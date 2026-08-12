Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Democracycbm's avatar
Democracycbm
39m

Another delusional idiot who cannot stand to hear the words

"you lost". Another whiny crybaby who got just what he deserved.

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Jacquelyn Wolverton's avatar
Jacquelyn Wolverton
40m

Working hard to make himself look even more pathetic than he already is. Time for a nap pillow guy.

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