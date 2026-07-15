Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Susan J's avatar
Susan J
11h

I understand it: this is what narcissists do, this is what egomaniacs do, this is what insecure, scared children do, every parent on earth knows that they have a mysterious child named “Wasntme”. What I don’t understand is the millions of people that blindly believe, even revere, this lying 💩 and his staff that keep bolstering and perpetuating his lies.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
11h

I wonder what Jean Pirro will have to say about this. Remember, she’s going to prosecute to the full extent of the law and has plenty of evidence against everybody who has been blamed. I just don’t understand these liars!

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