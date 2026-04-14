Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Cat RN's avatar
Cat RN
Apr 14

Come on America, it’s your turn! Find a decent, intelligent guy like Mark Carney to lead you! Not these dipshits!

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Dalton D. S.'s avatar
Dalton D. S.
Apr 14

Hope some of the liberal thought flows south across the great lakes to Ohio. We could use it.

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