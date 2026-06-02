Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
2h

It reads as if his handlers wrote it because he’s not sane or intelligent enough to string this many words together. Other than that, right-on, Dean, for calling this comedy what it is: he’s a victim once again!

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Punkette's avatar
Punkette
2h

Oh boo hoo, Trump. There is a solution: if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. Do us all a favor!

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