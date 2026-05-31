May 31, 2026

This is a sequel. Three weeks ago, I wrote about Palantir’s 22-point manifesto — the confession Peter Thiel’s company pinned to the top of its feed and the press treated like a book tour. If you haven’t read it, read it after this. Because the manifesto told you what they intend to do. This tells you something stranger. It tells you what one of them does when he thinks the bill is about to come due.

BEFORE WE START: THE TELL ISN’T THE MOVE. THE TELL IS WHO’S MOVING.

Rich people leave places. This is not news. The Riviera exists. Monaco exists. There has always been a tier of human being wealthy enough to treat an entire nation-state as a coat they can take off when the room gets warm.

So if some random hedge-fund guy buys a villa abroad, who cares. That’s a tax decision with a swimming pool.

But Peter Thiel is not a random hedge-fund guy, and that is the entire point of what I’m about to tell you.

Peter Thiel is the chairman, largest shareholder, and ideological spine of the company that built the nervous system of the modern American state. Palantir runs inside ICE. It runs inside the IRS. It runs inside the Pentagon. It picks targets. It flags names. It is — and I wrote 4,000 words on this last month so I’m not going to relitigate it — the closest thing this century has produced to a single private machine that can watch everyone, everywhere, all at once.

The whole pitch of that machine is prediction. That is what you are buying when you buy Palantir. You are buying the promise that if you feed enough data into Gotham and Foundry — every license plate, every tax record, every immigration file, every pattern of movement and association across 330 million people — the system will tell you what’s about to happen before it happens. That’s the product. That’s the $400 billion valuation. That’s why the CIA’s venture arm was the only investor in the room in 2003 when Sand Hill Road laughed them out the door.

Peter Thiel sits atop the most powerful predictive-surveillance apparatus ever assembled by a private company.

And Peter Thiel just quietly moved his family to Argentina.

1️⃣ WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED — AND WHAT DIDN’T

Let me be a “journalist” for a second, because the difference between what’s reported and what’s vibes is exactly where the regime wants you confused.

What’s confirmed. Per the New York Times, picked up by Newsweek, NewsNation, the AP and roughly everyone since, Thiel has bought a mansion in one of the most exclusive neighbourhoods of Buenos Aires — a 17,200-square-foot property reported at around $12 million. He’s enrolled his children in a school there. He’s reportedly bought a plot of land across the river in Uruguay. He’s met privately with Javier Milei, Argentina’s chainsaw-wielding libertarian president, more than once. And the Argentine government is reportedly weighing whether to offer him permanent residency or citizenship — a claim Milei’s office has denied.

What is NOT confirmed, and what I won’t tell you is confirmed because it isn’t: that he has permanently left the United States. That he’s renounced anything. That he’s never coming back. The reporting calls this a temporary relocation, a “Plan B,” a hedge. One Indian fact-check outlet rated the harder “he’s fled and become a citizen” version flatly false, and they’re right to. The mansion can be an investment. The move can be reversible.

I’m telling you this up front because the people who defend these men live for the moment you overstate it. They want you to say “Thiel FLED” so they can produce a NYT paragraph that says “temporary” and pretend the whole rot you’re describing evaporates with it. It doesn’t. So we’re going to do this with the actual facts, and the actual facts are damning enough.

Here’s the actual fact that matters:

The richest, most plugged-in, most predictive-data-saturated political operator on the American right has, at minimum, built himself an exit. A staffed, schooled, real-estate-deeded, head-of-state-blessed exit. On a continent away. Right now.

You don’t build an exit you don’t think you might need.

2️⃣ THE STATED REASON IS “TAXES.” LOLZ.

So why does Thiel’s camp say he’s doing it?

According to people familiar with his thinking, cited in the Times: he’s worried about the political direction of the United States, and — specifically, concretely — about a proposed California ballot measure for November that would levy a one-time tax on billionaires.

Read that translation slowly, because it’s the most honest thing these people have said in years.

Translation: The cost of remaining a citizen of the country my company is currently helping to surveil, target, and deport its way through might, in November, go up. So I’ve purchased a different country.

That is the entire social contract, itemized on a receipt.

Most MAGA voters — the ones who’d run through a wall for these men, who put the hat on, who believe the billionaire class is on their side in some great civilizational fight — could not flee the country if their lives depended on it, and someday they might. They’re locked in the building. Thiel installed the locks and bought a helicopter.

Point 1 of his company’s own manifesto reads: “Silicon Valley owes a moral debt to the country that made its rise possible. The engineering elite of Silicon Valley has an affirmative obligation to participate in the defense of the nation.”

The chairman’s response to a proposed tax was to enroll his kids in school in Buenos Aires.

The affirmative obligation, apparently, has a strike price.

3️⃣ BUT THE TAX ISN’T THE WHOLE STORY, AND THEY ACCIDENTALLY TOLD US

Here’s where it gets interesting, and here’s where I’m going to clearly separate what’s reported from what I think it means, because you deserve to know which is which.

