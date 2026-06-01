Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
1h

The Biggest Swindle in American History

Background:

Trump sued the federal government for $10 billion to compensate him for his alleged pain and suffering resulting from an IRS contractor’s disclosure of Trump’s tax returns, which revealed how rich he really is and how much in taxes he actually paid. Now that Trump is President, he and his Acting Attorney General, Todd Blanche, who reports directly to Trump, have agreed between themselves on a resolution of Trump’s law suit.

I should add that Blanche previously served as Trump’s personal defense attorney in a criminal case in New York in which Trump was ultimately convicted of multiple felonies. I should also add that Blanche, as Deputy Attorney General, was placed in charge of overseeing what should and should not be disclosed from the Epstein files to Congress and the American people. There has been considerable conjecture that Blanche has erred on the side of non-disclosures, especially as they relate to his boss.

It was recently announced that Trump and Blanche decided upon a resolution of Trump’s law suit. Blanche has agreed to Trump’s proposal to divert over $1.7 billion in taxpayer money into a fund, to be overseen by Trump himself, to distribute compensation to alleged victims whom Trump would determine were mistreated by the Biden administration. Trump has made it clear that examples of such compensation from the taxpayers’ money would include those rioters who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6 at Trump’s urging and those who called for Pence’s hanging and who left dead bodies in their wake as they smashed through the Capitol windows and walls. No doubt Trump’s discretionary disbursements may also be viewed as a vehicle to buy the votes of those who claim to have been mistreated by anyone in the Biden administration or even any Democrat at the time, given that Biden was the head of the party. Trump would undoubtedly view the disbursement of such taxpayer money as “good will” gestures to console them for their alleged mistreatment.

Trump also induced his subordinate to legally bind the IRS into agreeing not to review any of Trump’s prior tax filings, which would thereby confer on Trump total immunity for under-reporting income, fraudulent tax filings etc. Why any responsible public servant would agree to such immunity boggles the mind, until one realizes that it is Trump’s lackey who is signing off on Trump’s demand.

COMMON SENSE:

While much of the tidal wave of objections by Americans in all walks of life and across the entire political spectrum has centered upon the huge amount of this “settlement” and the outrageous reasons for which the taxpayers’ money is to be disbursed by Donald Trump at his discretion, less emphasis has been focused on the outrageousness of the blatant conflict of interest in Trump suing himself and deciding himself what he himself should receive from the taxpayers.

What is so amazing here is how brazen Trump and his flunky have been in slapping this preposterous “settlement” together between themselves of $1.7 billion dollars of taxpayer money for Trump to dispose of as he pleases and expects the American people to actually buy this total rip-off.

We can only imagine the amount of time and money that will be expended in legal research, briefs, oral arguments and in collateral litigations consumed by this scam, which Trump may seek to appeal all the way up to the Supreme Court, where he hopes that his loyalist Justices will rubber stamp his plundering of the U.S. Treasury.

If this scam is in any way upheld, it would provide a precedent that would embolden any Governor of any state, any Mayor of any city, and any CEO of any company to conspire with his or her chief legal officer to have the chief executive sue the entity and then unilaterally “settle” his or her own the claim by plundering the treasury or other financial assets of the entity.

This is such a blatant abuse of power by both Trump and Blanche that it qualifies for all time as being a textbook example of a conflict of interest that “shocks the conscience of the court” and is patently against the public interest.

It’s time that the courts unite in wiping that smirk off of Trump’s face that he successfully pulled off this scam on the American people.

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Linda Eriksson's avatar
Linda Eriksson
1h

Thank you for the clear, factual communication. We know who we can trust - and who we can’t. It is time to show up, stand up and speak up (loudly).

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