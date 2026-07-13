July 13, 2026

Four New York Times reporters got subpoenas hand-delivered to their doorsteps Friday night. Their crime? Reporting that the flying bribe Trump took from Qatar is a $400 million security risk so bad the Secret Service made him fly home from Turkey on the OLD Air Force One.

Let me paint you a picture.

It’s Friday evening. You’re a reporter for The New York Times. You’ve spent your week doing your actual job — reporting, verifying, sourcing — on a story the American public has every right to know: the “free” luxury jet Donald Trump accepted from Qatar, the one taxpayers then spent $400 million retrofitting, is missing the defensive countermeasures that the old Air Force One had. The advanced anti-missile systems. The stuff that keeps a President alive when, in his own words, he’s “No. 1 on their list” for Iran.

You reported that the Secret Service was so concerned that they made him leave the NATO summit in Turkey on the old plane. The one that works. The one Boeing built to protect a President instead of impress one.

And then there’s a knock at your door.

Federal agents. With a subpoena. Ordering you to appear before a grand jury in Manhattan on Wednesday “in regard to an alleged violation of federal criminal law.”

Julian E. Barnes. Eric Lipton. Tyler Pager. Eric Schmitt. Four of the most credentialed national security reporters in America, and the Trump Regime sent agents to their homes at night like they were fugitives.

Not because they lied. Because they were right.

He Wanted to Show Off His Free Jet. Physics Said No.

Understand what actually happened here, because it’s so stupid it loops back around to terrifying.

Trump flew his shiny Qatari palace-with-wings to the NATO summit in Turkey. He wanted the photo op. He wanted world leaders to see the gold-fixtured monument to his own corruption taxiing up to the summit like a Bond villain’s yacht.

Then it was time to go home, and the professionals whose job is keeping the President alive looked at the threat environment — days after fresh U.S. strikes on Iran, with Tehran openly making noise about him — and said: absolutely not. Get on the old plane.

So the “state-of-the-art” jet, the “free” gift, the one YOU paid $400 million to retrofit? It couldn’t safely carry the President home from a NATO summit. The 35-year-old plane had to do the job. Because the old plane can, you know, defend itself.

The Times reported that. Accurately. The White House response was — and I am quoting spokesman Steven Cheung directly — that they use “every tool at our disposal, including distraction and misdirection.” My guy. You just confirmed the story in your own denial.

And here’s the part they’d really like you to skip past: an FBI official called the Times before publication asking them not to run the story, citing a national security issue they refused to name. Translation: “This is true and it makes us look like idiots.”

So the regime did what regimes do. It couldn’t kill the story. So it went after the storytellers.

(And a personal note to whoever is President in 2029: that plane is not a plane, it’s a bribe with cupholders. Push it into the ocean off Mar-a-Lago and let the manatees have it. It’ll be the first useful thing it’s ever done.)

The First Amendment Isn’t a Suggestion

Let’s do the boring-but-load-bearing part, because this is the whole ballgame.

The First Amendment exists for exactly one scenario: this one. Not for pleasant press conferences. Not for coverage the government likes. It exists for the moment a President is humiliated by true reporting and reaches for the machinery of the state to make it stop. The founders watched a king do this and wrote a whole amendment about it. First. Before the guns.

For half a century, the Justice Department had guardrails — written policy that said you go after reporters’ testimony only as an absolute last resort, when every other avenue is exhausted. Democratic and Republican administrations alike (mostly) honored it, because everyone understood the alternative: a country where sources dry up, whistleblowers stay silent, and the only “news” is whatever the government hands you.

Pam Bondi shredded those protections in April 2025. On purpose. This week is why.

The Times’ top lawyer, David McCraw, said federal agents on reporters’ doorsteps “should shock the conscience” of anyone who believes in the Constitution, and called the subpoenas a brazen attempt to intimidate journalists out of doing their jobs. The Freedom of the Press Foundation said it plainer: when this government claims “national security,” it means its own reputational security.

And the DOJ’s defense? “Reporters are not the targets.” Sure. That’s why armed federal agents showed up at their homes. At night. To compel grand jury testimony in five days. That’s not an investigation. That’s a message. To every source in Washington: talk to a reporter and we will find you. To every reporter: publish and expect a knock.

One more detail that should curl your hair: the subpoenas came from Jay Clayton, the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan — who Trump just nominated to be Director of National Intelligence. The guy auditioning for spymaster is delivering the intimidation. Cool cool cool.

This Is a Pattern, Not an Incident

If this were a one-off, it would be a scandal. It’s not a one-off. It’s a system. Look at the board:

The settlements. ABC wrote a $15 million check to Trump’s presidential library to make a defamation suit go away. Paramount paid $16 million over a 60 Minutes edit — an edit — right when it needed the administration’s blessing for a merger. Those weren’t legal losses. They were protection payments, and every newsroom in America heard the register ring.

