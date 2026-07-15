This week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gave Fox News Trump ball shiner Jesse Watters a tour of the Treasury and, with the serene confidence of a man describing a parking variance, explained the workaround. There are, he said, only two rules for American currency: it has to say “In God We Trust,” and it cannot bear the image of a living person. Then he held up the solution. Donald Trump’s signature will appear on every denomination of paper money — a first for any sitting president in 250 years — and Trump’s face will appear on a $1 coin, because coins, you see, are technically different from currency. A prototype $250 bill with Trump’s portrait is already printed and waiting, should Congress oblige.

A workaround. That’s the word for it. Not a debate, not an amendment, not a national conversation about whether we want to break a norm older than the republic’s second century. A loophole, discovered by a hedge fund manager, deployed to put one man’s face and name on the money of 340 million people while he is still alive and still in power.

Let’s be very clear about what rule is being worked around and why it exists.

The rule was the whole point

In 1792, when Congress debated the first Coinage Act, there was a proposal to put the sitting President’s head on American coins — as kings had done since antiquity. Congress rejected it. George Washington himself wanted no part of it. The whole argument for the revolution was that we don’t do that here: the coin of a republic carries Liberty, not a ruler. Roman emperors stamped their faces on denarii precisely because coinage was the mass media of autocracy — the one image of the sovereign every subject would touch. The founders understood this, which is why they refused it for Washington, a man who had actually won a war of independence and could have been king by acclamation.

Then in 1866, a Treasury bureaucrat named Spencer Clark pulled a stunt so shameless it made the rule explicit. Told to put “Clark” on a five-cent note — meaning the explorer William Clark — he put his own face on it. Congress was so disgusted it passed the Thayer Amendment banning any living person’s likeness from U.S. currency, bonds, and notes. That law has held for 160 years. The Presidential $1 Coin Act of 2005 went further: even dead presidents must be dead for two years before they’re eligible.

So the tradition is not an accident or an oversight. It is a deliberate, twice-affirmed, founding-era statement about what kind of country this is. And the Trump administration’s position is, in essence: neat rule, found a crack in it.

Look at the club he’s joining

If you want to know what kind of leader puts his own face on the money while he’s still alive, history keeps an unambiguous membership roll:

Saddam Hussein put his portrait on virtually every Iraqi dinar. Mobutu Sese Seko, who looted Zaire down to the studs, gazed out in his leopard-skin cap from every banknote in the country. Idi Amin put himself on the Ugandan shilling. Rafael Trujillo put himself on Dominican coins around the time he renamed the capital city after himself. Saparmurat Niyazov — “Turkmenbashi,” the man who erected a golden statue of himself that rotated to face the sun — covered the Turkmen manat with his own face. Muammar Gaddafi put his portrait on the Libyan dinar to celebrate the anniversary of his own coup. Kim Il-sung appeared on the North Korean won while he was still alive to appreciate it.

And here is the detail that should stop you cold: even Mao Zedong — architect of one of history’s most extravagant personality cults — did not appear on the renminbi until 1999, twenty-three years after he died. The Chinese Communist Party had more institutional restraint about this than the United States Treasury Department in 2026.

Democracies put dead statesmen on money as a form of settled historical judgment. Dictatorships put living rulers on money as a form of marketing. There is no third category. The face on the coin is a claim: the state and I are the same thing. That is what the image means. It has always been what the image means. Bessent knows it, which is why the rollout comes wrapped in gauzy semiquincentennial bunting — “Liberty 1776–2026” stamped next to the face of a man doing the single most illiberal thing you can do to a currency.

“But Coolidge!”

Bessent’s defense is that a Calvin Coolidge coin was issued for the 150th anniversary in 1926. True — and instructive. That coin was authorized by an act of Congress, paired Coolidge alongside Washington, was a limited commemorative half dollar, and has been regarded by numismatists and historians ever since as an embarrassing anomaly, not a precedent. Nobody in 1926 hung Coolidge banners on the Justice Department. Coolidge did not simultaneously put his signature on every bill, prepare a $250 note with his own portrait, slap his name on the Kennedy Center, or print his face on passports and national park passes. The Coolidge coin was a one-off lapse in a system otherwise committed to the norm. This is the norm being systematically dismantled, one “technically legal” mechanism at a time, by an administration citing a 2020 collectible-coin law as authority to do what the Thayer Amendment plainly forbids in spirit.

That’s the pattern that makes this more than a numismatic curiosity. The currency isn’t an isolated indulgence; it’s one panel in a wraparound mural. The portrait banners on federal buildings. The renamed arts center. The passports. The park passes. Each item is individually dismissible as tacky but harmless — and that is exactly how personality cults are built in modern states: not by decree, but by accumulation, each step defended as a technicality, until one day the leader’s face is simply everywhere and objecting to it feels strange.

