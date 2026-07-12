Let me paint you a picture.

A guy moves into a rental. Within a year, he’s gutted the East Wing, poured concrete for a gold-plated ballroom, redecorated the Oval Office like a Cheesecake Factory that won the lottery, and started referring to the place like he owns it.

Now — per the Washington Post and CBS News — he wants to build a permanent fence around the front yard.

Not temporary barriers. Not event fencing. Permanent. Steel-in-the-ground, ask-permission-to-look-at-it fencing across Pennsylvania Avenue at 15th and 17th Streets, plus around Lafayette Square — the single most famous protest space in the United States of America.

Landlords, I ask you: what do you call a tenant who renovates your property to his taste and then installs a security perimeter you can’t get through?

You call him the guy who isn’t leaving.

The details, because I actually read the reporting

Here’s what’s on the table, according to sources talking to CBS and the Post:

Permanent fencing on the block of Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House and around Lafayette Square. The Secret Service and the White House would control gates they can open and close whenever they decide there’s a “security risk.” Pedestrian access in front of the People’s House — the view of the North Portico that every tourist, every school trip, every protester has had for generations — shut off at the flip of a switch.

Oh, and they’re also hardening the North Portico front doors. The ones that face the public. That project wraps in September.

The official line? Security and cost savings. They’re tired of putting up and taking down temporary barriers for special events. That’s right — the administration that’s building a ballroom the size of a Costco is suddenly pinching pennies on fence rentals.

And the cherry on top: this pairs beautifully with Trump’s other Lafayette Square plan — planting 47 trees in the park. Forty-seven. For the 47th president. A former federal planning official told the Post that between the fence and the trees, residents and tourists wouldn’t be able to see the White House from any reasonable distance.

He’s not securing the building. He’s disappearing it. Turning 1600 Pennsylvania into Mar-a-Lago North: a private club you hear about but never see, where the members decide who gets in.

“But Dean, the assassination attempts—”

Yeah. I know. Let’s do the honest part, because the honest part makes this worse, not better.

The Secret Service has wanted permanent fencing for years. Trump’s been shot at three times in two years. There was a shooting near the complex in May. The proposal isn’t even final — no contractors hired, still waiting on Trump’s sign-off, and hilariously, the one thing that might kill it is whether he thinks the fence is ugly.

All true. All in the reporting.

But here’s the thing previous administrations understood that this one doesn’t care about: the Secret Service asked before, and presidents said no. Democrats and Republicans both. Why? Because they knew the optics of walling off the People’s House from the people mattered more than shaving a few points off the risk model. A former DHS official put it to the Daily Beast perfectly — the Secret Service will always want lower risk, that’s their job, but that instinct is crashing into something genuinely American: a park where citizens gather to encounter their leader. Sometimes to cheer him. Usually to tell him to get bent.

Every president before this one looked at that trade-off and said the park stays open.

This one looked at the biggest protest venue in the country — the place crowds would gather if, hypothetically, a president decided the 22nd Amendment was more of a suggestion — and said fence it.

The pattern is the story

One fence is security. But zoom out:

A bunker-hardened complex. Fortified front doors. A gilded compound renovation nobody asked for. Permanent barriers around the exact real estate where Americans have shown up to yell at power since forever. A president who “jokes” about third terms so often the merch exists.

Any one of these has an innocent explanation. Together? You’re watching a man convert a public trust into a defensible position. Whether he actually plans to barricade himself in come January 2029 or just wants the option — honestly, which answer makes you feel better?

Here’s the tell to watch: security measures built for one moment have a funny habit of never coming down. The fence outlasts the threat. The closed park stays closed. And the next president — whoever, whenever that is — inherits a White House the public can’t see and a protest square the public can’t reach, and quietly decides that’s pretty convenient, actually.

The bullets are the excuse. The precedent is the product.

They’re calling it a fence. From where I’m sitting, it looks like a guy measuring the People’s House for curtains he never plans to take down.

Stay loud. While there’s still somewhere to be loud.

— DB

The proposal, per the White House: “nothing is confirmed at this time.” Sure. Neither was the ballroom, once.

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