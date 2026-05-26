Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Johnny Canuck
5h

The only thing transparent is how corrupt, illegal, cruel and incompetent this regime is.

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Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
5h

Thank You Dean & Your Opinion Is Correct ✅

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