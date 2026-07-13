July 13, 2026

On July 27, the Gordie Howe International Bridge finally opens — six lanes of freeway-to-freeway crossing linking Highway 401 directly to I-75, one of the five longest bridges in North America, built and paid for by Canada. And within hours of the announcement, the narrative machine kicked into gear: Carney caved. Canada folded. Trump got half our bridge.

Read the actual terms. The devil, as always, is in the details, and the details tell a very different story.

What critics say Canada gave up

The headline version goes like this: under the original 2012 Canada-Michigan Crossing Agreement, Canada fronted the entire construction bill — which grew to $6.4 billion — and in exchange would collect 100 per cent of toll profits until it recouped every dollar. Only then, an estimated fifty-plus years down the road, would profits be split with Michigan. Under the new deal, the split starts now. Fifty per cent of profits go into a U.S.-run regional economic development fund for the first 15 years. Ergo, Trump extracted half of Canada’s bridge. Donald Trump himself declared he’d cut a “much better deal for America,” and a Michigan Senate candidate crowed that the U.S. went from “no revenue” to significant revenue.

If that were the whole story, the outrage would be justified. It isn’t the whole story. It isn’t even close.

What Canada actually agreed to share

The split applies to net profits. Not toll revenue. Not gross receipts. Net. And in infrastructure finance, “net” is not a technicality — it is the entire ballgame.

Here is the waterfall, in order: toll revenue comes in; operating and maintenance costs come out; then the servicing of the bridge’s construction debt comes out — the repayment of Canada’s $6.4 billion investment. Only what remains after all of that gets split, and only for 15 years. As Carney put it plainly at the Stampede this weekend: Canada is sharing after Canada is paid back, and there is not going to be a lot of net to split.

Think about what that means in practice. A brand-new $6.4 billion megaproject in its first 15 years of operation is in the deepest part of its debt-repayment curve. The original agreement itself projected that full cost recovery would take at least half a century. In years one through fifteen, the “profit” left over after debt servicing on a project of this scale is, by any reasonable projection, modest. Trump demanded half the bridge in February. What the U.S. actually signed for is half of a thin residual slice, for a limited window, on an asset Canada still owns half of outright and whose revenues still flow first to Canadian repayment.

That is not capitulation. That is giving the other side a headline while keeping the balance sheet.

The fund is a feature, not a bug

There’s a second detail the “Carney caved” crowd skips past: the American half doesn’t go to the U.S. Treasury. It goes into a regional economic development fund invested back into the Detroit side of the corridor. Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson made the strategic logic explicit — both countries now have a direct financial incentive to push traffic across this bridge. More trade, more crossings, more profit on both sides.

Morons like Kate Harrison don’t understand any of this so they just rage post idiocy:

For twenty years, the single biggest threat to this project was the Moroun family, owners of the competing Ambassador Bridge, who fought the Gordie Howe in courtrooms and legislatures and, most recently, appear to have fought it through a $1 million donation to a pro-Trump political group and a meeting with the Commerce Secretary hours before Trump first threatened to block the opening. The new structure flips the incentive map: the U.S. government now profits when trucks choose the Gordie Howe over the Morouns’ bridge. Canada just made Washington a stakeholder in its competitor’s decline. Sit with that for a moment.

The cost of not opening

The alternative to this deal was not the original deal. The alternative was a $6.4 billion stranded asset — a completed, ready, six-lane bridge sitting empty while the Ambassador Bridge kept collecting monopoly rents on the busiest commercial crossing on the border, a crossing that moved $126 billion in freight in 2023 alone. Fen Osler Hampson at Carleton put it bluntly: Carney could not let the bridge sit idle as a bargaining chip in someone else’s trade war.

Every month of delay had a real price. A University of Windsor study estimates the new crossing cuts about 20 minutes off travel times and saves truckers roughly $2.3 billion over 30 years. The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association and the Canadian Trucking Alliance — the people whose members actually use this corridor, where a single auto part can cross the border seven or eight times before it ends up in a finished vehicle — came out in support of the deal. The industry that lives and dies by this crossing looked at the terms and said: open it. The people calling it a sellout are, notably, not the ones with trucks idling at the border.

Answering the critics honestly

Pierre Poilievre and Shuv Majumdar call this weak negotiation and strategic failure. Fair enough — let’s take the argument seriously rather than dismiss it. Their strongest points are real: Canada’s payback timeline gets longer, the U.S. gained veto power over toll increases above 10 per cent, the governance of the development fund

hasn’t been fully disclosed, and Majumdar is right that the government should publish the complete agreement with a full accounting before opening day. Transparency here costs Ottawa nothing and would settle the argument on the merits.

But “we should see the fine print” is a very different claim from “Canada lost.” The Conservative critique asks us to believe that holding a finished bridge hostage indefinitely, against an administration openly willing to weaponize its opening, was the stronger play. It wasn’t. Negotiation against a counterparty with a functioning veto is not weakness; it’s arithmetic. Carney gave up a share of profits that barely exist yet, on a limited clock, in exchange for opening the corridor that carries a massive share of Canada-U.S. trade, converting a hostile White House into a financial partner in the bridge’s success, and preserving Canada’s ownership stake and its first claim on revenues.

The measure of a negotiation isn’t who tweets in all caps afterward. It’s who ends up with the asset, the revenue priority, and the traffic. On July 27, check who that is.

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