Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Cyndi G's avatar
Cyndi G
4h

It's so embarrassing that he represents USA. I just can't with him anymore. Excellent writing, again, Dean!

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Rebecca Lorentzen's avatar
Rebecca Lorentzen
4h

Yikes! His handlers are locked in a cupboard somewhere?

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