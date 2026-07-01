I CALLED IT A YEAR AGO, AND IT’S WORSE…

Mussolini’s kids marched. Hitler’s kids competed. Putin’s kids salute today. Now it’s on ESPN, and I need you to stop pretending you can’t see it.

A year ago I wrote that Donald Trump had announced his “Hitler Youth” games spinoff, and a certain kind of reader rolled their eyes. Blundell’s being hysterical again. It’s just a sports thing. Calm down.

It’s August now. It has dates. It has a broadcaster.

I’d like my apology in writing.

Because here’s what we know as of this week — not what I’m imagining. The 2026 Patriot Games run August 9 through 11, with athletes arriving in Washington starting August 7, capped by a nationally televised final. One male and one female athlete from each state and territory. Winners splitting a $250,000 scholarship pool. It streams on the ESPN App with a one-hour primetime special on ABC on August 13. RFK Jr. was tapped to lead it. Applications closed July 10th.

One boy and one girl. From every district — sorry, state and territory. Sent to the Capitol. Televised. Competing for the favor of the state and the dictator of said state.

Suzanne Collins wrote that exact premise as a warning: districts forced to offer up a boy and a girl for an annual televised competition, the survivor adored as a national hero. Trump’s people read it as a production bible. Even Gavin Newsom clocked it in a heartbeat — he answered Trump’s announcement video with a clip from The Hunger Games and nothing else. No caption needed. The thing announces itself.

I Need You To Understand Why This Rhymes With History — Because It Isn’t A Coincidence

When I said “Hitler Youth” a year ago, I wasn’t reaching for the cheapest insult in the drawer. I was being precise. Authoritarian movements have always understood one truth ordinary politicians never grasp: you don’t have to conquer a nation’s children. You just have to make them compete for your approval on camera.

Here’s the roll call. Learn these names, because the Patriot Games are the newest entry.

Nazi Germany turned youth athletics into a machine for manufacturing loyalty. The Hitler Youth and the League of German Girls staged endless physical competitions, rallies, and mass gymnastic displays — not to build athletes, but to build obedience. Fitness was the cover story. The real product was a generation trained to feel physical strength, national pride, and devotion to one man as a single inseparable thing. The 1936 Berlin Olympics were the international version: a global spectacle staged specifically to launder fascism as wholesome vigor while the machinery of the state was already grinding underneath. The genius — and I use that word the way you’d use it about a disease — was that the kids volunteered. They wanted to win.

Mussolini’s Italy did it first in the modern era. The Opera Nazionale Balilla organized Italian youth into uniformed athletic cohorts, marching and competing under the slogan “Believe, Obey, Fight.” Sport was the friendly face of a totalitarian state. A child running a race in a black shirt isn’t thinking about the secret police. That’s the entire point.

The Soviet Union ran the same play from the opposite end of the political spectrum, which should tell you this is a tool of power, not of any particular ideology. The Young Pioneers, the Spartakiad mass games — tens of thousands of bodies moving in unison in a stadium, a living advertisement for a state that had decided its citizens were raw material. Loyalty as choreography.

Putin’s Russia never stopped. He runs a permanent apparatus of patriotic youth competitions and militarized pageants — Yunarmia, the “Young Army,” puts children in uniforms to train devotion to the state as a competitive sport. Endless flag-drenched contests designed to redirect a generation’s energy toward the regime and away from asking why the shelves are empty.

The pattern is identical every single time. A regime that cannot deliver bread delivers a circus — and it stars the children, because children performing loyalty is the most emotionally disarming propaganda ever invented. Who’s going to boo a teenager running a race under a flag?

Why Now. Why THIS. Why Kids.

Look at what surrounds this thing on the calendar. The legal exposure. The Epstein files that will not stop circling. Polling that’s underwater and sinking. Economic warning lights flashing red. A cabinet that swaps personnel like a reality show swaps contestants — which, at this point, it functionally is.

A functioning administration facing all that would govern its way out. Trump doesn’t govern. He’s never governed a day in his life. He produces. And when the plot sags, you don’t fix the writing — you introduce a new segment.

Enter the children.

Here is what the Patriot Games actually function as, stripped of the flag-waving:

A loyalty test wearing a track suit. The stated criteria are strength, endurance, teamwork, “the values that shaped generations of Americans.” Notice what’s doing the heavy lifting in that sentence. It was never going to be a neutral measure of the forty-yard dash. It’s a measure of who performs the right kind of American most convincingly for the cameras — and the regime already told you the disqualifying trait, because Trump welded a transgender exclusion into the announcement itself: “there will be no men playing in women’s sports.” The rules encode the ideology before a single kid laces up. Some Americans are eligible to be Patriots. Some are pre-declared unworthy. That’s the entire grammar of authoritarianism compressed into one eligibility clause.

A machine that manufactures heroes and, by necessity, traitors. Every winner Trump can drape himself over becomes proof of a loyal, glorious America. And every loser — every kid who doesn’t make the cut, every state that fails to produce a champion, every teenager who declines to audition for the state’s affection — becomes, by the logic of the spectacle, weak. Unpatriotic. Other. You don’t need a law criminalizing dissent when you’ve built a national broadcast that quietly re-labels it as failure.

Governance as content, citizens as contestants. RFK Jr. as commissioner. ESPN and ABC as the distribution network — because the sickest part of this is how normal the packaging is. It’ll air between commercials that Trump no doubt will get paid for as well. It’ll have a primetime special and a highlight reel. It will look exactly like the Olympics and feel exactly like the Olympics, and that camouflage is the payload. Nobody storms a beach over a track meet on ABC. That’s what makes it work.

🧨 THE NUCLEAR TRUTH THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO SAY OUT LOUD

Authoritarianism in America was never going to arrive in jackboots. We’ve been trained by a hundred movies to scan the horizon for tanks — so the tanks are the one thing they will never lead with.

It arrives as a wholesome youth sports competition. With a scholarship fund. And a broadcast deal. And a genuinely life-changing prize for two teenagers — so that anyone who names it for what it is can be waved off as unhinged. It’s just a game, Dean. It’s a scholarship. Why do you have to make everything so dark.

I have to make it dark because history is dark, and it is not subtle, and it repeats itself for the benefit of people who refuse to read it. Mussolini’s kids marched. Hitler’s kids competed. Stalin’s kids performed. Putin’s kids salute right now, today, in uniform. Every one of those regimes handed a generation of children a flag, a stopwatch, and a stage and called it patriotism — and every one of those regimes was producing a spectacle precisely because it had stopped being able to produce a country.

Rome didn’t fall in silence.

It fell to applause.

The Patriot Games open August 9th. The cameras are already booked. The children have already applied.

I told you a year ago what this was. I’m telling you again now that it has a date, a network, and a countdown clock.

Watch what they do with the winners.

And watch — very, very carefully — what they teach a nation to call the losers.

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