April 16, 2026

There is a word for what we are watching. Theologians call it blasphemy. Historians call it autocratic overreach. Psychologists call it narcissistic collapse. Whatever you call it, what Donald Trump is doing to Pope Leo XIV — and to the Catholic faith itself — is something no American president has ever done, something no sane politician would attempt, and something that deserves to be called out with precisely the fury it has earned.

Let’s go through it. All of it.

“I’d Like to Be Pope. That Would Be My Number One Choice.”

Before we get to the threats and the AI-generated blasphemy and the stripping of funding from children’s shelters, let’s start at the beginning — with the tell.

It was April 29, 2025. Pope Francis had just died. A conclave was being assembled to choose the next leader of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide. Reporters asked Trump who he’d like to see become pope.

“I’d like to be pope,” Trump quipped. “That would be my number one choice.”

The room laughed. Lindsey Graham sent out a press release calling Trump a “dark horse candidate” and asking the conclave to “keep an open mind.” Everyone treated it as a harmless joke from a man who jokes about everything, including nuclear war, including elections, including the Constitution.

But here’s what we know about Donald Trump: he doesn’t joke. He tests. He floats. He plants a seed, watches it grow, and then — when the moment is right — claims he was serious all along.

Less than a year after declaring his papal ambitions, Donald Trump is now in open warfare with the actual pope. Draw your own conclusions about what kind of man picks a fight with the Vicar of Christ because the Vicar of Christ told him to stop bombing people.

The Pope Said Stop the War. Trump Said He’s Weak.

Pope Leo XIV — born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, the first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church — has been one of the few world leaders with the moral clarity and the institutional courage to say, plainly and publicly, what millions of people around the world are thinking: this war with Iran needs to stop.

When Trump threatened that Iran’s “whole civilization will die tonight” if it didn’t comply with his terms, Leo didn’t hedge. He didn’t issue a carefully worded diplomatic statement. He called the threat “truly unacceptable.” When Trump posted an AI-generated image depicting himself with Christ-like healing powers — soaring eagles, American flag waving, his hand touching the head of a gray-haired man — Leo didn’t look away.

Trump’s response to being rebuked by the leader of 1.4 billion Christians?

He called the pope “WEAK on crime.”

He claimed Leo “thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon” — a claim with no basis in reality, a lie invented wholesale to make a peacemaker sound like a pacifist who wants America to die.

He said Leo was “terrible for Foreign Policy.”

And then, in a Truth Social post that will be studied by historians for decades, he claimed credit for the pope’s very existence: “If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

The man who “jokes” about being pope is now telling the actual pope that he owes his job to Donald Trump.

This is not politics. This is megalomania with nuclear weapons.

“The Radical Left Lunatics Might Not Like This, But I Think It’s Quite Nice”

Let’s talk about the AI images.

Because there have been two of them now, and together they paint a portrait of a man whose sense of self has quietly departed from the gravitational pull of ordinary human psychology.

The first: Trump reposting an image of himself standing beside Jesus Christ, head bowed, the Savior’s arm draped around him like they’re old friends. The caption from the account that originally posted it reads: “Doesn’t it seem, with all these satanic, demonic, child-sacrificing monsters being exposed... that God might be playing his Trump card?” Trump’s comment when he shared it? “The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!”

Quite nice. A portrait of himself in divine communion with the Son of God. Quite nice.

The second: An AI-generated image of Trump dressed in full papal regalia — white cassock, gold-embroidered miter, cross around his neck, one finger raised in papal benediction — posted to his Truth Social account without comment.

He’s not joking anymore. He is telling you, visually and explicitly, what he believes: that he is chosen. Anointed. That the divine authority he claims is not merely political but spiritual. That he doesn’t just want to run the country — he wants to occupy the role that the actual pope currently holds.

And when the actual pope pushed back? He stripped his church’s funding.

Punishing Children to Punish the Pope

This is the part that should make every American’s blood run cold.

The Trump administration has canceled an $11 million contract with Catholic Charities in the Archdiocese of Miami — the same archdiocese run by Archbishop Thomas Wenski, a longtime immigrant-rights advocate. The contract funded a shelter and full-service child welfare program for unaccompanied migrant children — kids

who crossed the border alone, without parents, without any adult to look after them.

