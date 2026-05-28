May 28, 2026

Yesterday, standing in front of the defence industry at CANSEC in Ottawa — the first sitting prime minister ever to do so — Mark Carney announced that Canada is entering formal negotiations with Sweden’s Saab to buy six GlobalEye airborne early warning and control aircraft. He did it on the trade-show floor, in front of the people who build this stuff for a living, and the message was hard to miss: Canada just spurned Boeing and L3Harris, two American giants, in favour of a European platform it intends to help build at home.

If you’ve been waiting for the moment Canada stopped reflexively “buying American” on defence, this would be that.

What was actually decided

Let’s be precise, because the precision is the story. Carney announced that Saab has been selected as the preferred supplier and that Canada is entering contract negotiations. No contract has been signed, and no order has been placed yet. The deal is estimated at more than CA$5 billion (roughly US$3.6 billion). The GlobalEye beat out two American offerings head-to-head: Boeing’s E-7 Wedgetail and L3Harris’s Aeris X.

The aircraft itself is a serious capability. It can track objects and signals — on land, at sea, or in the air — out to about 650 kilometres, sharing that picture in real time with the Canadian Forces and allies. Carney specifically tied it to detecting newer threats, such as hypersonic and cruise missiles, and to Arctic surveillance and NORAD modernization. For a country whose entire northern flank is increasingly contested airspace, a dedicated early-warning fleet isn’t a luxury — it’s a gap Canada has needed to close for years.

Here’s the wrinkle that actually makes the story better

The instinct is to frame this as “Canada walks away from American hardware, full stop.” The reality is more interesting, and frankly, more useful for your argument.

The GlobalEye isn’t a purely Swedish plane. Its airframe is the Bombardier Global 6500 — built in the Toronto area, by a Canadian company. Saab bolts its radar, sensor suite, and command-and-control system onto that Canadian-made business jet. Carney pointed out to himself that the Global 6500 still contains roughly 20% U.S. content, which he used to make a sharp point: defence supply chains are so integrated that “pure” decoupling is a fantasy. The win isn’t zero American content. The win is who controls the value-add and where the high-skill work happens.

And that’s the part that matters most.

The onshoring is the actual prize

Under the current arrangement, Bombardier builds the jets in Canada, then ships them to Sweden, where Saab installs the military components. The new plan flips that. Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State for Defence Procurement, said Saab will now integrate those surveillance components inside Canada — and explicitly with an eye to exporting from Canada.

The goal isn’t just to buy six planes. It’s to set up a domestic production and integration line that can sell GlobalEyes to other countries. Saab’s CEO, Michael Johansson, confirmed that talks are underway about how quickly the Canadian industry can ramp up. NATO, meanwhile, is seriously eyeing the GlobalEye to replace its aging Boeing E-3 Sentry fleet — which means a Canadian-integrated production line could be sitting right next to a large export pipeline. The government estimates the GlobalEye partnership alone creates more than 3,000 Canadian aerospace and defence jobs.

This is the difference between being a customer and being a producer. For decades, Canada has mostly been the former. Carney is betting it can be the latter — using procurement dollars as industrial policy, not just shopping.

What it means for Boeing

For Boeing, this is a real and symbolic loss. The E-7 Wedgetail is the company’s flagship in this category, the platform the U.S. Air Force itself has leaned toward for early-warning replacement. Losing a NATO ally’s competition to a Swedish rival — on a plane built around a Canadian airframe — stings. L3Harris’s Aeris X also walked away empty-handed.

The blunt read from defence analysts is that politics drove the procurement. As one analyst put it, the government’s desire to pivot away from American military capability and toward European partnerships made the GlobalEye the easy call. In a normal year, the integration and interoperability advantages of buying American inside NORAD might have carried the day. This was not a normal year.

The Gripen question — the part nobody should overclaim

Here’s where I’ll push back gently on the framing, because getting this right strengthens your case rather than weakens it.

Saab did not just win a surveillance contract. It bundled the GlobalEye pitch together with its offer to sell Canada 72 Gripen-E fighter jets, promising to transfer technology so both aircraft could be fully built in Canada — a package Saab says is worth around 12,600 jobs. That’s the real grand prize, and it’s the thing that would genuinely gut the U.S. defence relationship.

But Carney pointedly said nothing about the Gripen at CANSEC. Canada’s full order of 88 F-35s remains under a political review that has now dragged on for more than a year, and the GlobalEye announcement did not resolve it. So the honest framing is this: the GlobalEye decision is a concrete, real pivot. The Gripen decision is the next domino — the one that would turn a pivot into a rupture — and it has not fallen yet. The surveillance buy is best read as a signal of which way the wind is blowing, and as leverage, not as a settled fighter-jet divorce.

If anything, the GlobalEye choice makes the Gripen decision easier to imagine. Same vendor, same domestic-build promise, same political logic. But “easier to imagine” is not “done.”

The bigger frame

Zoom out, and the strategy is coherent. Canada committed in 2025 to CA$180 billion in defence procurement over ten years, plus another CA$290 billion on defence and security infrastructure. Carney now says Canada will hit 4% of GDP on defence by 2030 and is “ahead of schedule” on NATO’s 2035 target of 5%. Canada only just cleared the old 2% threshold for the first time in 2025.

So this isn’t a one-off snub. It’s the leading edge of a once-in-a-generation military rebuild, and the explicit design principle is to route as much of that spending as possible through Canadian industry and trusted European partners rather than through an increasingly unpredictable Washington.

Bottom line

The cautious, accurate version of the headline is the one worth standing behind: Canada chose a European-led, Canadian-built surveillance platform over two American bids, committed to integrating and exporting it from Canadian soil, and signalled — without yet committing — that the much larger Gripen fighter decision could go the same way. Boeing lost. Bombardier and the domestic aerospace base won. And the strategic intent is unmistakable: rebuild Canadian defence production capacity, lean on Europe, and reduce dependence on Trump’s America.

The rebuild is on. The fighter-jet decision is the one to watch next — that’s when we’ll know whether this is a pivot or a full break (fingers crossed for full break, eh).

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