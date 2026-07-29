Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Matthew Marshall's avatar
Matthew Marshall
5h

It will be lovely to welcome them back to the UK. First benefit, they get to enjoy the UK prison system. It's been underfunded for quite a long time, so they might have to share with people who might not have the calibre of the alleged cannibal they are next door to, but will probably be quite unforgiving to people with the Tates' criminal profile. Second benefit, the public will be reminded about the way Nigel Farage (our would-be copy of Trump) has appeared to be supportive of them. He's struggling a bit in the polls now and that might just put the boot in. A real bonus for everyone.

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Anne Lockwood's avatar
Anne Lockwood
5h

::Sniff sniff:: Poor boys. Such disgraceful conditions. The description sounds more like the immigration detention centers created by their buddy Trump than Fed prison.

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