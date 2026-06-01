June 1, 2026

For three months, the Trump regime has sold one story about Iran: total victory, an “obliterated” enemy, a war that’s basically “over.” On Monday, satellite imagery revealed that it had been blown apart.

A new BBC Verify analysis found Iranian strikes have damaged somewhere between 20 and 28 American military sites across eight countries since Trump launched Operation Epic Fury on February 28. The Pentagon’s response wasn’t to deny it. According to the BBC, it was to lean on Planet — a commercial satellite-imaging company — to choke off public access to fresh photos of the region. So the BBC used other providers and older archives and built the picture anyway.

That’s the tell. Faced with proof that the war cost more than advertised, the instinct was to kill the cameras. Let’s turn them back on.

💥 What Iran Actually Blew Up

Within hours of Epic Fury kicking off, the IRGC started hammering U.S. and allied bases across the Gulf. Some got hit more than once. Sourced to BBC Verify, NBC, the Wall Street Journal, and CSIS:

The air-defence umbrella. Iran took out the AN/TPY-2 radars that anchor America’s THAAD missile-defence batteries in at least four spots — Muwaffaq Salti in Jordan (destroyed, per March 5 Airbus imagery), Prince Sultan in Saudi Arabia, and two Emirati bases in the UAE. The U.S. only operates eight THAAD batteries on Earth. Each costs about $1 billion, runs on a 100-person crew, and fires interceptors at $12.7 million a pop. The destroyed radars are pegged at $500 million each. The damage was bad enough that the U.S. reportedly pulled THAAD gear out of South Korea to plug the hole.

The marquee kill — a Boeing E-3 Sentry. On March 27, an Iranian barrage (reportedly six ballistic missiles, ~29 drones) hit Prince Sultan and destroyed an E-3 Sentry AWACS — the flying command-and-control jet that lets U.S. forces see incoming threats. NBC verified photos showing the tail snapped off and the radar dome on the ground. The IRGC said it was “100% destroyed.” WSJ-cited officials confirmed it. Price tag: $270–300 million, with replacement estimates up to $700 million — reportedly the first E-3 ever lost in combat. The Air Force had 16 total. Now it has 15.

Refuelling and surveillance planes. The same strike took out aerial-refuelling tankers — the thing that gives U.S. air power its reach.

Fuel, hangars, barracks. Heavily damaged in Kuwait, per the BBC.

Drones. The latest flare-up centred on a downed high-powered U.S. drone over international waters — the Pentagon’s stated trigger for weekend “self-defence strikes.”

The bodies. This is the line “obliteration” wants you to skip: 13 U.S. service members dead since February 28. Over the May 30–31 weekend, an Iranian missile on Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait wounded five U.S. troops and contractors with falling debris, after air defences intercepted it. Regional death toll, per HRANA: nearly 3,200, including ~1,400 civilians.

Pete Hegseth’s contribution to the conversation: “It takes money to kill bad guys.” The running tab is $29 billion by the Pentagon’s own count — which Democrats call lowballed — with reports the department wants $200 billion more. Hegseth says that number “could move.”

None of that is an enemy that got “shattered” or “obliterated”.

🤝 The Peace Deals That Keep Not Existing

Here’s the part that should make you laugh, then stop laughing. Trump has announced this war resolved — or nearly so — over and over. Reality keeps declining to play along.

The greatest hits:

March 22–23: Trump posts that the U.S. will pause strikes on Iranian energy sites. Oil moves hard. (Hold that thought.)

April 7–8: Trump announces a ceasefire and “very good and productive conversations.” Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, calls it flat-out “fake news” used to “manipulate the financial and oil markets.”

Late April: Trump announces a two-week extension of the ceasefire. Iran denies the framing again.

Early May: Trump declares the war “over.” Rubio says Epic Fury is “concluded,” then pivots to a new operation (”Project Freedom”). A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire technically holds. Barely.

May 11: Trump rejects Iran’s counteroffer as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.” Iran vows it’ll “never bow.”