Reported: Other sources around Thiel describe the Argentina move as a hedge against geopolitical risk — distance from conflict zones. Breitbart, of all outlets, ran the move under the frame that Thiel is fleeing what he privately fears will be nuclear war and runaway AI. And multiple people who attend Thiel’s private gatherings have told reporters that one of his favourite topics of late is, and I am not making this up, the Antichrist.

It’s worth repeating, because it’s load-bearing. The man at the top of America’s surveillance-and-targeting machine has reportedly spent his recent private dinners talking about nuclear war, uncontrollable artificial intelligence, and the literal Antichrist — and then bought a fortified exit on another continent.

My read?

When a normal, anxious, rich person stockpiles a bunker, it tells you about his anxiety. When this specific man builds an exit, it’s worth asking whether he’s working from better information than you are. Because his whole life’s work — the thing that made him a quarter-trillion-dollar fortune — is the claim that data predicts the future. He built the prediction engine. He sits on the readout. And the man who sits on the readout is putting his children on the far side of an ocean.

I can’t tell you what he sees. Nobody outside that circle can. But I can lay out the possibilities, because they’re the same possibilities keeping a lot of us up at night, and you’re allowed to wonder which one a man with the best data in the world is betting on.

4️⃣ FOUR THINGS A MAN LIKE THIEL MIGHT BE PREDICTING

I’m going to give you the four scenarios that fit the behavior. I don’t know which is true. Neither do you. But he might, and that’s the unsettling part.

One — the numbers turn on MAGA, and he’s read the polling before you have. Regimes that govern by spectacle have a half-life, and the people running them watch internal data the public never sees. If the predictive machine is showing the coalition cracking — the deportation theater curdling, the economy biting the base, the midterm map collapsing — the smart money doesn’t wait for the obituary. The smart money is already gone. This is the most boring explanation and possibly the most likely.

Two — accountability stops being rhetorical. This is the one I think these men actually fear, and it’s the one they’d never say out loud. There is a version of the next few years where the machinery they helped build — the deportation platform, the embedded IRS database Wyden and AOC called flatly illegal, the targeting software — becomes evidence. Where “I just built the tool” stops being a defense, the way it stopped being a defense at a certain set of trials in a certain German city in 1945. You don’t have to believe American Nuremberg-style prosecutions are coming to notice that the people most exposed to them are suddenly very interested in countries with weak extradition postures and friendly heads of state. Argentina has historically been where a certain kind of European went when accountability came looking. The irony is not subtle, and Thiel reads Latin for fun, so he knows it.

Three — the actual structural thing. The unwind. Maybe it’s not about him at all. Maybe the predictive readout just says the profit-taking circus has a back wall, and the American economy or the American order hits it inside his planning horizon. Currency, debt, civil disorder, the slow-motion thing nobody wants to name on cable. A man with a generational fortune doesn’t need to know the date. He just needs the model to say “lower probability over there than over here,” and Buenos Aires becomes a rational trade.

Four — he’s a doomsday crank with too much money, and we’re all reading tea leaves. I have to include this one, honestly, because it might be the truth. Thiel has chased “backup country” status for years — he famously got New Zealand citizenship and tried to build a survival compound there before the locals killed it. He’s a contrarian who collects apocalypses the way other men collect cars. Maybe Argentina is just this year’s bunker, and the Antichrist talk is just what happens to a brain with unlimited resources and no one left to tell it no.

I genuinely don’t know which. But notice that three of those four are bad for him, and all four are bad for you. Because in every scenario except the last, the guy with the best information in the country looked at what’s coming and decided the safest place to be was somewhere else.

5️⃣ THE THING ABOUT ARGENTINA? IT’S A COUNTRY WHERE HISTORY’S WORST BAILED OUT TO.

I held this section back on purpose because I didn’t want you reading the rest of it through this lens until you’d seen the facts straight. But we’re here now, so let’s say it plainly.

Of all the countries on Earth, a frightened architect of a surveillance state could choose, he chose the one with the most specific résumé.

When the Reich started losing — when the smart ones could read the front lines and saw that Europe was going to fall and Nuremberg was coming — they didn’t all wait to be captured. A great many of them ran. And the single most popular destination on the planet for a war criminal who needed to disappear was Argentina. Not by accident. Juan Perón’s government ran what history now calls the “ratlines” — organized escape routes, funded partly through the German community and greased by sympathetic Vatican officials, that smuggled an estimated 5,000 Nazis to Buenos Aires, including roughly 180 men convicted of crimes against humanity. Perón provided them housing, work, and in the most sensitive cases, brand-new identities.

Adolf Eichmann — the man who engineered the logistics of the Holocaust, the bureaucrat of the deportation machine — fled to a Buenos Aires suburb under the name Ricardo Klement and got a job as a foreman at a Mercedes-Benz plant. He lived there, undisturbed, with his family, until Mossad pulled him off a street in 1960. Josef Mengele, the Angel of Death of Auschwitz, ran the same route under a false name and died a free man in South America. Perón, months before his own death, admitted on tape that he’d decided to save as many of them as he could from what he called the “outrage” of the Nuremberg trials.

