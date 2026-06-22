Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
3h

I'm no legal expert, but this reads like an excellent summary to me.

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Jean A. Austin-Long's avatar
Jean A. Austin-Long
3h

I'm surprised that they held the line at all. I have no faith in our Supreme Court or any of the courts that Trump put his cronies in as judges. He lies so much that I suspect anything he says. What a sad thing to say about a president.

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