Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
8hEdited

The only upside is the endless variety of defacement that can be executed on any bill with Trump's ugly mug and/or psychopathic signature on it.

For instance just take a Sharpie (Trump's favorite writing implement) and add "is a pedophile", "is a rapist", "is Putin's bitch", or any other factual statement next to Trump's big, stupid signature and you've got currency that will remind all Americans of the disgraceful piece-of-shit they either voted for or tolerated.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
8hEdited

We already have coins with various bison, bears, horses, birds on them. I guess this time we're featuring a horse's ass, worm, slug, and cockroach - all embodied by one odious con-man.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture