June 22, 2026

There is a phrase that surfaces again and again in the federal court rulings of the past eighteen months, and it is not one a Justice Department wants attached to its work: vindictive, retaliatory, blatantly unlawful. Judges appointed by George W. Bush, by Trump himself, by Obama, by Clinton — across the ideological spectrum — have looked at case after case brought by this Department of Justice and reached the same conclusion. The cases were not built to enforce the law. They were built to punish people the President dislikes.

Let’s put the record in one place: the pattern, the named human beings on the receiving end, and the language judges have used to describe what they were seeing. It is not a complete accounting — new filings and new dismissals arrive almost weekly — but it is a definitive snapshot of a strategy that has, so far, mostly failed on the merits while still inflicting enormous cost on its targets.

A note on fairness before we start: the administration has not lost everything, and I’ll say so plainly where it has notched wins. The point here is not that Trump never prevails in court. It’s startling that a startling share of these cases were so weak, or so transparently motivated by personal grievance, that judges across the political spectrum refused to let them proceed.

The newest data point: Tim Walz and the Good Guys in Minnesota (today), June 22, 2026

The most recent ruling is also one of the most damning. On Monday (today), a federal judge quashed a set of Justice Department grand jury subpoenas aimed at Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and officials in Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

The judge was Patrick Schiltz, chief judge of the District of Minnesota and a George W. Bush appointee, not anyone’s idea of a partisan. In a roughly 30-page opinion he found that the subpoenas were “part of an unconstitutional effort to coerce Minnesota officials into assisting the federal government with enforcing civil immigration laws and to harass and retaliate against them for failing to do so.” He went further still, writing that the Department “is not conducting a criminal investigation, but is instead using the grand jury process for other (unlawful) purposes.”

The detail that elevates the ruling from procedural to scandalous is the timeline Schiltz laid out. He pointed to Trump’s own public statements — including a social-media post promising a “DAY OF RECKONING AND RETRIBUTION” for Minnesota — followed within days by a leak of a purported federal investigation into Walz and Frey. As Schiltz put it, the connections between what the subpoenas demanded and any plausible crime ranged “from extremely weak to nonexistent,” which “only adds to the overwhelming evidence that these subpoenas were not issued to investigate, but to harass, coerce, and retaliate.”

He also reached for first principles: the Constitution forbids the federal government from commandeering states to enforce federal law, a dual-sovereignty design the Supreme Court has repeatedly described as a structural safeguard of liberty. The subpoenas, some of which demanded documents reaching back to January 1, 2025 — a full year before the immigration operation they ostensibly concerned even began — looked less like an investigation than a dragnet.

Walz called it “a victory for the rule of law and our democracy” and said the DOJ investigation into him and other Minnesota officials had been found “politically motivated, unconstitutional, and meritless.” Frey was blunter: “Criticism of our government is not a crime.”

It is, as several reporters noted, almost unheard of for a federal judge to quash a criminal grand jury subpoena. That it happened here tells you how far outside the lines the Department had strayed.

The template: Comey and James

If Minnesota is the newest example, the prosecutions of James Comey and Letitia James are the template — the cases that first made “the weaponization of the Justice Department” a mainstream description rather than a partisan complaint.

The throughline in both is a prosecutor named Lindsey Halligan. A former insurance lawyer and Trump legal-team member who had never tried a criminal case, Halligan was installed as interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia after the career-prosecutor predecessor, Erik Siebert, told DOJ leadership that his office could not find evidence that James knowingly committed mortgage fraud, nor evidence strong enough to prove Comey had lied to Congress. Siebert resigned. Within days of being sworn in, Halligan sought charges againsComey. Both indictments came shortly after Trump publicly pressured Attorney General Pam Bondi to pursue more aggressive action against his enemies.

On November 24, 2025, U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed both indictments — finding that Halligan had been unlawfully appointed and had therefore had no authority to present anything to a grand jury. “It would mean the Government could send any private citizen off the street — attorney or not — into the grand jury room to secure an indictment,” she wrote of the alternative. Halligan became the fourth Trump-appointed acting U.S. attorney found to be serving unlawfully.

