Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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CO
3h

wtf 🤬 who besides the maga death cult would send their kids? Do you have any information on if some states are not doing it? This is not ok and it’s more waste fraud and abuse of our country and taxpayers money 💰

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Katie Beyrer's avatar
Katie Beyrer
3h

This country is so fucked up 🤬

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