Trump teed off at Trump National in Sterling, Virginia, at 9:31 in the morning on Sunday.

By 11:16, he was posting an AI image of CNN’s Kaitlan Collins photoshopped into Dylan Mulvaney. By 11:43, Bruce Springsteen. Then a three-hour gap, presumably spent hitting a small ball into a slightly larger hole, and then—at 3:22 PM—the floodgates.

What followed was six hours and more than forty AI-generated images of a man having a very loud conversation with himself in public.

I want to be precise about this, because the precision is the whole story.

The Tanker Bit

At 3:31 PM he posted an AI image of himself taking over an Iranian oil tanker.

At 3:31 PM he posted it again.

At 3:32. At 3:33. At 4:36. At 4:36 again. At 4:37.

Six times. The President of the United States posted the same fake picture of himself standing on a boat he does not own, in a war he cannot end, six separate times, and did not notice he was doing it. Somewhere in between, he squeezed in an AI image of an Iranian ship exploding, then another one at 4:48, because apparently one fake explosion wasn’t scratching it.

Then, the Rick and Morty “Best Dimension Yet” video most of us still don’t understand.

This is not a man workshopping a message. This is a man refreshing his own feed and forgetting what he already put on it. My mother does this with photos of her garden. She is 76 and she is not currently prosecuting a military campaign in the Persian Gulf.

The Canada Thing

At 5:01 PM he posted an AI image of an air filter between the United States and Canada.

An air filter. Between us and them. That’s the joke. That’s the whole post. Someone typed a prompt into an image generator and the President of the United States looked at the output and thought yes, this is a foreign policy statement, this is what the border needs, a big HEPA filter from Home Depot that stretches 1000’s of miles.

Bonus: MAGATS think this is possible.

We have a trade file with these people. We have a defence agreement. Our Prime Minister has to take meetings about softwood lumber with a man who spent his Sunday afternoon posting Febreze-tier geopolitics to an app he owns because nobody else would let him stay.

The Trump 2028 Of It All

He posted about “Trump 2028” at least eight times.

A museum installation of himself throwing a Trump 2028 hat. A poster. Another poster. A hat. A pink hat. A mug surrounded by crying people. A horror-movie poster with GIVE THE ENEMY NIGHTMARES stamped across it.

Nobody is having nightmares, champ. That’s the part that gets me. The entire six hours has the desperate energy of a guy standing on a table at a party going “GUYS. GUYS. LOOK AT THIS ONE.” A movie poster of himself in Star Trek. Himself as a doctor. Himself and JFK.

Himself saving George Washington from falling off a cliff.

Himself. Himself. Himself. Forty times, himself.

There’s a version of this that’s sinister and there’s a version that’s sad and I’ve concluded it’s overwhelmingly the second one, which is somehow worse for everybody involved.

Harry Sisson Wants The 25th. I Don’t.

Sisson catalogued the whole thing timestamp by timestamp — genuinely good work, and it’s his list every outlet is now running — and closed with “He’s insane. 25th Amendment NOW.”

Respectfully: no. Absolutely not. Are you kidding??

Here’s my read. The longer he stays, the weirder he gets. He is not becoming Gollum, hunched in a cave, dangerous and mythic. He is becoming your shut-in uncle. The one who discovered the forward button in 2011 and now sends you nine memes a day, three of them twice, none of them funny, all of them slightly off-model, and when you don’t reply he sends a tenth that just says “?”

That’s the trajectory. Being a eunuch menace in the form of a group chat.

Pull the 25th and you freeze him at peak villain. Let it run and in eighteen months he’s posting AI images of himself as a firefighter carrying a golden retriever out of a burning building at 4 AM and Republican senators are quietly muting the account. He attacked John Thune at 5:04 PM Sunday. His own Senate Majority Leader. From the clubhouse. That’s not a strategy, that’s a man with unlimited free time and no impulse control finding out who else is online.

But Here’s The Part That Isn’t Funny

There is a war on.

The Daily Beast reports his own aides have been describing him as more erratic than usual as he hunts for a face-saving exit from Iran. That’s the context for the tanker posts. That’s what the six explosions and the fighter jets and the “GUARDIANS OF THE WORLD” captions are actually about — a man losing a war in real life and winning it forty times in a row on his phone.

At 5:00 PM he posted a graph downplaying American casualties.

A graph. Of dead Americans. Slotted in between a fake Star Trek poster and an AI photo of a beach captioned “TRUMP’S AMERICA,” which — and I want to stress this — is a beach that does not exist. He couldn’t even source a real American beach. He had a whole country to photograph and he generated one.

That’s the tell, if you want one. Not the volume. Not the repetition. The fact that when he reached for an image of the America he’s supposedly saving, nothing real was close enough to hand.

I’m not a doctor and I’m not going to pretend the internet can diagnose a man from a posting log. But you don’t need a chart to notice that the most powerful person alive spent a Sunday afternoon in July making forty pictures of an imaginary version of himself, and then showing them to us, one after another after another, waiting to see if anybody would say something nice.

Nobody did.

He posted again anyway.

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