The defendants’ own words captured the stakes. Comey said the case “mattered most because a message has to be sent that the President of the United States cannot use the Department of Justice to target his political enemies.” James called it “a prosecution based on malevolence and incompetence.”

What happened next is its own indictment of the effort. When the DOJ tried to re-indict James, two separate grand juries — in Norfolk and in Alexandria — declined to charge her. A second prosecutor brought in to pursue James, John Sarcone, was himself found by a federal judge to be unlawfully serving and ordered to stop. The Department has since appealed the Comey and James dismissals to the Fourth Circuit, an attempt to revive prosecutions that career attorneys had already concluded couldn’t be proven.

This is worth dwelling on, because it is the heart of the pattern: career prosecutors look at the evidence, conclude there is no case, and are removed or overruled in favor of loyalists willing to file anyway. The law is treated as an obstacle to be routed around rather than a standard to be met.

Abrego Garcia: punishing a man for winning

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador in March 2025 in violation of a standing immigration-court order — an error the administration was eventually forced by the courts to correct by bringing him back. His case became a national symbol of the deportation machinery’s recklessness.

And then he was charged with human smuggling, based on a 2022 Tennessee traffic stop that Homeland Security had known about for two years and had already closed. The investigation was reopened only after Abrego Garcia won his lawsuit forcing his return.

On May 22, 2026, U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw — an Obama appointee in Nashville — dismissed the case as a vindictive prosecution. “The objective evidence here shows that, absent Abrego’s successful lawsuit challenging his removal to El Salvador, the Government would not have brought this prosecution,” he wrote. The ruling described an “abuse of prosecuting power” and noted that public statements by then–Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche had tied the reopened investigation directly to Abrego Garcia’s courtroom victory. Tellingly, when it came time to defend the charges, prosecutors would not even put the person who reopened the case on the stand to explain why; they offered “secondhand testimony” instead.

The legal mechanism here matters and is being noticed by other defendants. Crenshaw found “presumptive vindictiveness” — built on the timing of the charges, the inflammatory official statements, and senior DOJ involvement — and the government failed to rebut it. The Southern Poverty Law Center, itself facing an 11-count DOJ indictment that its lawyers say was triggered by Trump’s statements, has already cited the Abrego Garcia ruling in seeking its own dismissal. Judges, the SPLC argued, are increasingly unwilling to extend this DOJ the “presumption of regularity” — the long-standing assumption that government lawyers act in good faith.

That erosion of trust is one of the most consequential developments of the period. When courts stop assuming the Justice Department is acting honestly, the Department’s ability to function — even in legitimate cases — degrades.

The voter-data campaign: 0 for 9

Not all of the lawfare is aimed at individuals. A parallel campaign has been aimed at the machinery of elections themselves — and it has been losing with remarkable consistency.

Since 2025 the DOJ has sued roughly 30 states plus Washington, D.C., demanding their complete, unredacted voter registration files — including dates of birth, driver’s license numbers, and partial Social Security numbers. The legal theory rests on a strained reading of the Civil Rights Act of 1960, a law Congress passed to stop Southern officials from blocking Black Americans from registering, now repurposed as a claimed all-access pass to any election record the Department wants.

As of the most recent ruling — Maryland, decided the same week as the Minnesota subpoena case — the Department’s record in these suits stands at 0 wins and 9 losses. Cases have been dismissed in California, Oregon, Michigan, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Arizona, Wisconsin, Maine, and now Maryland. The dismissing judges span the spectrum: five were appointed or renominated by Trump himself; four by Democratic presidents.

The judicial language has been pointed. The Maryland judge, a first-term Trump appointee, refused to read the Civil Rights Act “contrary to its text simply because an office of the party advancing that interpretation has adopted it,” and barred the claim from being refiled. The Oregon judge wrote that the government’s inconsistent arguments and contradictory public statements showed “ulterior motives,” and that the presumption the DOJ “could be taken at its word ... no longer holds” — there it is again, that same loss of institutional credibility. The California judge described an attempt to use “civil rights legislation which was enacted for an entirely different purpose to amass and retain an unprecedented amount of confidential voter data.”

