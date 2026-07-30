Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
5h

Thank you Europe, Infantino must go. The corruption, thievery and gangster dealings make me sick- assuming most of us sick

Reply
Share
3 replies
Graeme Thompson's avatar
Graeme Thompson
5h

Why can't Infantino be indicted??

Reply
Share
56 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture