The Reflecting Pool Lie Is The Iran Lie Is The Economic Lie: Dead Air With Steve Schmidt

Today’s Dead Air guest was Steve Schmidt, and if you don’t know who Steve is, congratulations on your recent return from the witness protection program. Steve ran John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, steered Arnold Schwarzenegger’s re-election, worked at the highest levels of the Bush White House, co-founded the Lincoln Project, and spent a decade calling balls and strikes on MSNBC. Today he runs The Warning — one of the biggest political publications on Substack, and honestly one of the only ones that tells you what’s going to happen before it happens. Subscribe here: steveschmidt.substack.com. Non-negotiable. Go.

Now. Let’s talk about a puddle in Washington and why it explains everything.

Trump Is Still Trying To Frame David Hearn

It’s been a full week since the DOJ — and Trump himself, out loud, with his own face — admitted there is no evidence that David Hearn is the reflecting pool vandal. Trump’s own words: it was shoddy work. His DOJ said the same thing. Case dead. Man innocent.

And yet here’s Trump, a week later, still desperately trying to frame Hearn as the guy. Still pushing it. Still selling it.

Why? Because he can’t let go of the lie. And this is where Steve took what looks like the dumbest story in America and turned it into the skeleton key for everything else.

When You Understand The Lie, Everything Else Makes Sense

Steve’s point was this: watch a man’s ability to hold onto a lie, and suddenly everything else makes sense.

Because the reflecting pool lie isn’t a one-off. It’s the operating system.

Take Iran. Nowhere near as silly as a vandalized reflecting pool — but the lies are structurally identical. The lie about American “ownership” of the Strait of Hormuz. The lie about how well the war is going. Both are exactly as disingenuous as pinning a puddle crime on an innocent man — except these lies are far more dangerous, because behind them sits the truth nobody in the administration will say out loud: America no longer has any real way to defend itself, at home or abroad. The tools, the alliances, the credibility, the competence — spent. And instead of leveling with the country, the strategy is the same as it was with David Hearn: keep selling the story, evidence be damned.

Steve Called This In 2016. Ten Long Years Ago.

This is the part of the conversation that hit me the hardest.

None of this is a surprise to Steve. This is the worst-case scenario he warned us about in 2016. Ten years ago. A full decade of people rolling their eyes at “alarmist” Steve Schmidt while every single thing he warned about walked through the front door and put its feet on the coffee table.

The warning was never complicated: put self-interest and incompetence in charge, and self-interest and incompetence will trump everything — the law, the truth, the country’s actual security. That’s exactly where we are.

It’s All One Lie

Here’s the thread Steve pulled through the whole hour, and it’s the thing I want you to take with you:

The reflecting pool lie is the Iran lie is the economic lie.

They’re the same product with different packaging. Each one exists to convince you of exactly one thing: that Trump is just fine, and America’s fortunes are just fine.

And that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Huge thanks to Steve for coming on and doing what he’s been doing for a decade: telling us the truth before we’re ready to hear it. Subscribe to The Warning at steveschmidt.substack.com — a written and broadcast commentary every day, six days a week, from the guy who saw all of this coming.

Ten years ago he warned us. Maybe this time we listen.

— Dean

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