Why it actually matters

Money is the one government document every citizen handles every day. It is the state’s face in your pocket. For 250 years, that face has been a message: this country belongs to no one man. The people on our bills earned their place by dying first — by submitting their legacies to the judgment of history, which is the only judge a republic recognizes.

Trump is not submitting to history’s judgment. He is prepaying it. He is using the machinery of the Treasury to issue the verdict on himself, in gold, while he still controls the machinery — and the polling shows Americans know exactly how this smells: roughly six in ten disapprove. This is not a commemoration of the nation’s 250th birthday. It is the appropriation of the nation’s 250th birthday as a personal branding event, executed by a cabinet secretary who can recite the rule against it from memory in the same breath he explains how he’s evading it.

The founders refused to put Washington on the money. Washington refused to be put there. The distance between that refusal and this week’s Fox News coin-unveiling is the distance we have travelled, and every ego-drunk strongman on that list above could tell you what’s usually at the end of the road.

Something to look forward to: damnatio memoriae

Because here is the part they never think about, the part that should sustain you through every new banner, every gold coin, every passport stamped with that scowl. The Romans — who invented the ruler-on-the-coin racket — also invented its antidote, and they gave it a name: damnatio memoriae. “Condemnation of memory.” When an emperor disgraced himself badly enough, the Senate didn’t just remove him. It erased him. His name was chiseled out of every inscription in the empire. His statues were toppled, beheaded, or — the truly savage option — recarved into the face of his successor. His decrees were annulled. His coins were defaced, melted down, or restruck. Officially, he had never happened.

Caracalla murdered his brother Geta and then scraped Geta’s face off the family portrait, leaving a smudge where a co-emperor used to be. Commodus — who renamed Rome after himself, renamed the months after himself, and put his own face on everything he could stamp — was strangled in his bath and memory-damned within hours; the Senate’s recorded chant was, roughly, drag the enemy of the fatherland with the hook. The Egyptians did it to Akhenaten. The Soviets did it with an airbrush. It turns out the more compulsively a ruler welds his name to the state, the more comprehensively the state unwelds it the moment his grip releases. The branding is the target list. Every gilded TRUMP he bolts to a building is a set of coordinates for a future crowbar.

And this is the schadenfreude the American public gets to bank right now, at today’s prices, for delivery later: it is all coming down, and it will come down fast. The day Trump leaves the Oval Office — by term, by ballot, or by actuarial table, whichever mercy arrives first — and a normal human being sits at the Resolute Desk instead of posing on it for a coin, the unwinding begins, and it will be a bipartisan festival of quiet, bureaucratic erasure. The banners come off the Justice Department in an afternoon; banners are designed to come down. The Kennedy Center’s name goes back to Kennedy with one board vote. The passports and park passes cycle out of circulation on their ordinary renewal schedule, replaced by designs featuring — imagine it — eagles, mountains, nobody. The signature bills get overprinted by the next series the way every Treasury signature always has, filed away as a numismatic oddity, the Spencer Clark nickel of the twenty-first century. Congress will pass the restoration acts with the same lopsided margins it once used for post office namings. Some future Treasury Secretary will announce the new designs in a press release nobody reads, because by then it will be uncontroversial. That’s the cruelest part of damnatio memoriae, the part Commodus never saw coming: it isn’t even angry. It’s administrative.

The one thing the Romans could never fully erase, ironically, was the coins — too many, too scattered, too durable. Defaced denarii of damned emperors still surface in plowed fields, which means Trump’s dollar coin will survive too: in junk drawers, in coin-star reject trays, on eBay listed as “controversial,” handed back as change by cashiers who have to check whether it’s real. Not a monument. A curio. The man spent a lifetime stamping his name — the same name a Manhattan jury attached to a sexual abuse verdict — onto steaks, casinos, a fake university, federal buildings, and now the money itself, all in a bid to purchase the one thing branding cannot buy, which is how you’re remembered. History doesn’t take payment in advance. It renders judgment on delivery, and the invoice for a personality cult is always the same: the hook, the chisel, the smudge where the face used to be.

So save one of the coins when they hit circulation. Seriously — keep it in a drawer. Someday you’ll show it to a kid who barely believes it was real, and that disbelief, that shrug, that “wait, we put him on money?” — that is what damnatio memoriae feels like from the inside. It’s not rage. It’s the country getting its wallet back.

If this resonated, share it. Apparently we have to say these things out loud now.

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