May 26, 2026

Remember when Donald Trump told us — over and over, hand on heart, straightest face he could muster — that he was running “the most transparent administration in the history of our country”?

LOLOLOLOL.

Okay. Cool. So here’s a fun little Tuesday update for everyone who believed that.

On May 26, the Office of Personnel Management — that’s the HR department for the entire U.S. federal government — quietly dropped a draft non-disclosure agreement. A standardized NDA. A form. To be handed to federal workers. New ones. Existing ones. The mailroom, the scientists, the analysts, the people who keep the lights on.

The most transparent president in history wants two million government employees to sign a piece of paper promising they won’t tell you what their government is doing.

What the NDA actually does

Let’s not do the thing where we scream first and read later. Here’s the real shape of it, because the real shape is bad enough that you don’t need to inflate it.

The OPM released a draft NDA and opened it for public comment. It’s not law yet. And — credit where it’s microscopically due — each agency would technically get to decide whether to use it. So it’s not a signed, sealed, government-wide gag order this morning.

It’s the blueprint for one.

The draft would bar employees from sharing “non-public, confidential, or proprietary information,” and OPM helpfully defines that to include “internal agency operations, personnel matters, procurement processes, or any sensitive, pre-decisional or deliberative material that is not currently publicly available.”

“Pre-decisional.” “Deliberative.” “Internal operations.” That is not a national-security carve-out. That is everything that happens inside a government before it tells you about it. That’s the part journalism exists to find.

And here’s the kicker — it doesn’t end when you quit. Under the draft, former employees would need “written permission from an authorized agency official” to speak to a journalist about anything the administration deems “confidential.” Forever. Violate it, and you’re looking at civil and criminal penalties. The government even claims it’d be entitled to any “royalties” you earned — translation: write a tell-all book about corruption you witnessed, and Uncle Sam wants the check.

Permission slips. From the government. To talk to the press. In America. LOL. LOL. LOLOLOL.

“But the whistleblowers—”

Yes. I’ll be fair, because being accurate is how you win this argument. The draft says it won’t override existing whistleblower protections — disclosures of fraud, waste, and abuse to Congress or an inspector general are still legally protected.

(I mean, legally protected, but not protected from getting swatted/doxxed by Trump’s INCL army)

Great. Except: that’s the narrow legal channel. It does not protect you from talking to a reporter, which is how the public actually finds out about most of this stuff. A whistleblower channel that routes everything back inside the building you’re blowing the whistle on is not transparency. It’s a complaint box with the administration holding the key.

Why now? Look at a calendar.

Here’s where I’m going to tell you what I think, and label it as exactly that — opinion, not reporting.

The OPM’s own notice cites, as the problem it’s solving, news outlets reporting on draft regulations and internal agency discussions — including, hilariously, leaks about OPM’s own plan to make federal workers easier to fire.

So the stated motivation isn’t “a spy sold secrets to a foreign power.” The stated motivation is “reporters keep finding out what we’re about to do before we announce it.”

That’s not a security problem. That’s a public-relations problem. And you don’t solve a PR problem by criminalizing the people who might embarrass you — unless you are planning to do things that will embarrass you.

Now connect the dots. Midterms are coming. 2028 is coming. An administration that expects the next two years to generate stories it does not want told is, right on cue, building a machine to make sure the people who’d tell those stories are legally muzzled — during their employment, and for the rest of their lives.

I’m not telling you that’s a confirmed plan. I’m telling you it’s what desperation looks like when it fills out paperwork.

This isn’t even his first rodeo

If this feels familiar, it’s because Trump did a version of this in his first term — making White House staff sign sweeping NDAs that, unlike literally every previous administration, banned disclosure of “nonpublic” information and any dirt on his family and businesses, indefinitely.

Cornell Law School’s First Amendment Clinic looked at those and concluded they were likely unconstitutional — because when classified material isn’t involved, the First Amendment generally forbids the government from gagging speech based on content or viewpoint. The White House version was a legal liability the first time. The new version takes that same flawed concept and scales it to the whole government.

The Associated Press got booted from the White House press pool. Reporters got tighter leashes at the Pentagon. Federal agents searched a Washington Post journalist’s home in January. And now: NDAs for everyone. These aren’t separate stories. They’re one story. The thread connecting them is a man who has decided that the cheapest way to stop being held accountable is to make accountability itself a fireable — and prosecutable — offence.

What you can do

This is a draft. It’s in a public comment window. That window is the soft underbelly. Public comment periods exist precisely so that an avalanche of citizen opposition becomes part of the legal record — and ammunition for the lawsuits that will absolutely follow. Find the OPM proposal, submit a comment, and tell every federal worker you know that “agency discretion” is the only crack of daylight left, and pressure decides which way agencies lean.

The most transparent President in history wants the government to talk to you through a lawyer.

Don’t sign the LOL. Don’t let them, either.

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📰 Sources: Reuters, Bloomberg Tax, The Boston Globe, U.S. News & World Report, Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic, U.S. Office of Personnel Management draft notice.