The late-night purge. Colbert — the top-rated host in late night — cancelled by CBS while its parent company was on its knees begging the administration to approve its merger. Kimmel — yanked off the air after Trump’s FCC chair went on a podcast and openly threatened ABC’s broadcast licenses, “the easy way or the hard way.” Comedians. He’s using the federal government against comedians, which tells you exactly how thin the skin under the bronzer is.

The lawsuits and the muscle. The Wall Street Journal sued over Epstein reporting. The BBC threatened with a multi-billion-dollar suit. The AP banned from the Oval Office for declining to say “Gulf of America” with a straight face. The Post and the Journal hit with DOJ subpoenas earlier this year (later withdrawn, once the message was sent). Pentagon access stripped from outlets that wouldn’t sign pledges.

And now the takeover. This is the endgame, and it happened in plain sight this week.

“We’re Trying to Have CNN Go on a Normal Path”

Saturday, aboard the flying palace, Trump held court with reporters and casually announced he’d sit down with Jake Tapper — a man he’s spent a decade calling human garbage — because, quote, “We’re trying to have CNN go on a normal path. And we will do that.”

We.

Sit with that pronoun. The President of the United States said we are going to redirect an ostensibly independent news network. Out loud. On the record. And why is he suddenly confident enough to say it? Because his DOJ just approved David Ellison’s Paramount swallowing Warner Bros. Discovery — CNN and all — and Ellison, per the Wall Street Journal’s earlier reporting, personally assured Trump’s people he’d make “sweeping changes” at CNN. This is the same Ellison operation that installed Bari Weiss atop CBS News and watched the coverage tilt accordingly.

Tapper answered like a man who knows the new landlord is Trump-friendly: “Well, I’m on a normal path right here, sir.”

Sickening shit. Tapper’s spine must be at home with the contract he signed to sewer Joe Biden for a bookdeal.

But let’s not kid ourselves about the org chart. Follow it upward from almost any American newsroom right now and you hit a billionaire who needs something from Donald Trump — a merger approved, a license renewed, a lawsuit dropped, a federal contract protected. ABC paid. CBS paid and got new management. CNN is being handed to a family friend. The networks aren’t covering the Mad King anymore. Functionally, they work for him. The public defenestration of Jake Tapper this week wasn’t an interview announcement — it was Trump showing you the leash before the collar even ships.

Which Is Exactly Why We’re Here

This is the part where I tell you why this app — this weird, scrappy, reader-funded corner of the internet — matters more than it ever has.

When the Times gets subpoenas, when the Post gets warrants, when CNN gets a new Trump-approved owner, when late-night hosts get disappeared for jokes — the truth doesn’t die. It moves. It moves to the people who can’t be merger-blackmailed because they don’t have a merger. Who can’t have their license threatened because their license is you.

Steve Schmidt torching the regime daily with the receipts of a guy who built Republican campaigns and knows where the bodies are buried. Lev Parnas — who went to prison for these people — now spending every day telling you exactly how the grift works from the inside. Marisa Kabas breaking stories the wires chase. Aaron Rupar clipping the quiet parts said loud. Zev Shalev connecting dots the networks won’t touch. Hundreds of independent journalists and muckrakers who answer to readers, not to a billionaire with a pending deal on Trump’s desk. Nobody here folds, because there’s nothing to fold with. No advertisers to spook. No license to revoke. No merger to hold hostage.

And it’s why the Barnes, Liptons, Pagers, and Schmitts of the world — the ones still inside the big institutions, doing the reporting that gets the FBI, ICE, and DHS knocking — deserve everything we’ve got. They knew what publishing that story would cost. They published it anyway. The Times says it will fight these subpoenas, and it should fight them all the way to the Supreme Court with the entire free press of the planet at its back.

Because here’s the thing about a knock at the door: it only works as a threat if people stop answering. If reporters keep reporting, sources keep talking, readers keep reading and funding and sharing — the knock is just noise.

He can subpoena four reporters. He can’t subpoena all of us.

Share this with the group chat. Send it to the relative who thinks “the media is the enemy.” The paper trail is public. The pattern is undeniable. And the truth — inconveniently for the man on the gold-plated plane that can’t stop a missile — is still legal to say.

For now. Which is exactly why we say it loudly.

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Sources: The New York Times; NPR; Associated Press; PBS NewsHour; CNN; The Washington Post; The Hill; NBC News; Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press; Freedom of the Press Foundation; National Press Club; The Wrap; Mediaite; Variety; The Wall Street Journal (Ellison/CNN reporting); statements from David McCraw (NYT), Bruce D. Brown and Stephen J. Adler (RCFP), Seth Stern (FPF), Susan DeCarava (NewsGuild of New York), and DOJ and White House spokespeople, July 8–12, 2026.