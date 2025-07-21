Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Sheri Shenton's avatar
Sheri Shenton
Jul 21, 2025Edited

Simple concept that I taught my elementary students: don’t try to make the bully understand, walk away, give them no air time, let the last thing they hear, be their cruel words. Show them that you will not be their victim, that you are in charge. Way to go Canada and Mexico!

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Angel's avatar
Angel
Jul 21, 2025

Never did I think we would end up as one of those $hithole countries. Yet here we are today spiraling down the drain.

Thank you for your due diligence to keep us informed Dean.

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