Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Coco's avatar
Coco
1h

I love that Canada, under Carney, is realigning how they spend their money and prepare for an unstable, and frankly broken, America. Carney is beyond brilliant and inspiring. He's building a stable foundation. I see Canada prospering in next generation ways. It's inspiring to me.

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Joanne Miller's avatar
Joanne Miller
1h

Fantastic deal. Carney is brilliant.

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