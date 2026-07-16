July 16, 2026

You know an agency is done when the people trained to take a bullet for you start printing challenge coins mocking your family like you’re a bad boss at a Sudbury call centre.

That’s where we are with Vice President JD “Bobcat” Vance.

Carol Leonnig and Vaughn Hillyard over at MS NOW dropped a report this week that reads less like political journalism and more like an exit interview from hell. The short version: the Secret Service agents assigned to protect Vance and his family are — direct quote — “fed up.”

Not tired. Not stretched thin. FED. UP.

And when the Secret Service — an agency that famously does NOT complain, that ate scandal after scandal in silence, that considers “nights, weekends and holidays” a personality trait — starts leaking to Carol freaking Leonnig? That’s not gossip. As Leonnig herself put it, when these guys get angry like this, it’s a red alarm. This is an overworked, under-resourced agency waving a flare over the Naval Observatory.

A $24,600-an-hour Uber. For a Golf Lesson. For a Child.

Here’s the crown jewel of this report, and I need you to sit down for it.

Last Thursday, agents were prepping Marine Two — the actual United States Marine Corps helicopter reserved for the Vice President — to fly Vance and his elementary-school-aged son from Washington to Joint Base Andrews.

Why? A golf lesson. The kid’s golf lesson.

Operating that bird costs taxpayers somewhere between $16,000 and $24,600 PER HOUR, per Defense Department budget estimates. That’s a military helicopter, a Marine flight crew, and a full protective detail mobilized because the second family apparently couldn’t fathom the horror of... a car. You know, the armored SUVs that literally every previous VP used to move their kids around town.

The only reason this flight didn’t happen? Not shame. Not oversight. Not one adult in the building saying “hey, maybe don’t.”

Thunderstorms. God himself had to cancel the tee time.

Current and former Secret Service supervisors told MS NOW there’s no precedent for using a government chopper to shuttle a VP’s kid to a local activity. Pence didn’t do it. Harris didn’t do it. As one person with knowledge of the golf flight put it: “That is RIDICULOUS… Pence and Harris never pulled anything like that.”

And it’s not a one-off. The Vances have reportedly been taking last-minute helicopter jaunts out to Middleburg, Virginia to go house hunting. HOUSE HUNTING. Most of us check Zillow. The Vances check rotor clearance.

“He Thinks He Can Still Move Around Like a U.S. Senator”

The mechanics of why the detail is losing its mind come down to three letters: OTR — “off the record” movements. Last-minute, unscheduled trips that force agents to cancel days off, blow up whatever plans they had, and slap together security packages on the fly.

Every family does some of this. The Vances, per the report, do it constantly.

The quotes from inside the detail are brutal:

“The detail is tired of them not giving notice on things and making everything an OTR. He thinks he can still move around like a U.S. Senator.”

“They change everything. They don’t stick to their schedules, and that costs shit-tons of taxpayer money.”

Sources told Leonnig agents feel “really strapped” and that some of them are literally using the phrase “royal treatment” to describe what’s being demanded of them for the VP’s kids.

Royal treatment. From the “hillbilly” everyman. From the guy whose entire political brand is a memoir about humble Ohio roots. His Secret Service code name — “Bobcat” — was literally chosen to honour those roots. The couch jokes write themselves and I refuse to make one. (Today.)

The Merch. Oh My God, The Merch.

This is the part that killed me.

The frustration inside the detail has boiled over so completely that agents designed custom challenge coins and stickers mocking the vice president’s travel habits. Featuring a bobcat’s head, they read:

“BOBCAT OTR SURVIVORS CLUB” Advance. OTR. Repeat.

“Advance. OTR. Repeat.” — as in: do all the advance security work for the planned schedule, watch the family torch that schedule at the last minute, scramble, and start over. Forever.

Challenge coins are sacred culture in that world. They’re made to commemorate service, brotherhood, milestones. These agents made one to commemorate surviving JD Vance’s family logistics. That is not banter. That is a cry for help minted in metal.

The Bigger, Darker Picture

Leonnig noted there’s been a surge in VIP helicopter travel since the start of this administration — a culture where, in her words, there’s a presumption that anybody important could basically use a helicopter as an Uber.

And if “military helicopters as personal Ubers over Washington” rings a very grim bell, it should. In January 2025, an Army Black Hawk from the unit whose bread and butter is ferrying Washington VIPs collided with a passenger jet on approach to Reagan National. Sixty-seven people died. That catastrophe was supposed to force a national reckoning about how much unnecessary VIP rotor traffic is stacked over one of the most congested airspaces on Earth

Eighteen months later, the reckoning is apparently: fire up Marine Two, little man’s got a 2 p.m. at the driving range.

Vance’s Response: Thoughts, Prayers, and PR

The Vice President’s office responded to all this with a statement praising the agents, saying the Vances are “grateful to the men and women of the U.S. Secret Service who serve our country with distinction,” and that protecting a VP with “a large policy portfolio and a young and growing family presents a unique challenge.”

Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn backed him up with a statement that — read between the lines — basically told his own agents to suck it up: agents on protective details understand the commitment, long hours, constant flexibility, nights, weekends, holidays, that’s the job.

Cool. Except the agents didn’t leak because the job is hard. They KNOW the job is hard. They leaked because they’re being treated like a concierge airline for a family that, per multiple sources, is trying to live a “normal, organic life” — on Marine Two, at up to $24,600 an hour, with your money.

The people whose entire job description is “die for this man if necessary” have looked at JD Vance and decided the most patriotic thing they can do... is call Carol Leonnig.

That tells you everything.

Welcome to the Bobcat OTR Survivors Club, America. You’re all members now. You’re just the ones paying the dues.

—DB

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