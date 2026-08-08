August 8, 2026,

Good morning! A quick word about what this is.

Welcome to the first edition of The Saturday Scoreboard — a new weekend feature at this Substack. Every Saturday morning, I’m taking the week’s ten biggest stories — the ones you read, shared, and restacked the most (1.9 million times) — pulling them into one place, organized by theme, with a running tally at the end. Think of it as the week’s box score: who took the losses, who stacked the wins, and what got buried along the way. As a numbers guy, these stories were the biggest winners analytically, which tells me another story: You can’t wait for the end of MAGA.

This week made the format easy, because every story is secretly the same story. Trump lost in federal court, at his own bank, on a leaked tape, and at the border — and responded the way he always does: with a costume change and a louder voice. Meanwhile, the receipts kept piling up. Discovery orders. Court filings. Recordings. Trade numbers. The record doesn’t care how loud you scream at it.

Here’s your “Saturday Scoreboard.” ENJOY.

🧾 THE SELF-OWN DOCKET

He keeps suing people and can’t, stop, losing.

He Sued the BBC for $10 Billion. A Judge Just Ordered His Family Trust To Hand Over His Financial Records — Weekly.

When you tell a federal court that a documentary vaporized billions from your business empire, the defendant gets to test that claim. It’s called discovery, and it’s now arriving at the BBC’s law offices on a weekly delivery schedule, straight from the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust. His response? Frantically amending his own lawsuit — cutting billions from his own damages claim — to make it stop. He wanted the BBC humiliated. Instead, London’s lawyers are having the best summer of their careers. 👉 READ: He Wanted a Headline. He Got Discovery Instead.

He Sued His Bank for Being “Woke.” The Bank Told the Court Its Money Laundering Team Made the Call.

This one is genuinely historic. The Trump Org sued Capital One claiming it was “debanked” over politics. Capital One’s court filing says otherwise: its financial crimes unit spent months reviewing more than 300 Trump-linked accounts before recommending the relationship end. It’s the first time any bank has formally tied money-laundering concerns to a sitting president’s family business — and it only exists in the public record because he sued them and forced them to explain. 👉 READ: Trump Sued His Bank For Being “Woke.” Whoops.

🕳️ THE BURY JOBS/COVER-UP BOMBSHELLS

Trump’s AG Nominee Was Caught on Tape Promising the End of Abortion Pills in All 50 States.

Todd Blanche told the Senate one thing during his confirmation process. Then he told a private White House faith call something very different — and the group was proud enough of what they heard to post the recording online, days before his confirmation vote. Remember “abortion is back with the states”? The whole 2024 pitch to suburban women? The nominee for the country’s top law enforcement job just confirmed, on tape, that the plan was always the opposite. 👉 READ: Todd Blanche Was Just Caught Promising The End of Abortion Pills

CBS Taped a Bombshell 60 Minutes Investigation Into Epstein’s Money. Then Bari Weiss Killed It and the Reporter Was Fired.

Senator Wyden’s report is the most detailed public accounting of Jeffrey Epstein’s finances ever assembled, and 60 Minutes had it in production — a sitting senator, on tape, for the flagship. Then a Trump-aligned billionaire’s son bought CBS, installed Bari Weiss atop the news division, the 60 Minutes veterans were purged, and correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi was fired. The interview will never air. Nobody at CBS will say whether the investigation ever will. You’re supposed to shrug and move on. Don’t. This story is the reason independent media exists. 👉 READ: CBS Taped A Bombshell. Then They Buried It.

🐀 THE (COGNITIVE) MELTDOWN FILE

The rage and the decline aren’t two stories. They’re the same story.

The Cornered Rat Presidency: Four Tirades at Female Reporters in Six Days.

