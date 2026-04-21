Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Let’s get the news out of the way first, because the news is almost beside the point.

On Monday afternoon, Apple announced that Tim Cook is stepping down as CEO on September 1, 2026, after a nearly 15-year run. Hardware engineering chief John Ternus takes over. Cook stays on as executive chairman. The board approved it unanimously. By every measurable standard of American corporate success, Cook’s tenure is historic — he took a $350-billion-ish company on August 24, 2011, and handed it over at roughly $4 trillion, a tenfold increase in market cap. He oversaw every iPhone since the 4S, the launch of Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple Pay, Vision Pro, the Intel-to-Apple-Silicon transition, and the whole services build-out. Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway is Apple’s largest shareholder, told CNBC that “Apple would not be the Apple of today without Tim Cook” and that what Cook did “could not be done by anybody I’ve known.”

That’s the record. That’s the fact.

Now here’s how the sitting President of the United States memorialized it on Tuesday morning on Truth Social, roughly 12 hours after the announcement:

“When I got the call I said, wow, it’s Tim Apple (Cook!) calling, how big is that? I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to ‘kiss my ass.’”

That’s not a paraphrase. That’s the actual sentence. In the actual retirement tribute. To the actual man who ran the most valuable company on earth for fifteen years.

Let’s go.

IT’S NOT A TRIBUTE. IT’S A HOSTAGE VIDEO WITH TRUMP HOLDING THE CAMERA.

Read the post again if you have the stomach. I’ve read it four times now, and the thing that hits you is how relentlessly it is about Trump. Every single paragraph. The opening claim that Apple did better under Cook than it would have under Steve Jobs — a line so historically illiterate it would make a business school professor stroke out — is framed entirely as Trump’s personal opinion about two men, one of whom has been dead since 2011. The “phone call at the beginning of my First Term” is Trump. The “only I, as President, could fix” is Trump. The “consultants who would charge millions of dollars” bit is Trump. The “Tim Apple” reference is Trump congratulating himself for remembering his own 2019 gaffe. The “kiss my ass” is Trump. The “3 or 4 BIG HELPS” is Trump. The “he will, on occasion, be too aggressive in his ask” — a passive-aggressive jab at the retiring guy in his own retirement announcement — is Trump.

The only thing in this post that isn’t about Trump is the line calling Cook “an incredible guy.” Three words. Out of roughly 480.

This is a man incapable of letting another person have their moment. It’s not a bug. It’s the whole operating system. Cook got the single biggest career bookend of his life, and Trump treated it as a prompt to write fan fiction about himself.

THE “KISS MY ASS” THING ISN’T A ONE-OFF. IT’S A KINK.

Three weeks ago, on March 27, at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Miami — a forum heavily backed by Saudi money, with Saudi executives in the audience — Trump stood on stage and said this about Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia:

“He didn’t think he’d be kissing my ass… he thought it’d be just another American president that was a loser… but now he has to be nice to me.”

Same phrase. Same framing. Same kink.

The man cannot talk about a relationship with a powerful person without describing it as a dominance ritual. MBS. Tim Cook. It’s the same script. Somebody more important than Trump was “forced” to submit to him, and he needs you to know about it, out loud, on a stage or on a screen.

This is what the psychologists call narcissistic supply, and what the rest of us call being a conman. Real leaders don’t need to tell you who kissed their ass. Real leaders have the quiet confidence of people who’ve actually built something. Trump has never built a single thing in his life — he inherited money, laundered it through a reality show, bankrupted casinos that had monopolistic licenses to print money, and ran fake universities, fake steaks and fake charities — so the only way he can feel powerful is by forcing people who have built something to publicly debase themselves in front of him. The gold-leaf Oval Office, the crown-shaped Cabinet arrangement, the military parades, the “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING” coffee mugs — it’s all the same tell. A genuinely confident person doesn’t need any of it.

The “kiss my ass” line isn’t a figure of speech for Trump. It’s the actual transaction he’s describing. It’s what he needs to be happening in order for him to feel okay.

FACT-CHECKING THE TRUMP POST, LINE BY LINE, BECAUSE SOMEBODY HAS TO

Let’s take the claims one at a time, because Trump packed a remarkable amount of nonsense into a single post.

