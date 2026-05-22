There’s a snow globe sitting on a New York City sidewalk this morning. Inside it: a tiny replica of the Ed Sullivan Theater, playing the Late Show theme. That’s how Stephen Colbert chose to end eleven years and 33 years of franchise history — not with a tearful speech about being wronged, but with an interdimensional wormhole that swallowed the whole building whole, leaving behind a keepsake and a dog named Benny sniffing at it.

It was absurd. It was beautiful. It was exactly the show CBS just threw away.

The last night

If you tuned in late, Colbert told the crowd, you missed a lot. He walked out to a standing ovation in a theater packed with friends and VIPs, and when the audience booed the very idea that this was the end, he stopped them: this wasn’t something to be bitter about. They’d had eleven years. You don’t take that for granted.

The monologue kept getting hijacked — Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, Tim Meadows, each one barging in to argue they should be the final guest.

The “Meanwhile” segment, the show’s beloved firehose of news-you-missed, ran one more time. A who ’s-who of late-night turned up to send him off: Jon Stewart, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, plus Tig Notaro, Ryan Reynolds, and Neil deGrasse Tyson. The episode ran about twenty minutes long, because of course it did.

And then the real ending. Colbert teased his “infallible” final guest — the pope, the booking he’d joked for years he was still chasing — before Paul McCartney took the Ed Sullivan stage. Think about that for a second: a crowd screaming for a Beatle, in the theatre where the Beatles played for Ed Sullivan in 1964. Full circle doesn’t begin to cover it. McCartney performed “Hello, Goodbye,” with Colbert and former bandleader Jon Batiste singing backup.

Then McCartney flipped the lights off, the wormhole did its work, and the joy machine was gone.

“This show has been a joy for us to do for you,” Colbert had said at the top of the episode. “We call this show the joy machine.”

Notably, Trump’s name was never spoken. Not in the monologue, not anywhere. The closest the show came was McCartney recalling how Sullivan-era makeup artists once caked the Beatles in so much bronzer they looked “bright orange” — and Colbert, deadpan, observing that this is “very popular in certain circles.” The grace of not naming him was its own kind of statement.

“Amazing that he lasted so long!”

Hours after the finale, the President of the United States posted this to Truth Social:

“Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!”

A sitting president, celebrating the silencing of a comedian who criticized him. It would be easier to dismiss as background noise if the rest of the story didn’t make the boast look less like trash talk and more like a victory lap.

Because here’s the part CBS doesn’t want stated plainly: The Late Show was number one. Colbert held the top spot in broadcast late-night for nine consecutive seasons, consistently beating Fallon and Kimmel in total viewers. After the cancellation was announced, his audience didn’t crater — it spiked, with one of his final weeks topping three million viewers, his strongest run in years. You do not, under normal circumstances, cancel the thing that is winning.

How a winning show gets cancelled anyway

CBS’s official line is that the decision was “purely financial.” And to be fair, that line is not pure fiction. Broadcast late night really is in structural decline — cord-cutting, younger viewers living on YouTube and TikTok, and an ad market that has collapsed. According to industry estimates, Late Show ad revenue fell from roughly $121 million in 2018 to about $70 million last year, and the show was reportedly losing about $40 million a year against a production budget north of $100 million. Those are real numbers and real pressures, and an honest tribute should say so.

But financial strain explains a budget cut. It does not explain the timing, nor does it explain killing the entire 33-year-old franchise rather than retooling it. For that, you have to look at who was holding the leverage.

When CBS axed Colbert in July 2025, Paramount was in the middle of seeking the Trump administration’s blessing for an $8 billion merger with Skydance Media. The cancellation landed days after Colbert criticized Paramount’s decision to hand Trump $16 million to settle his lawsuit over the editing of a 60 Minutes interview — a suit that legal observers almost unanimously considered a loser for Trump. Pay the man $16 million for a case he’d likely lose. Cancel his most prominent on-air critic. Get your merger approved. Three things that the company insists are unrelated.

Jon Stewart called it what it looked like: institutional “fear and pre-compliance.” A network deciding, before anyone even forced its hand, to give a powerful man what he wanted.

Enter Bari Weiss

The merger closed. David Ellison took over. And in October 2025, Ellison handpicked Bari Weiss — whose outlet The Free Press Paramount had just acquired — as editor-in-chief of CBS News. A heavy editorial role at one of the most storied news divisions in America, handed to someone with no traditional television-news experience, fresh off a corporate takeover greased by a presidential settlement.

What followed has been, by almost any measure, a slow-motion dismantling.

Two of the most respected figures in the building — 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens and CBS News chief Wendy McMahon — had already resigned rather than go along with the Trump settlement approach. Then, just before air, Weiss pulled a 60 Minutes investigation into abuses at El Salvador’s CECOT prison, where the administration had shipped hundreds of Venezuelan migrants. Her stated reason: the segment needed an on-camera comment from an administration principal — she pushed for Stephen Miller — and didn’t “advance the ball.” The segment eventually aired, but the message to the newsroom had been sent.

Reporting since has described Weiss attending a private dinner hosted by Ellison alongside Trump, Stephen Miller, and Pete Hegseth — an event nominally about a free press — and returning with plans for 60 Minutes layoffs and a full overhaul of the broadcast. Anderson Cooper, after nearly two decades, announced he would not return for the fall season. Insiders described a newsroom braced for Weiss to “blow it up as soon as the season is over.”

And the punchline — the genuinely dark one — is that it may not even have worked on its own terms. As Paramount closes in on an even larger merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, reporting indicates CBS leadership is now in informal talks to strip Weiss of day-to-day control over Evening News, CBS Mornings, and 60 Minutes. The brand got damaged, the talent walked, the trust eroded — and the person installed to remake it is reportedly already being eased out. You break a sixty-year-old institution to satisfy a political moment, and the moment doesn’t even keep you.

What we actually lost

Strip away the corporate maneuvering and here’s the plain accounting. A show that was winning its slot is gone. A franchise that ran 33 years is retired entirely — the 11:35 hour leased off to syndicated reruns starting tonight. A news division that survived McCarthy is hemorrhaging its most trusted journalists. And a president got to post “thank goodness he’s finally gone” about a comedian, and watch it come true.

Colbert never spent his final night litigating any of that. He said thank you. He called his staff the best in the business. He let a Beatle sing him off the air in the theater where it all started. He chose gratitude over grievance — which, if you think about it, is the single most pointed rebuttal available to a man who built his career insisting that joy and honesty are not opposites.

The joy machine has been switched off. Not because it stopped working. Because someone in a position to do so decided that a machine that produced that much joy, pointed in that direction, was a liability worth eliminating.

Eleven years. Number one to the end. Hello, goodbye.

Thank you, Stephen.

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Sources: CNN, NBC News, The Washington Post, The Hollywood Reporter, NPR, Newsweek, TIME, Puck, The New Republic, Deadline, and Reuters reporting, May 2025–May 2026.