Voting-rights groups argue the real goal is to assemble an unprecedented national voter database and pressure states into purges that would disenfranchise eligible voters ahead of the 2026 midterms — and that the data, once collected, would be shared with other agencies and even private contractors. At least a dozen Republican-led states have voluntarily complied; most others have refused, and the courts have so far backed them every time.

Where the administration has won

Honesty requires the other column. The revenge campaign is not a uniform string of losses, and pretending otherwise would be its own kind of disinformation.

In June 2026, John Bolton (The moron who used a private email to vet classified shit for his book about Trump) — Trump’s first-term national security adviser turned critic — agreed to a plea deal on a single count of illegally retaining classified information, reportedly accepting a fine north of $2 million and exposure to a possible prison sentence. The underlying conduct (sharing a classified data with family members via personal email who lacked clearances) is genuinely chargeable, which is precisely why the case is harder to wave away as pure vindictiveness, even though Bolton’s lawyers framed it as part of the same retribution drive. A technical plea is a win for the prosecution, and it belongs in any honest tally.

The dismissals elsewhere, too, often came “without prejudice” — meaning the Department can, and frequently does, try again. Comey was re-indicted in North Carolina on a separate and frankly bizarre theory involving an Instagram post of seashells arranged to read “8647.” The appeals in the Comey and James cases are live. None of this is over.

But notice what the wins and the survivals have in common: they tend to be the cases with at least some independent factual basis, or the ones kept alive by procedural persistence rather than evidentiary strength. The cases built purely on grievance — Minnesota, Abrego Garcia, the voter-data suits, the first Comey and James indictments — are the ones that collapsed.

What ties it together

Step back from the individual dockets and a method comes into focus. It is not subtle, and the judges have named its parts.

Public threats, then prosecutions. The sequence repeats: Trump posts the demand or the threat — “DAY OF RECKONING AND RETRIBUTION,” a call to invoke the Insurrection Act against “corrupt politicians,” a public order to Bondi to go after a named enemy — and the legal machinery moves shortly after. Judges have treated this not as coincidence but as evidence of motive, because that is what it is.

Loyalists over law. When career prosecutors say the evidence isn’t there, they are sidelined, and inexperienced loyalists are installed to file anyway — often so hastily that the appointments themselves are unlawful. Four such appointees have now been found to be serving illegally.

Statutes stretched past breaking. A 1960 civil-rights law becomes a national-surveillance tool. The grand jury, designed to check government power, becomes an instrument of harassment. Each time, courts have had to remind the Department what the law was actually for.

The Constitution as the real target. This is the through-line Schiltz reached for in Minnesota and Crenshaw reached for in Nashville. The anti-commandeering principle, the protection against vindictive prosecution, the separation of powers in election administration — these aren’t technicalities. They are the structural protections that stand between any government and the people it might wish to punish. The cases that keep losing are losing precisely because they ask courts to set those protections aside.

The cost, even in defeat, is real. Legal fees, reputational damage, the chilling message sent to every official watching: criticize this administration, and you may find yourself in a grand jury’s crosshairs. Frey put the principle simply: “One of the defining strengths of our democracy is the ability to challenge those in power without fear of retribution.”

That so many judges — including many appointed by Republicans, and several by Trump himself — keep agreeing with him is the most hopeful part of this otherwise grim record. The system is straining. But on the question of whether the Justice Department can be turned into an instrument of personal revenge, the courts have, so far and repeatedly, said no.

he technical definition of a complete fucking loser.

And you should thank the founding fathers for that.

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This post reflects rulings and reporting available as of June 22, 2026. The dockets are active and several dismissals are under appeal; the record will keep changing. Where I’ve quoted judges and officials, the language is drawn from their written opinions and public statements; where I’ve characterized motive, I’ve tried to flag that I’m describing what courts found rather than asserting it as my own verdict.

Sources include reporting from CNN, the Associated Press, NPR, PBS NewsHour, The Washington Post, The Hill, NBC News, Newsweek, and CNBC; legal trackers maintained by Democracy Docket, Protect Democracy, the Brennan Center for Justice, the ACLU, and the State Democracy Research Initiative at the University of Wisconsin Law School; and the courts’ own published opinions in the Walz, Comey, James, and Abrego Garcia matters. Readers should consult the primary rulings for exact holdings.