CLAIM: “If Steve had not been taken from Planet Earth so young and run the company instead of Tim, the company would have done well, but nowhere near as well as it has under Tim.”

This is technically a statement about a hypothetical, so it can’t be “wrong,” but it’s insane on its face. Steve Jobs built Apple twice. Jobs co-founded it, got fired, bought NeXT, came back, launched the iMac, the iPod, the iPhone, the iPad, the App Store, and Apple Retail. Cook’s extraordinary tenure was built on the foundation Jobs laid. Saying Apple did better under Cook than it would have under a resurrected Jobs is the kind of thing a guy says when he’s trying to flatter the living person in front of him and doesn’t care that it desecrates the dead one. Classic Trump.

CLAIM: “For me, it began with a phone call from Tim at the beginning of my First Term.”

Vague enough to be unfalsifiable. Cook absolutely did build a relationship with Trump during his first term — this part is true. What Trump leaves out is that Cook built relationships with Obama’s White House, too, and will build one with the next one, and the one after that. Cook’s explicit management philosophy for the past 15 years has been “engage directly, don’t sit on the sidelines.” That’s not being a friend to Trump. That’s being a corporate lobbyist in a better suit.

CLAIM: “He had a fairly large problem that only I, as President, could fix.”

Probably true in the narrow sense that tariff carve-outs and trade policy are presidential powers. During Trump’s first term, Cook successfully lobbied for Apple to be exempted from tariffs on China in 2019, a request the administration granted. So yes — Trump did a thing for Apple. That’s not a favour. That’s policy. Presidents constantly grant carve-outs to major American employers.

CLAIM: “During my five years as President…”

This is false. Trump’s first term ran from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021 — four years. His second term began January 20, 2025. As of the date he wrote the post, he is fifteen months into term two. That adds up to five years and three months, rounded generously. He knows this. He rounds it up because “five” sounds longer and more impressive than “four.” He also gets to skip the part where he lost the 2020 election and left office. It’s a lie by rounding, and it’s characteristic.

CLAIM: “after 3 or 4 BIG HELPS…”

There is no public record of “3 or 4” specific Trump interventions on Apple's behalf during his first term. The 2019 tariff carve-outs are the one clearly documented one. The rest is Trump-math.

CLAIM: “he gets the job done, QUICKLY, without a dime being given to those very expensive (millions of dollars!) consultants around town.”

This part is especially rich given what I’m about to walk you through next.

TIM COOK BENT THE KNEE SO HARD IT LEFT A DENT IN THE RESOLUTE DESK

Here is the thing the Trump fans reading his post will miss, and the thing the anti-Trump crowd needs to be clear-eyed about:

Tim Cook is not the hero of this story.

Cook spent the last 18 months of his tenure as CEO executing one of the most embarrassing corporate suck-up campaigns in modern American history. Let’s catalogue it:

January 3, 2025: Cook personally donated $1 million — his own money, not Apple’s — to Trump’s second inauguration fund. Per Axios, which broke the story, this got him access to an “elegant and intimate dinner” with Donald and Melania. In December 2024, he’d already flown down to Mar-a-Lago for dinner with Trump before the inauguration.

August 6, 2025: Cook walked into the Oval Office carrying a white box with a giant Apple logo on it. Inside was a custom-engraved glass plaque — Kentucky Corning glass, designed by a former Marine who works at Apple — mounted on a 24-karat gold base sourced from Utah . He handed it to Trump on live television. “It’s a unique unit of one,” Cook said, visibly nervous, while announcing Apple would invest an additional $100 billion in American manufacturing. Gold was trading at $3,383 an ounce that day. This wasn’t a business meeting. This was tribute.

The $100 billion announcement was itself a response to Trump’s May 2025 threat to hit Apple with a 25% tariff on iPhones manufactured outside the U.S. Cook calculated — correctly, in the narrow corporate sense — that it was cheaper to publicly grovel and promise billions in domestic investment than to eat the tariff.

(Footnote, because it deserves one: in February 2026, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump didn’t actually have the authority to impose those import levies in the first place, and the administration is now in the process of paying back over $166 billion in tariffs collected. Which means the entire “Cook bent the knee to avoid tariffs” theatre was based on a presidential power that didn’t legally exist. Cook gave Trump a gold plaque to save Apple from an illegal tax. Read that sentence again.)