June 1: After a two-hour Situation Room meeting, Trump walks out with no decision and ships the deal back to Tehran with tougher language. Still nothing signed.

The actual dispute is real: a 14-point U.S. proposal wants Iran to forgo a nuke, freeze enrichment for 12 years, and hand over its 440 kg of 60%-enriched uranium for phased sanctions relief. Iran counters with a shorter pause, partial dilution, and the blockade is lifted first. Tehran insists it isn’t even negotiating nuclear details under this framework — a claim that directly contradicts what Trump says on Truth Social.

And the “deal” he keeps waving around? This weekend, he raged at CNN for reporting his “Iran Nuclear Deal doesn’t talk about Nuclear,” insisting it “very clearly” bars a weapon, then added that “most of the agreement” is about nuclear stuff. There is no signed agreement. CNN was talking about a deal that doesn't exist as of today. It never did. None of those deals “existed” anywhere other than on Truth Social or in Trump’s demented, insider trading-obsessed mind (more on that below).

Tally it up: the President has announced some flavour of “peace” or “victory” at least six times. Everyone got contradicted, walked back, reconditioned, or buried under the next one.

🛢️ The Strait, The Pump, And The Bets Nobody Will Claim

Iran still hasn’t reopened the Strait of Hormuz, a fifth of the world’s oil and gas in peacetime. Its closure since February has driven the national average gas price to $4.33.

A war that swings oil on a single Truth Social post creates an obvious opening: anyone who knows what Trump’s about to say — minutes early — gets rich. And there’s now a documented body of evidence that somebody did exactly that, again and again.

What’s established:

March 22–23: ~15 minutes before Trump posted the strike pause, traders dumped in massive positions — Reuters reported $500 million+ in crude futures; Bloomberg clocked ~6 million barrels of Brent and WTI in a two-minute window plus ~$2 billion in stock-index futures. The New Yorker said volume was nine times normal. Oil dropped 10%+ on the post.

April 7: Minutes before Trump’s ceasefire post, a wall of oil shorts went in. Snopes confirmed the timing on minute-by-minute data. WTI fell 15%+.

It’s a pattern — the BBC traced it across months, including the April 2025 tariff pause and a January 2026 Venezuela episode that Paul Krugman flagged as bizarre because no public news justified it.

What’s happening about it: The DOJ and CFTC are both probing the oil trades and suspicious prediction-market activity tied to Iran-war news. Rep. Ritchie Torres called it “potentially the largest instance of insider trading in history” and demanded the SEC and CFTC pull ownership records on every account. Rep. Sam Liccardo and Sen. Chris Murphy want answers, too. The White House quietly emailed staff, warning them not to trade on confidential info.

What’s NOT established: The trades were anonymous. Investigators haven’t named anyone, and NBC’s source says it’s early with no conclusive evidence of a crime yet. What we have is a President whose market-moving words keep getting front-run by perfectly timed millions, with federal investigators and Congress now on it. That’s a real scandal. Claiming more than that just hands the regime a freebie to scream “smear,” and I’m not doing their work for them.

🎯 The Through-Line

Three threads, one rope.

On the battlefield, they claim obliteration while strong-arming a satellite company so you can’t see the wrecked radars and the $270-million jet on its belly. At the table, the President announces peace deals that the other side says don’t exist, and three months in, nothing’s signed. In the markets, his words keep getting front-run by anonymous fortunes now under federal investigation.

The connective tissue controls what you’re allowed to see and when.

And this weekend — as news broke that U.S. troops and contractors got wounded in Kuwait — Trump didn’t address the nation. He went golfing in Sterling, Virginia, then posted that everyone should “just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end. It always does!”

The satellites, the futures data, and the deal that isn’t a deal say otherwise.

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📰 Sources: BBC / BBC Verify, NBC News, Wall Street Journal, CNN, Al Jazeera, CNBC, Bloomberg, Reuters, The New Yorker, CSIS, Snopes, The Daily Beast; on-record statements from Reps. Ritchie Torres, Sam Liccardo, and Sen. Chris Murphy; casualty figures via U.S. Central Command and HRANA.