Argentina is, historically and specifically, the place you go when you have done something the rest of the world is about to want to try you for. It is the established, documented, blood-soaked destination of choice for the engineers of an atrocity who saw the collapse coming before everyone else and got out ahead of the reckoning. That is not my editorializing. That is the entry under “Argentina” in the index of the 20th century.

And here is the detail that MATTERS: In 2025, Javier Milei — the same president now reportedly weighing residency or citizenship for Peter Thiel — ordered the declassification of Argentina’s own files on those ratlines. Over 1,800 documents on how the Nazis got there and who paid for it. So the head of state currently rolling out the welcome mat for the chairman of America’s deportation-software company spent last year opening the archive on the last time his country quietly absorbed the men who ran a deportation machine.

I’m not going to insult you by drawing the rest of the line. You can see where it points.

Maybe it’s nothing. Maybe Buenos Aires just has good schools and low taxes and a president who likes the same economists Thiel does. Maybe a man can buy a mansion in the one country on Earth most famous for hiding the architects of an industrialized deportation program, while his own company builds an industrialized deportation program, and it means absolutely nothing at all.

But the architects of the last one picked that exact city for a reason. And they picked it on the way down, not the way up.

6️⃣ THE MANIFESTO READS DIFFERENT FROM A MANSION IN BUENOS AIRES

Go back to the document they posted. The 22-point manifesto, drawn from Karp and Zamiska’s The Technological Republic, pinned to Palantir’s feed for 32 million people to see. I walked through the worst of it last month. But a few points hit completely differently now that we know the chairman was apartment-hunting in Argentina while it went up.

Point 9 — “We should show far more grace towards those who have subjected themselves to public life... The eradication of any space for forgiveness... may leave us with a cast of characters at the helm we will grow to regret.” Translation, post-Argentina: please don’t come for us when this turns. This is a man pre-negotiating his own amnesty. You only ask for grace in advance if you’ve modeled the scenario where you need it.

Point 11 — “Our society has grown too eager to hasten, and is often gleeful at, the demise of its enemies. The vanquishing of an opponent is a moment to pause, not rejoice.” Beautiful sentiment. Strange thing to publish right before you move your family out of reach of anyone who might want to do any vanquishing.

Point 18 — “The ruthless exposure of the private lives of public figures drives far too much talent away from government service.” I told you last month which private life this man does not want exposed — the $40 million from Jeffrey Epstein, the eleven-year correspondence, the Valar fund. From a Buenos Aires study, Point 18 stops reading like philosophy and starts reading like a man who knows what’s still in the files and would prefer to read about it from abroad.

Point 13 — “No other country in the history of the world has advanced progressive values more than this one... it is easy to forget how much more opportunity exists in this country.”

He wrote that about America. Then he bought Argentina.

A manifesto is what you publish when you think you’re winning. An exit is what you build when you’ve run the same numbers twice and stopped believing your own thread.

They published both. Within weeks. Pay attention to the gap between a man’s press release and his real estate, because the real estate never lies.

THE BIG PICTURE

Here is what you are looking at.

The single most data-saturated political operator on the American right — a man whose fortune is built on the premise that enough information lets you see the future, who sits atop the machine that surveils, targets, and deports in the name of the current regime, who bankrolled the sitting Vice President, who funds the monarchist blogger, who took the child rapist’s money — has, while his company published a manifesto about America’s greatness and its enemies’ deserved fate, quietly purchased a staffed exit on another continent and parked his children behind it.

He says it’s a tax.

Maybe it’s a tax.

But the man built a crystal ball, charged the government a billion dollars a year to look into it, and the first thing he did with what he saw was leave.

I take that as a sign. Not a sign that we’re doomed — the opposite. You don’t build an escape hatch from a building you think is going to stand. The rats don’t leave a ship that’s about to come into port. When the people who helped engineer the descent start pricing fortified real estate in countries that don’t extradite, that is not the behaviour of men who expect to keep winning. That’s the behaviour of men who’ve seen the accountability train on the horizon and are trying to be in another hemisphere when it arrives.

Let him run. Let them all run. Note the names of everyone who books a flight in the next eighteen months, because the passenger manifest of the great oligarch exodus is going to be the most honest polling data this country has produced in a decade.

The manifesto was the confession. Argentina is the consciousness of guilt.

Share

Sources: New York Times reporting on Thiel’s Argentina relocation (via Newsweek, NewsNation, AP, AOL, May 2026); Breitbart’s report on the move citing nuclear-war and AI fears; Sunday Guardian fact-check on the “permanent move/citizenship” claim; Palantir’s 22-point manifesto as posted to X, drawn from Alex Karp & Nicholas Zamiska, The Technological Republic (2025), full text via Business Insider/AOL; on the ratlines — the Wiener Holocaust Library, Uki Goñi’s The Real Odessa*, and Times of Israel reporting on Milei’s 2025 declassification of 1,800+ ratline files; and my own previous reporting on Palantir’s federal contracts, the Epstein–Thiel–Valar money, and the company’s role inside ICE, the IRS, and the Pentagon. Where I’ve moved from reported fact into interpretation, I’ve told you so in the text — because that’s the difference between this newsletter and the thing it’s warning you about.*

Share this. The exit only works if nobody’s watching it.