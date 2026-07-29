Quick recap for anyone joining late: on July 18, US Marshals scooped up Andrew and Tristan Tate in Miami on a UK extradition warrant while they were on their way to a bare-knuckle boxing event, which is the most on-brand arrest location since El Chapo got caught trying to open a taco chain. The UK wants them on a combined 59 charges — 42 for Andrew, 17 for Tristan — including rape, sex trafficking, assault, and offenses relating to indecent images of a child. Not “he said mean things about feminists” charges. The kind of charges where even Alina Habba stops returning your calls. Which, per the New York Times, is literally what happened.

They’ve been sitting in FDC Miami ever since, directly across the street from the courthouse, which is convenient because the walk of shame is only about ninety seconds.

Here’s your update.

The Protest Situation Remains... Cozy

When we last checked in on the great manosphere uprising outside FDC Miami, the entire real-world Tate army consisted of one (1) guy with one (1) sign, sweating through a Florida July for two men who charged him $49.99 a month to learn “male excellence.”

The movement has not meaningfully scaled. Turns out an audience that’s one-third bots, one-third fourteen-year-olds who can’t legally drive to a protest, and one-third grown men who’d rather be waterboarded than photographed caring about something in public does not produce boots on the ground. You cannot extradite a burner account with a Roman statue avatar. It has no shoes. It cannot stand outside a federal detention centre.

Meanwhile the actual organized street presence in Miami belongs to the other side — UltraViolet, a women-led gender-justice org, papered Wynwood with bright yellow “Unwanted in Miami” posters and collected 10,000+ petition signatures demanding the brothers face their accusers. So the scoreboard currently reads: Anti-Tate Grandmas With Laminated Posters 10,000, Top G Army: one guy, and honestly at this point I hope somebody’s bringing him water.

Joe McBride Enters His “Even If They Did It” Era

The Tates’ lawyer Joe McBride — a man previously famous for running the January 6 legal fund and for claiming his BMW was remotely hijacked in an assassination attempt, forcing him to drive 39 miles to Washington in reverse (real claim, look it up) — has been doing media, and buddy, he is COOKING.

His masterpiece, delivered on camera while his clients face rape, trafficking and child-image charges:

“...the amount of good they’ve done for the world tremendously outweighs the bad.”

That’s the actual defense strategy now. Not “they didn’t do it.” It’s “even if you accept all the allegations as true, look at the good they’ve done.”

Joe. Buddy. Counselor. Let’s audit the “good.”

The Tates’ great contribution to humanity was Hustler’s University, a $49.99-a-month subscription that taught teenage boys to spam Tate clips for affiliate commissions — a pyramid scheme with a landing page. Before that, Andrew literally sold a course called the “PhD” — Pimping Hoes Degree. That is not me being crude. That was the product name. On the website. That he made.

So the humanitarian ledger reads: zero people helped, one generation of lonely kids separated from their allowance money, and one online course whose title is currently doing laps in a British prosecutor’s opening statement. “The good outweighs the bad” is a hell of a thing to say when the “good” column is a Pimping Hoes Degree and the “bad” column is 59 criminal charges.

Andrew Tate: Federal Inmate, Alleged Telepath

Now for my favourite genre of Tate content: how is Andrew still posting from a Special Housing Unit with no phone?

Local 10 asked McBride exactly that, and instead of the boring answer — “he relays messages through his legal team, who post them” — Joe went full Marvel origin story:

“Andrew was a master of meditation and how he gets his message out there into the world is for our team to discuss...”

A MASTER OF MEDITATION. The man’s tweets are escaping FDC Miami via vibes. Somewhere in a Bureau of Prisons office, a compliance officer is drafting a memo titled “Re: Astral Projection, Inmate Communications Policy.”

(The mundane truth, which McBride also admitted elsewhere: the legal team publishes Tate’s messages for him. But “my client is transmitting through the ether” is a much better bar story, and Joe McBride has never once chosen the boring version of anything.)

And what messages is the master of meditation beaming out? Grievances. Andrew has been posting about being forced to drink “poisoned” brown water (the BOP says FDC Miami’s water is certified safe by Miami-Dade), about “screaming cannibals,” about having no commissary, no yard time, no phone. The replies have been merciless — my personal favourite being the guy who told him to leave a bad review on Tripadvisor.

“They Have A Target On Their Backs” — Yeah, No Kidding

Here’s the part you’ve been waiting for. McBride, outside court this week, on why the brothers feel unsafe: he says the Tates ”have a target on their back that’s very very real,” because — and I’m summarizing his own logic — allegations involving children do not play well inside a federal jail, and it puts them at risk of getting stabbed, jumped, or worse.

So let’s be crystal clear about what the defense is publicly arguing, simultaneously:

The allegations are completely false. Even if they’re true, the good outweighs the bad. The allegations are so heinous that other inmates want to hurt them over it.

That’s not a legal strategy, that’s a Choose Your Own Adventure book where every ending is FDC Miami.

Two men who built a nine-figure empire telling teenage boys that fear is for the weak, that depression isn’t real, and that a Real Man handles adversity are now filing motions about the drinking water and telling reporters they’re scared of their neighbours. The Top G curriculum apparently did not include Module 12: What To Do When The Consequences Show Up.

The Actual Legal Situation (The Boring-But-Important Part)

Right now: Both brothers remain in federal custody at FDC Miami. On Monday, Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis set a detention hearing for August 13 to decide whether they stay locked up during the extradition fight. Prosecutors want them held without bond as flight risks and dangers to the community — a tough argument to rebut when your clients’ entire recent history is “left Romania on a private jet the moment travel restrictions lifted.”

The extradition itself: could take months . The formal extradition hearing hasn’t even been scheduled yet.

UK charges: 59 combined, spanning 2010–2017, involving seven accusers — rape, sex trafficking, assault, controlling prostitution for gain, and child/extreme pornography offenses. Unsealed US court filings describe women reporting being choked to the point of unconsciousness and raped.

Romania: the original 2022 human-trafficking and organized-crime case is still technically alive but stalled — a judge kicked the indictment back to prosecutors over procedural problems. Fun wrinkle: back in 2024, a Romanian court already approved the UK extradition request, just deferred until the Romanian case wrapped. The UK apparently got tired of waiting.

The cavalry isn’t coming: Trump has said he won’t intervene, the administration told Axios it intends to honour the extradition treaty, and one source described Secretary of State Rubio’s view of the brothers with the phrase <cite>”Marco thinks these guys are scum.”</cite> When the MAGA administration you spent years simping for won’t lift a finger, and even Nick Fuentes is your loudest remaining defender, you have run out of road.

So What Happens Next?

Read the tea leaves: prosecutors will almost certainly win detention on August 13 (extradition cases + child-related charges + private-jet history = no judge on earth signs that bond). The extradition fight will grind through the fall. The US-UK treaty is robust, the DOJ has publicly committed to honouring it, and every off-ramp — political intervention, a Romanian jurisdictional tangle, a sympathetic bond ruling — has been closing one by one. The most likely ending is the brothers on a government flight to Heathrow, where the UK, unlike Romania, does not hand out “judicial control with international travel privileges” deals to accused traffickers. Over there, they’d almost certainly be held until trial. And if convicted on the top counts? They’re not coming out for a very, very long time.

The master of meditation better start practicing beaming tweets across the Atlantic before they throw him and Tristan into Gen Pop. Things tend to get very rapey for guys like them.

Sources: CNN, NBC Miami, NBC News, Forbes, Miami New Times, Newsweek, Local 10, TMZ, Axios, PBS, Euronews, The Canary, AP.