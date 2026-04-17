Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Juri Varangu's avatar
Juri Varangu
Apr 17

we have known for a long time that DJT is not only immoral, but a crook, rapist and cruel to anyone who disagrees with him. I also call out cowardice for those Catholics in his orbit, just letting this go by. Why are they SO afraid of this insane old man?

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Diana's avatar
Diana
Apr 17

Could somebody please just stop the insanity for even just one day?

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