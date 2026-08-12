August 12, 2026

There is a specific genre of American political theater that only Mike Lindell can perform, and last night he delivered his magnum opus: losing a Republican primary, in a state where he is the most famous Republican, with the sitting president’s endorsement, by eleven points — and then refusing to concede because of “anomalies.”

You could not write this character into fiction. An editor would send it back. Too on the nose.

The setup

Let’s review how we got here, because the run-up was somehow just as embarrassing as the finale.

Lindell stepped down as CEO of MyPillow — the one thing in his life that ever demonstrably worked — to run for governor of Minnesota, a state where Republicans haven’t won the governorship since Tim Pawlenty in the mid-2000s. This was already a curious decision for a man who told the Associated Press back in 2023 that the defamation lawsuits had left him out of money, and whose company was ordered in early 2025 to pay DHL about $780,000 over a contract dispute. Later that year, a jury found him liable for defaming Eric Coomer, a former Dominion Voting Systems employee, to the tune of $2.3 million — the direct cost of spending five years insisting the 2020 election was stolen by voting machines.

So: broke, legally radioactive, and nationally synonymous with election conspiracies. Perfect gubernatorial material.

His own state party didn’t think so. In May and June, Minnesota Republicans gave their official endorsement to Kendall Qualls, a healthcare executive and Army veteran. The party also openly questioned whether Lindell even met the residency requirement, since by his own admission he was living in Texas as recently as last year and moved back just ahead of the one-year deadline. And in the campaign’s final week, a judge found probable cause that Lindell may have violated campaign law by handing out pillows at a July Fourth parade in packaging stamped “Mike Lindell for Governor.” The man allegedly committed a campaign finance violation with pillows. His one product. The bit writes itself.

But Lindell had something Qualls didn’t: Donald Trump. Trump endorsed him in July, gushing on Truth Social that nobody had sacrificed more for “Election Integrity,” and on primary day itself posted one final plea for voters to deliver Lindell a big win. The president of the United States went all-in on the MyPillow guy over the objections of the actual Minnesota Republican Party.

The crash

Minnesota Republicans looked at all of this — the president’s endorsement, the party’s counter-endorsement, the whole circus — and chose door number three. Lisa Demuth, the speaker of the Minnesota House, a candidate endorsed by neither Trump nor the state party apparatus that backed Qualls, won going away. The AP called it before midnight. Final tallies had Demuth around 44–45%, Lindell around 31–32%, and poor Qualls — the party’s official pick — in third at about 21%.

Trump’s candidate lost. The party’s candidate lost worse. The winner was the boring, competent legislator who talked about working across the aisle. In a Republican primary. In 2026. Both kingmakers walked away with nothing, and Demuth walked away with an eleven-point win and a general election matchup against Amy Klobuchar, who cruised through the Democratic primary with roughly 89% of the vote.

The crash-out

Now, an ordinary candidate loses by 45,000 votes and gives a gracious speech. Mike Lindell is not an ordinary candidate. Mike Lindell is the man who has spent half a decade telling anyone within earshot that American elections are rigged by algorithms, who got sued into the ground over it, and who once claimed Ron DeSantis’s 2022 Miami-Dade win was itself an “anomaly” that could prove Trump was cheated. The election denial isn’t a position he holds. It’s the operating system.

So when a reporter on his own network — LindellTV, the outlet he founded because he felt the mainstream press was insufficiently deferential — asked whether he’d concede if the AP called the race, Lindell’s response was, verbatim: “Why would I listen to the AP?”

He then insisted he was only down 18,000-or-20,000 votes with 265,000-or-277,000 left to count (the numbers shifted depending on the hour), and that the outstanding “day-of” votes would save him. They did not. By late evening, local reporting from KSTP’s Kirsten Swanson confirmed the inevitable: Lindell would not concede, and his “teams” would be examining anomalies in the numbers overnight.

His teams. Examining anomalies. Overnight. The same playbook, the same vocabulary, the same fever, now aimed at a Republican primary run by Republican voters choosing between Republicans. Who rigged it, Mike? The RNC? The pillow-industrial complex? Congressman Ted Lieu got off the line of the night, deadpanning on X that many people were saying Venezuela rigged the election against Lindell because they don’t like his pillows.

The lesson he will not learn

Here is the thing about Lindell that makes him such a perfect tragicomic figure: he has a genuine redemption story. He beat a crack addiction — a battle he’s discussed openly for years — and built a nine-figure pillow empire from nothing. That’s a real, admirable arc. And then he set it on fire, methodically, publicly, over five years, chasing a conspiracy theory that has cost him his fortune, his reputation, a $2.3 million defamation judgment, his CEO title, and now — in the most poetic possible fashion — an election that he lost fair and square to a member of his own party.

So now, it’s back top the lumpy pillow factory…

The universe handed him the cleanest possible test: an election where he was the candidate, in his home state, with the most powerful endorsement in Republican politics. And when the voters said no, decisively, the machine in his head produced the only output it knows.

The votes weren’t the anomaly, Mike. They never were.

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Sources: Associated Press race call via NPR, Washington Post, and NBC News; Forbes; Talking Points Memo; The Hill; Mediaite; Washington Examiner; Daily Beast; KSTP reporting by Kirsten Swanson.