January 2026: Cook was spotted at a White House screening of the Amazon-MGM Melania Trump documentary. Because of course he was.

So when Trump writes his “tribute” and brags about Cook “kissing his ass” — he is, for once in his life, not exaggerating. He is describing a thing that literally happened, on camera, in the Oval Office, with a gold plaque as the visual aid.

This is what people miss about “leadership.” Being a good manager is not the same as being a leader. Cook is a historically great manager. His operations genius is why Apple hits its margins. His succession planning is why Ternus walks into a $4 trillion company on September 1 instead of a mess. But leadership — real leadership — is about what you do when it costs you something. Cook had a choice. He could’ve used the most valuable company on earth as a counterweight to an authoritarian President shaking down American businesses. Instead, he made a personal $1 million donation, flew to Mar-a-Lago for dinner, and presented a gold plaque on TV. Apple’s market cap is larger than the UK's GDP. If Tim Cook can’t stand up to Trump, nobody in corporate America can. And nobody in corporate America has.

That’s not leadership. That’s risk management in a nicer vest.

THE CONMAN’S TELL

Here’s what the Cook retirement post actually reveals, underneath all the chest-thumping.

Trump is a conman. Cook is not. That is the whole dynamic Trump can’t stop describing, because it’s the only dynamic that makes him feel okay.

A conman’s entire identity is built on getting one over on someone more competent, more accomplished, more legitimate than he is. That’s the whole point of being a conman — if you were good enough to build what they built, you wouldn’t need to con anyone. You’d just build it. So when a legitimate person — a Cook, an MBS, a Buffett, a foreign head of state — has to come to a conman and ask for something, the conman’s brain lights up like a Christmas tree. Look at me. Look who’s calling me. Look who’s kissing my ass.

And here’s the dark genius of it: Trump is not wrong about the transaction. Cook really did call. MBS really does have to be nice. Bezos really did turn the Washington Post opinion page to mush to protect Amazon’s federal contracts. Zuckerberg really did kill Meta’s fact-checking program and stick a guy in a MAGA hat on the board. The billionaires of the late American republic really are lining up to kiss his ass, one by one, because he holds regulatory and tariff power over their businesses, and he is not shy about using it as extortion.

What Trump has accidentally told you, in his own voice, on his own platform, in the middle of a retirement tribute, is that the presidency is now a racket. People call him with “problems.” He “fixes” them. They bring gold plaques. They donate to inauguration funds. They dine at Mar-a-Lago. The fees — the ones he explicitly mentions in the post — don’t go to consultants anymore. They go to him.

Most people would have paid millions of dollars to a consultant, Trump wrote, about Cook’s alleged first-term phone call. Read that line again, slowly. He is explicitly telling you that the alternative to paying him was paying a consultant millions of dollars. He’s explaining the price structure of his own presidency in his own retirement tribute to someone else.

That’s not a slip. That’s a brag.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

John Ternus takes over on September 1. He’s a 25-year Apple veteran, an engineer who came up through hardware, and he’s walking into a $4 trillion company with real problems — a Siri overhaul that’s two years late, a services growth story that’s cooling, an AI race Apple is not currently winning, and a president who is going to want his own gold plaque from Ternus within six months of him getting the job.

Cook’s final role, per Apple’s own press release, will include “engaging with policymakers around the world.” Translation: he is staying on as Apple’s lobbyist-in-chief, because the Trump-era relationships he built — the dinners, the donations, the gold — are now corporate assets Apple can’t afford to lose.

So the kiss-the-ring tour will continue. It’ll just have a different face on it.

And Trump will keep posting. Tomorrow it’ll be someone else’s retirement, or someone else’s deal, or someone else’s call. And in every single one, the story will be the same: look who had to come to me.

That’s not a presidency. That’s a protection racket with better branding.

Tim Cook ran a hell of a company for fifteen years. He also spent the last eighteen months teaching every other American CEO exactly how to survive the second Trump term: write the check, bring the gold, smile for the camera, and get out.

He got out. Good for him.

The rest of us are still here.

Let’s go.

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