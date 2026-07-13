Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
4h

Once again, Carney makes the correct decision and it’s all for Canada, less for the US. And the US part going to Michigan is what’s important. The PM is the winner here and gets another ❤️❤️❤️ for beating Felon!

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Dalton D. S.'s avatar
Dalton D. S.
4h

Great job covering it (and for PM Carney's negotiation skills) Thanks for the waterfall breakdown, it helped understanding the deal.

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