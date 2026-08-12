Wake up, America. In the span of one week, this administration made two moves that fit together like a lock and key. Neither one made your evening news. Both of them should terrify you.

Move one: Treasury torched one of the most important anti-corruption laws passed in a generation — and announced it’s deleting the records.

Move two: The Justice Department quietly published a legal opinion pre-building a shield around the President’s conversations with his “private advisers” — the donors, dealmakers, and cronies who don’t even work for the government.

One erases the money trail. The other blocks the paper trail. Now count the days until the midterms. Eighty-two. You don’t need a conspiracy theory. You just need a calendar.

Move One: Burn the Ledger

On Tuesday, FinCEN — the Treasury bureau that is supposed to be hunting financial criminals — issued a final rule permanently exempting every U.S. company and every U.S. person from reporting who actually owns their shell companies. Not paused. Not narrowed. Permanently erased. And then, in a move so brazen it would make a mob accountant blush, they announced they will DELETE the ownership information Americans already filed. Shred the files. Burn the ledger. Nothing to see here.

Here’s the part they’re hoping you forget. The Corporate Transparency Act wasn’t some bureaucrat’s pet project. It was a LAW, passed by a bipartisan Congress at the end of 2020 — passed, in fact, over Donald Trump’s veto. Congress looked at Trump saying “no” to financial transparency and said, “Overruled.” Republicans and Democrats together decided America would no longer be the world’s favorite laundromat for dirty money.

Why? Because for decades, experts ranked anonymous American shell companies among the best tools on Earth for hiding stolen wealth. Kleptocrats, cartels, fentanyl traffickers, sanctioned oligarchs — they didn’t need the Cayman Islands. They had Delaware. A nest of LLCs inside LLCs inside LLCs, and nobody — not the FBI, not the DEA, not Treasury itself — could see who was behind them. The CTA fixed that with one simple requirement: tell law enforcement (not the public — just law enforcement) who actually owns the company. That’s the “red tape” Secretary Bessent is celebrating cutting.

And who lined up against this rollback? Cops. District attorneys. Narcotics officers. A former FBI investigator who spent thirty years recovering over a billion dollars in stolen assets and watched, firsthand, kleptocrats and cartels wash money through anonymous U.S. shells into American luxury real estate. Over a hundred anti-money-laundering organizations who called gutting this law a gift to fentanyl traffickers, fraudsters, and America’s foreign adversaries. Even Congress’s own nonpartisan watchdog, the GAO, warned that killing these reporting requirements exposes America to substantial illicit finance risks.

So on one side: law enforcement, national security experts, and a bipartisan act of Congress. On the other: Trump’s Treasury, repealing a statute by regulatory fiat. Whose side do you think the criminals are on?

Move Two: Soundproof the Room

Now here’s where it stops looking like bad policy and starts looking like a plan.

The very same week, on Monday evening — no press release, no announcement, posted quietly the same day Todd Blanche was sworn in as Attorney General — the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel dropped a 21-page opinion declaring that executive privilege covers the President’s communications with “private advisers.”

Read that definition carefully, because it’s doing a lot of work. “Private advisers” means anyone the President consults outside the Executive Branch. Members of the public. Business associates. State officials. And the shield doesn’t stop at the President — it extends to his direct advisers’ communications with private citizens too.

Think about what that means in an administration that has intermingled with the private sector like no other in American history — the crypto ventures, the licensing deals, the family business, the billionaire kitchen cabinet. Under this theory, when a Democratic House committee subpoenas the communications between the Oval Office and the donors and dealmakers in Trump’s orbit, the answer comes back: privileged. Sorry. Sealed.

A former OLC attorney called it what it is: a significant weapon to deflect congressional investigation of private parties. Senator Adam Schiff was blunter — a partisan measure to insulate the president and his corrupt activities from congressional subpoenas.

And this isn’t a one-off. This administration already tried declaring the post-Watergate Presidential Records Act unconstitutional — a federal judge shot that down. They fought to hide White House visitor logs. They fought subpoenas over January 6th. The pattern isn’t subtle. It’s a portfolio.

Put the Two Together

I want to be precise here, because precision is what makes this damning. Nobody has produced a memo that says “we’re doing this to hide the crimes.” The administration’s lawyers will tell you the privilege opinion cites old precedents. Treasury will tell you the FinCEN rule is about small-business relief.

Fine. Then answer one question: why now?

Why does an administration confident in its own innocence need, eighty-two days before it may lose the House, to simultaneously (1) destroy a database law enforcement could use to trace who owns what, and (2) pre-position a legal doctrine that walls off the President’s conversations with the private citizens most likely to be subpoenaed?

Because that’s what these two moves do together. The FinCEN rule kills the financial paper trail — who owns the LLCs, who’s behind the shells, where the money sits. The OLC opinion kills the communications trail — who told the President what, who asked for what, who got what. Follow the money? The ledger’s been burned. Follow the conversations? The room’s been soundproofed.

If Democrats win the House in November, the first thing they get is subpoena power. And the first thing those subpoenas will hit is a pre-built wall.

The Wall Will Crack — But Delay Is the Strategy

Here’s the honest truth, and it cuts both ways. This OLC opinion is not a court ruling. It’s not binding law. It’s the executive branch’s lawyers telling the executive branch what the executive branch wants to hear. A Democratic House will litigate it, and courts have pierced Trump’s privilege claims before — an appeals court just unanimously upheld the conviction of Peter Navarro for defying a congressional subpoena. The question of privilege for outside advisers has never been squarely tested in court, and there’s a real chance it loses.

But understand the game. They don’t need to win in court. They need to run out the clock. Every subpoena that has to be litigated is a subpoena delayed a year, two years, past the next election, past the statute of limitations, past the point anyone’s paying attention. Delay isn’t a side effect of this strategy. Delay IS the strategy. The wall doesn’t have to hold forever. It just has to hold until 2028.

What Now?

Secrecy is a policy choice. Congress chose transparency in 2020, across party lines, over Trump’s veto. This administration is choosing darkness, methodically, piece by piece — and counting on you being too tired to connect a 73-page banking rule to a 21-page legal memo.

Don’t be. Call your representatives and ask them, on the record: do you support an executive agency nullifying a law Congress passed? Do you support extending executive privilege to private citizens? Support the states building their own corporate transparency laws to fill the void. Vote like subpoena power is on the ballot — because it is, in eighty-two days.

They burned the ledger. They soundproofed the room. The only thing they can’t control is what you do next.

Wake up, America. Like, in the next 82 days…

Share