Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Petrena Wilbur's avatar
Petrena Wilbur
4h

I have no words. No matter which way it rolls, this is beyond beyond…

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Henry H's avatar
Henry H
4h

Not sure why she doesn't have and can't get security clearance and when she doesn't... why is she even allowed near the President? It would seem that she could very well be a sleeper agent or a nut job like himself?...

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