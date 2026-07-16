Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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dfieldman's avatar
dfieldman
3h

The Reincarnations of James Donald Bowman

To observe JD Vance is to witness a masterclass in opportunistic shape-shifting, a serial reinvention that would make even the most seasoned chameleon blush. He enters the world as James Donald Bowman, morphs into James David Hamel, and emerges as J.D. Vance—discarding names like old coats as he climbs from the wreckage of the Rust Belt to the manicured lawns of Yale.

His spiritual odyssey is no less transactional. Having safely escaped his culturally evangelical roots for the secular corridors of elite law, Vance briefly championed a fierce, fashionable atheism. Yet, finding secularism insufficient for his grander ambitions, he underwent a strategic baptism into Roman Catholicism in 2019.

It is entirely characteristic of Vance to seek solace in an ancient, hierarchical institution just as he began plotting his ascent within another. His recent memoir, Communion, reads less like a humble confession and more like a theological press release, weaponizing faith to validate a newfound, highly curated moral authority.

Politically, the plasticity is total. The man who in 2016 privately wondered if Donald Trump was "America’s Hitler" has smoothly refashioned himself into the high priest of the MAGA faithful, securing the Vice Presidency by subverting every principle he once claimed to hold.

As he eyes the 2028 horizon, we are left to wonder: Who is the real J.D. Vance?

The answer, it seems, is that there isn't one.

He is an empty vessel of pure ambition, meticulously re-engineered for power, waiting to see which version of himself the electorate might buy next.

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NANCY Jambor's avatar
NANCY Jambor
3h

Oh the entitlement!

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