The program, named after Monsignor Bryan O. Walsh, has 81 beds. It provides foster homes, family reunification services, and trauma support. Its roots go back to Operation Pedro Pan — the 1960s program in which Catholic Charities and the U.S. State Department airlifted more than 14,000 Cuban children to safety as Fidel Castro rose to power. Former U.S. Senator Mel Martinez was one of those children. Dozens of doctors, lawyers, academics, and community leaders came through that program.

The archdiocese has been recognized for its excellence in caring for vulnerable children. According to Archbishop Wenski: “Our track record in serving this vulnerable population is unmatched.”

The Trump administration’s response? “ORR is closing and consolidating unused facilities.”

The timing, of course, is not a coincidence. The archdiocese will be forced to shut down the program within three months. The children currently in its care — children who have already suffered trauma, displacement, and loss — will have to be moved again. Experts say this kind of upheaval is psychologically equivalent to a serious illness or a death in the family, especially for young children who are still forming bonds and a sense of identity.

Robert Latham of the University of Miami Law School’s Children and Youth Law Clinic put it plainly: “It’s incredibly psychologically harmful to be moved.” These children “will lose the friends and connections and the community they have formed here.”

Trump is not punishing the pope. Trump is punishing children — because the pope told him war was wrong.

This is the man whose first lady is Catholic. Whose Vice President is Catholic. Whose Secretary of State is Catholic. Who carried the Catholic vote in 2024 by double digits.

He’s now directing his Attorney General to investigate the Catholic Church — not because they’ve done anything wrong, but because the man at the top of that church had the audacity to say that bombing a civilization into oblivion is against the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Bishop Robert Barron, a member of Trump’s own Religious Liberty Commission, called the remarks “entirely inappropriate and disrespectful.” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni — one of Trump’s closest international allies — said his remarks were “unacceptable.” Trump responded by calling her “unacceptable” back, adding, “I’m shocked at her. I thought she had courage, but I was wrong.”

This is the world we are living in. The American president is threatening the Catholic Church. Attacking its pope. Mocking its sacraments. Posting AI images of himself as both Jesus and the Pope. And using the machinery of the federal government to cut off funding to orphans because the church that houses them dared to speak truth to power.

“I Am Willing to Risk the Giving Up of My Rights and Privileges as a Citizen.”

Meanwhile, the same man is publicly saying he is willing to surrender his civil liberties in order to extend FISA 702 — the very surveillance authority that was used against him in the Russia investigation — because, he says, the military needs it.

This is the man asking you to trust him with the divine.

What This Actually Is

Here is the through-line, stated plainly:

Donald Trump does not believe in God. He believes in power. He believes in domination. He believes that authority flows not from divine grace or democratic legitimacy or moral standing, but from him — from his will, his approval, his capacity to reward loyalty and punish dissent.

The Pope said stop the war. Trump said he’s weak. The Pope said God does not bless conflict. Trump posted a picture of himself as Jesus. The Pope said peace is the gospel. Trump posted a picture of himself as the Pope. The Church sheltered children in the Pope’s name. Trump took their funding.

This is not a political disagreement. This is a man who wanted to be pope — who said so out loud, on camera, laughing — and is now doing everything in his power to make the actual pope feel small. To make the church feel afraid. To demonstrate, to everyone watching, that no institution is safe from his retribution if it dares to hold a mirror to his face.

Pope Leo XIV said he is “not afraid of the Trump administration.” He said he will “continue to speak out strongly against war.” He is currently in Algeria, honoring St. Augustine, who preached that war is only justified to protect the innocent.

Trump, back in Washington, is posting AI images of himself in holy robes and threatening to investigate the church that gave him his base.

History will record what this moment was.

It will record who spoke the truth and who wielded power.

It will record who cared for children and who took their beds away.

It will record who said enough of the idolatry of self and money, enough of the display of power, enough of war — and who, in response, put on a papal hat and posted it online.

The king would be God. The God-who-would-be-king is watching. And the children are counting the days until someone moves them again.

Share this post. The only thing these people fear more than a pope is a public that’s paying attention.

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