Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Susan Wells's avatar
Susan Wells
2h

He will be missed - until he appears on a bigger, better, and a less of a DJT sycophantic media. Why a giant like CBS shot itself in the foot (bit off its nose to spite its face?) over a schoolyard bully is baffling. They deserve all the pain it will cause them. "No guts, no glory" seems to be a fitting epithet. Because CBS had no guts, they sacrificed the glory of high viewership - and soon a loss of advertisers' money.

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Mary's avatar
Mary
2h

I can’t wait to see what he does next!! His work on the Daily Show was amazing and the Colbert Report was one of my all time favorite shows. He is brilliant and too good for the “new” CBS, anyway.

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