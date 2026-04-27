Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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LynnB's avatar
LynnB
6d

Oh give me a fucking break! The Trumps invented hateful, divisive rhetoric.

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
6d

Melania should be more concerned about the truth leaking out in the Epstein files than Kimmel making a joke. The audience was laughing!

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