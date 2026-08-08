Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Barbara Vasile's avatar
Barbara Vasile
9h

The format is excellent. It is also helpful that you link the original stories to each news item.

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John Britton's avatar
John Britton
9h

It’s so good! Keep going!

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