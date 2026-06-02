At roughly 12:08 a.m. Tuesday, the President of the United States — the first convicted felon ever to hold the office — sat alone with his phone and typed out a 212-word lament about how no one in human history has been treated quite as unfairly as Donald J. Trump.

“I am an innocent man who has been horribly treated,” he wrote, before pivoting into a demand that two of his criminal and civil cases be dismissed and that the prosecutors who brought them be charged instead.

It is, by now, a familiar genre: the small-hours rage post dressed up as philosophy. The Daily Beast, which clocked the timestamp, called it a “midnight pity party.” That’s generous. What follows is a closer look at what he actually claimed — and what’s actually true (he’s a convicted criminal/rapist and sexual abuser).

The claim: “A Star Witness totally recants… how can that Case not be immediately dismissed?”

This is the load-bearing beam of the whole post, and it does not hold weight.

The “Star Witness” is Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations, tax evasion, bank fraud, and lying to Congress, and served roughly a year in federal prison. Cohen did publish a Substack post this January claiming prosecutors “pressured and coerced” him toward testimony that would help convict Trump.

Here’s the part Trump leaves out: a Substack post is not a legal recantation. Cohen has not withdrawn his sworn testimony in any court, under oath, in either New York case. A grievance posted online has zero effect on a trial record. The conviction stands. The civil findings stand. Nothing has been “wiped away” except in the President’s imagination. Cohen is being used by Trump and Cohen has agreed to help.

And there’s a tidy little kicker: Cohen has reportedly announced he plans to apply for money from the Trump administration’s new $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization fund” — a taxpayer-backed pot set up to pay MAGA allies who claim they were unjustly prosecuted. So the “recantation” arrives precisely as there’s a cash incentive to produce one. Make of that what you will.

Cohen also tried to trade insider information about Trump and Epstein for a shorter jail sentence, and he’s been angling for a pardon for YEARS.

Cohen has also been begging to be readmitted to the Trump Crime Family for the past 18 months, according to his former friend and colleague, Lev Parnas, who has known Cohen for 40 years. 40. And Lev? Well, he hasn’t been wrong yet.

The claim: Cohen was “the single reason that the case was brought, there was no other”

False, and not subtly so.

Letitia James’s civil fraud case leaned heavily on Trump’s own financial statements — a decade of documents in which he inflated the value of his properties and net worth. Trial judge Arthur Engoron found the frauds “leap off the page and shock the conscience,” citing, among other things, Trump valuing his Trump Tower penthouse at three times its actual size and listing Mar-a-Lago as a personal residence rather than the social club it legally is.

The criminal “hush money” case — the 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to bury a $130,000 payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels — rested on business records and multiple witnesses, not Cohen alone. Calling him “the single reason” is a rewrite of the record, not a description of it.

The convictions, for the record

A New York jury found Trump guilty in May 2024 on all 34 felony counts. That makes him the only convicted felon ever to assume the presidency — a fact the Daily Beast notes plainly and one no amount of midnight posting changes.

The civil fraud judgment: what actually happened

This is where Trump’s “innocent man” framing gets complicated, and honesty requires laying it out fully rather than just cheering.

After the 2024 bench trial, Engoron hit Trump with a roughly $355 million disgorgement penalty that, with interest, ballooned to around $464–527 million.

In August 2025, a New York appeals court (the Appellate Division’s First Department) threw out that monetary penalty — all five judges agreed the fine should go, with several calling it an “excessive fine” in violation of the Eighth Amendment. Trump declared “TOTAL VICTORY.”

But here’s the nuance his victory lap skipped: the same court upheld the underlying finding of fraud. The prevailing opinion affirmed that Trump, his company, and two of his sons are liable for fraud, and it kept in place the non-monetary penalties limiting their ability to do business in New York. James has appealed to the state’s highest court to reinstate the penalty.

So: the fine was struck as excessive. The fraud finding survived. “Innocent man” is not what the appellate record says.

The emoluments problem: gifts, grift, and a gold box

While Trump posts about being a victim, the receipts on his self-enrichment keep piling up. My reporting this week assembled a field guide, and the throughline is damning.

