Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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JoBo's avatar
JoBo
12h

For the next President, she can save a ton of money by just asking the public to "tear down the wall", which in this case is fencing. No need to hire contractors, the American public would be happy to get their house back. And if she needs anyone to tear up the concrete and plant the rose garden again, that can be a public project too. People would love it.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
12h

We are coming for him, he knows, paranoid, been shot at, the world hates him personally, it's his karma.

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