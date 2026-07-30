July 29, 2026

You know how you can tell a scam is a REALLY good scam? When the guy who invented FIFA corruption — Sepp “Bagman” Blatter himself — looks at it and goes, “Whoa whoa whoa, that’s too corrupt.”

That’s where we are today, friends.

Let me set the table for you.

What Actually Happened

On Tuesday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino — Donald Trump’s favourite bald sidekick, the guy who gave Trump a made-up “FIFA Peace Prize” and moved FIFA’s offices into Trump Tower like a golden retriever bringing his owner a dead bird — announced a plan to spin off FIFA’s entire commercial empire into a new $20 BILLION subsidiary called “FIFA Forward Enterprise.”

Broadcast rights. Sponsorships. Ticketing. Licensing. The actual operational delivery of the World Cup itself. All of it, packaged into one shiny corporate vehicle, with up to 20% sold off to private investors.

And who’s the anchor investor lined up to buy into the crown jewels of world football?

Thrive Eternal. Founded by Joshua Kushner.

Yes. THAT Kushner family. Joshua is Jared’s little brother — Jared being the guy married to Ivanka, the guy who walked out of the White House and directly into $2 billion of Saudi money. Now baby bro has a brand-new “permanent capital” firm — launched, conveniently, just this year — designed to buy and hold stakes in “iconic brands.” And Bloomberg reports the whole idea was hatched in private conversations between Infantino and Joshua Kushner last year.

Private conversations. About selling chunks of a sport that belongs to 8 billion people. Cool cool cool cool cool.

The Biggest Cash Cow In Sports. Not One Of. THE.

Let’s rank the money, because people forget how enormous this thing is:

The FIFA World Cup. The 2026 edition — the one that just wrapped in New Jersey with Trump awkwardly loitering at the trophy ceremony — pulled in a record $12 billion. One tournament. The Olympics. The IOC makes roughly $7-8 billion... over an entire FOUR-YEAR cycle, summer and winter combined. The Super Bowl. America’s holy day generates under a billion in direct revenue. The World Cup FINAL alone laps it.

There is nothing else on the planet like it. It’s the single most valuable recurring event in human entertainment. And Gianni wanted to slide 20% of the commercial machine behind it to the Kushners in a deal cooked up in private, announced with zero consultation, with — as UEFA put it — “zero transparency as to who gains financially.”

Gee. I wonder who gains financially.

The Bribe — Sorry, The “Fast Forward Program”

Here’s my favourite part. To get this thing passed, Infantino needs a majority of FIFA’s 211 member associations. So what did he do?

He offered every single federation $20 million in immediate, one-time funding — plus bumped-up development money for the next decade — if they say yes. And he gave them a deadline: mid-September. Sign here, take the cheque, don’t ask questions.

That’s not a governance proposal. That’s a guy standing in the parking lot handing out envelopes.

For a tiny federation in the Caribbean or the Pacific, $20 million is life-changing money. Infantino knows that. He doesn’t need England or Germany or Brazil to vote yes — he needs 106 minnows who can’t afford to say no. It’s vote-buying with football’s own money, to sell football’s own future, to enrich people connected to the President of the United States.

And Gianni? He’s up for re-election next year. Funny timing.

Europe Said: Absolutely Not

Thursday, UEFA called an emergency meeting of all 55 European federations. The vote to boycott every FIFA competition — including the World Cup — was unanimous. Fifty-five to zero. You can’t get 55 European countries to unanimously agree on lunch.

Their statement: no UEFA national team plays in ANY FIFA competition until this proposal is dead, buried, and FIFA gives binding guarantees it never tries this again. The first casualty could come fast — the next FIFA event is the Women’s U-20 World Cup in Poland on September 5th.

And understand what a World Cup without Europe means: six of the last eight World Cup winners are European. No France, no Spain, no England, no Germany, no Portugal, no Ronaldo-and-Mbappé-and-Bellingham. It’s not a World Cup anymore. It’s a Trump golf scramble with corner kicks.

They’re not alone. CONCACAF — FIFA’s own North American confederation — says it wasn’t even told. The Asian confederation wasn’t consulted. England’s FA, whose chair is literally a FIFA vice-president, found out like the rest of us. New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham torched it publicly: football belongs to the fans, the World Cup was never anyone’s to sell. Even Blatter — BLATTER — called Infantino’s financial relationship with Trump “deeply damaging.”

House Judiciary Democrats went further, calling FIFA “Donald Trump’s favorite corrupt racketeering enterprise” and describing the Kushner deal as the third leg of a “kickback hat trick” — after the Peace Prize and the Trump Tower lease. They want Infantino under oath.

How This Got Cooked Up (Follow The Pattern)

None of this is subtle, gang. Look at the last 18 months:

Infantino ditches his own FIFA Congress to fly around the Gulf on Trump’s plane. Infantino moves FIFA into Trump Tower — paying rent directly to the Trump Organization. Infantino invents a “Peace Prize” and hands it to Trump like an Employee of the Month plaque. Trump personally intervenes to get an American player’s red-card suspension quietly shelved mid-tournament — and FIFA does it, which UEFA called “crossing a red line.”

Then, ten days after Trump’s pal delivers him a $12 billion World Cup on home soil, FIFA announces it’s selling a stake in the golden goose to the Trump family’s investment shop — a plan born in private chats between Gianni and Josh Kushner.

FIFA swears investors get “no operational role” and that “nothing changes.” Sure. And the compensation structure for FFE’s yet-to-be-named board? “Not established yet,” says FIFA. Translation: the money faucet gets designed after you vote yes. Infantino stands to preside over a $20 billion piggy bank staffed by people he appoints, funded by investors he chose, tied to the family of the president he serves peace prizes to.

This is what regime capitalism looks like. You don’t nationalize the thing. You don’t buy the thing outright. You get your guy running the thing to spin off the profitable part, sell your family a slice at the ground floor, bribe the electorate with their own money, and call it “development funding.”

The Saudis did it with LIV Golf. The Trump family did it with crypto. Now they’re trying it with the biggest sporting event in the history of the species.

Why This Actually Matters

Because if this works, nothing is safe. The World Cup is the one thing on Earth that Bangladesh and Brazil and Belgium all care about equally. It survived world wars, boycotts, and thirty years of FIFA executives getting perp-walked out of Zurich hotels. It belongs — genuinely, structurally — to 211 national associations, most of them poor, all of them equal on paper.

Sell 20% of the machine to politically connected private capital and that’s over. Forever. You can’t un-sell it. Every future decision — where tournaments go, who gets broadcast deals, whose players get suspensions “reviewed” — gets made with one eye on the shareholders. Shareholders named Kushner.

UEFA just did something genuinely rare: they lit their own money on fire to stop it. A boycott costs European federations hundreds of millions. They voted for it anyway, 55-0, in an afternoon.

When the people with the most to lose move that fast, believe them about what they’re looking at.

Gianni has until mid-September to withdraw this thing. My guess? He’ll try to split the Europeans with more envelopes. Watch for it.

Football belongs to the fans. It was never his to sell. And it sure as hell was never theirs to buy.

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