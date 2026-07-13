Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
4hEdited

Bribe Force One should never have been accepted in the first place, no taxpayer money should have gone into refitting it and placing it into service, and Trump shouldn't be able to take it with him when he leaves office. It's a flying symbol of US decline and corruption under the regime of Donald Trump, and a national disgrace.

In a better world, that plane would be turned over to a revitalized USAid when Trump is finally removed, and put into service hauling manure to farmers in developing nations. That would be a far more dignified and useful cargo than the diaper-wearing load of human flaws that it transports today.

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Melissa Anthony's avatar
Melissa Anthony
4h

I wonder when we get to the part where the psycho fascists in the WH cutoff internet access. I’m sure that’s in his little dictator bag of tricks. They continue to kill people on our streets but now killing quietly hoping we don’t find out. These evil creeps are capable of anything

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