The newest artifact comes from leaked U.K. Parliament files tied to the Peter Mandelson ambassador scandal: Trump didn’t receive a gift from Britain — he ordered one. According to the released documents, he requested a bespoke British “red dispatch box,” the leather case ministers use for classified papers, and specified that it carry its own gold crest and the inscription “President of the United States.” British officials spent weeks pricing and designing it; Mandelson reportedly said Trump had “gone tonto” over the delay and compared the saga to The Thick of It. When it finally landed: “Red Box made a big impact!”

A man who commissions a foreign government to build him a gold-crested crown-in-a-box, with his title engraved on someone else’s national tradition, and bills the British taxpayer for the engraving — that is the self-portrait. It is not subtle.

It’s also not a one-off. The pattern Blundell documents:

The $400 million Qatari jet. In May 2025 Trump confirmed he’d accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 from Qatar’s royal family — worth roughly $400 million — for use as Air Force One, then transferred to his presidential library foundation when he leaves office. The Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause bars officeholders from taking foreign presents “of any kind whatever” without Congress signing off. A ceremonial trinket is one thing; a jumbo jet is another. The watchdog group CREW warned the message to every foreign capital was that influence with this White House is for sale. Even some MAGA loyalists balked. Schumer called it “premium foreign influence with extra legroom.”

117 “lost” gifts. A House Oversight investigation found Trump and his family failed to report 117 foreign gifts worth about $291,000 during his first term, as federal law requires. The White House reported gifts in 2017–2019 and then zero for the President and first lady in 2020. Some items physically vanished — a $35,000 ivory-handled dagger, a $12,400 ceramic bowl, golf clubs from Shinzo Abe that the National Archives has no record of, and a “larger-than-life-sized” portrait of Trump from El Salvador’s President that nobody can locate. Gifts came in from Xi Jinping, Mohammed bin Salman, and Narendra Modi — exactly the leaders whose disclosure law exists to watch.

The Saudi haul. On his first foreign trip in 2017, the Saudi royals handed Trump a sword, a dagger, and three robes lined with what was billed as white tiger and cheetah fur. U.S. Fish and Wildlife later seized the items and found the fur was fake. The family received 17 undisclosed Saudi gifts worth over $48,000; Jared Kushner later quietly bought a $24,000 dagger and a $13,500 vase back from the government, a legal mechanism, ugly picture.

Always the same destination word: “my presidential library.” That’s the legal-fiction laundromat where a personal trophy comes out looking like a public donation.

The other record he never posts about at midnight

Trump styles himself the victim. But a jurE. Jean Carroll's case found that he sexually abused her, awarding Carroll a total of $88.3 million across the verdicts, which is why “adjudicated sexual abuser” is a factual description, not an insult.

And Carroll is one name on a very long list. Ellie Leonard’s comprehensive accounting documents 31 women who have accused Trump, on and off the record, of conduct ranging from unwanted advances to assault to rape, spanning four decades — from Jessica Leeds in 1985, to model Kristin Anderson, to Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants who described him walking into dressing rooms while teenagers as young as 15 were undressing, to journalist Natasha Stoynoff, to former campaign staffer Alva Johnson. A 2019 book by Barry Levine put the number of accusers at 43.

These are allegations in most cases — important to say plainly — but the Carroll finding is a court judgment, and the volume and consistency of the accounts across forty years is its own kind of record. Notably, it is not the record Trump chooses to relitigate at 12:08 in the morning.

The bottom line

Strip away the Shakespearean self-pity and here’s the ledger:

34 felony convictions. Standing.

Civil fraud liability. Affirmed on appeal; only the size of the fine in dispute.

“Recanted” star witness. A Substack post, not a legal recantation — arriving alongside a $1.8 billion fund that may pay him for it.

“Single reason” for the cases. False; the cases rested on documents and multiple witnesses.

Emoluments and gifts. A $400M jet, a custom gold box, 117 unreported gifts, things that physically disappeared.

Sexual misconduct. An $88.3 million adjudicated finding, atop decades of accusations from dozens of women.

The Ultimate Victim is, on the evidence, the ultimate beneficiary. He stayed up past midnight to tell us otherwise. The record was awake too, and we’re not going anywhere.

Share

Sources: The Daily Beast (Will Neal, Jun. 2, 2026); Dean Blundell, Substack (Jun. 1, 2026); Ellie Leonard, “The Sexual Accusations Against Donald Trump”; ABC News, CNN, CNBC, The Hill, and AP on the August 2025 appellate ruling and Letitia James’s appeal. Allegations are identified as such; convictions and adjudicated findings are identified as such.