-associated human case tied to the Central American outbreak. Human infestation is real, documented, and horrifying when it happens. But it is rare, and it is not what’s unfolding in Texas cattle country this week. The story is plenty damning as a livestock and economic catastrophe. It doesn’t need embellishment, and embellishing it is exactly how you lose the argument.

The bottom line

Strip away the spin and here’s the residue:

This was a solved problem. We beat the screwworm in the 1960s and held it back for sixty years with a program that worked as long as it was funded. In March 2025, this administration’s cuts hit the surveillance funding and the staff that kept the line. The parasite did the predictable thing. It crossed into Texas. And the official response was to go on cable news and blame a man who left office in January 2025 for a fly that flew through six countries on its own wings.

Ranchers are looking at losses in the hundreds of millions. Canada is quarantining our livestock. Beef is at record prices and climbing. And we’re now spending close to a billion dollars to rebuild the capability we threw away.

The party of personal responsibility has declared that flesh-eating maggots are Joe Biden’s fault. Remember that the next time someone tells you these are the serious people. They cut the program. They fired the watchers. They opened the door. And they’re betting you won’t check the calendar.

Check the calendar. Thank you, Donald Trump, for the return of the Screwworm.

All that money saved will cover half of a ballroom marble pillar.

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Sources: USDA APHIS, The Texas Tribune, CNN Business, Bloomberg, UPI, NBC News, CNBC, The Cattle Site, American Farm Bureau Federation, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. Quotes from Secretary Rollins and Sen. Marshall are from their June 2026 CNBC and Newsmax appearances.