The courts keep ruling against him. His own party is quietly boxing him in. The word salad goes unsupervised now — his people just end the availability and pray. The losses are piling up faster than he can process them, and what’s left is rage aimed at the only people still in the room. That’s not a strongman. That’s a cornered man. The difference matters, because this one has a Justice Department. 👉 READ: The Cornered Rat Presidency

Trump Debuted a Brand New Head in Vegas, and the Timing Tells You Everything.

Tuesday on Fox: the usual wind-battered look we all know. Days later in Vegas: volume, bounce, a color correction so dramatic The Daily Beast ran forensic side-by-sides. He unveiled it at a casino owned by billionaire mega-donors best known for one of the largest labor-law enforcement actions in American history — at an event about how much he loves the working man. When you can’t control the outcome, you control the costume. 👉 READ: Trump Debuted A Brand New Head In Vegas

The Daily Show’s “Presidential Neck Vag” Broke the Internet — and Told on Everyone Who Complained.

Bobby Cannavale committed to the bit like it was Mamet, the clip cleared 300K likes, and the same crowd that sells Trump sneakers, bibles, and cologne suddenly discovered the concept of dignity. Comedy punches at power — that’s the job. And for the record: it remains a legitimately great product idea. $47.45. I stand by the analysis. 👉 READ: The “Presidential Neck Vag” Is A Billion Dollar Idea

🍁 MEANWHILE, IN THE FUNCTIONING COUNTRY

One nation spent the week having a tantrum. The other one had a moment.

While Trump Screamed at Reporters, Canada Quietly Built a $28 Billion Escape Hatch.

Same day, two rooms. In Washington: an Oval Office meltdown, $4.10 gas, and a 0.7% GDP print. In Brampton, Ontario: Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu calmly launching Canada’s first-ever Strategic Exports Office — with more than $28 billion in international sales already secured and the country posting its biggest trade surplus in years. No screaming required. Just work. 👉 READ: Canada’s $28 Billion Anti-Trump Escape Hatch

JD Vance Says Canada Is “Doing Terribly.” The Numbers Say Otherwise.

Asked about the G7, the Vice President reached deep and produced: Canada bad. The actual data: Canadians live longer, safer, healthier lives, while America ranks behind every G7 country on the lived experience of being there. When Vance waves GDP-per-capita around, what he’s really saying is “our billionaires are richer than your billionaires.” That’s not an economy. That’s a leaderboard for twelve guys. 👉 READ: JD Vance Went On Fox News To Say Canada Is “Doing Terribly”

13 Days: The New Hair and the Old Insults Arrived the Same Night. That’s Not a Coincidence.

August 19 is when Trump’s 50% tariffs hit Canadian exports — and when Carney’s response lands. Asked whether he can fend them off entirely, the former central banker gave reporters two words: “We’ll see.” Central bankers don’t say things by accident. Trump knows what’s coming, which is exactly why he flew to Vegas, put on new hair, and yelled about Canada. You don’t rage at a country you’re beating. 👉 READ: 13 Days — Trump Knows What’s Coming On August 19

🏁 THIS WEEK’S FINAL SCORE: REALITY 10, TRUMP 0.

THE WRAP:

Look at the pattern one more time, because it’s the real story of the week: every institution that stood its ground won. A British broadcaster that refused to fold. A bank’s compliance unit that did its job. A federal magistrate who read the complaint. A Canadian trade office that kept working while the White House screamed. And the one institution that got bought — CBS — became part of the cover-up within months.

That’s the whole era in a single box score featured in the biggest stories of the week. Put together, they all tell the same story. The Trump SIM is over.

One more thing — I want to hear from you. This is the first Saturday Scoreboard, and whether it becomes a weekly ritual depends on you. If you want this in your inbox every Saturday morning, let me know in the comments. Liked the format? Want it tweaked? Tell me. This thing gets built with you, not just for you.

And if the Scoreboard saved you a week of doomscrolling, share it with someone who’s keeping score at home — and consider subscribing, free or paid. This Substack is 100% reader-supported. Every subscription and every share is how real, fact-based reporting the mainstream media buries reaches more people.

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