Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
6h

The Tates are worthy of the situation they’re in. Orange jumpsuit? In solitary confinement? Not able to eat the meals they are given? Not able to reach out on social media? Gee, don’t know that I could handle anything that bad either. But since it’s really not all that bad, think they’ll just have to put up with it. 😞

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Ann Panda's avatar
Ann Panda
6h

Don't drop the soap.

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