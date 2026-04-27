The Trump Crime Family is the ultimate victim family. Just a group of the biggest cucks and pussies on the planet who all share the same shitty, rapey, thieving thin skin.

Here. I’ll prove it

Thursday, April 23. Jimmy Kimmel does a bit on his ABC show — a “what if I hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” parody, since the WHCA broke tradition and booked a mentalist this year instead of a comedian. Kimmel’s monologue is vintage Kimmel. Punchlines. Jabs at Trump’s hands. A deleted Trump-as-Jesus meme. And the line that’s now apparently the worst thing ever said in the English language:

“Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

That’s it. That’s the joke. It’s a riff on the painfully obvious — a 55-year-old woman who looks like she’s serving a prison sentence every time she stands next to her 79-year-old husband, and who also just had a birthday on April 26, which made the gag topical. Kimmel even did a follow-up bit about Melania celebrating her birthday at home “looking out a window and whispering, ‘What have I done?’”

It’s a joke about a marriage everyone with eyes can see is a contractual arrangement. Not a fatwa. Not a hit list. A joke.

Saturday, April 25. Two days later, a 31-year-old California teacher named Cole Tomas Allen, armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and knives, charges a Secret Service checkpoint at the Washington Hilton during the actual WHCD. He fires shots. A Secret Service officer takes a round in his ballistic vest and is fine. Allen is tackled. Trump, Melania, JD Vance, Kash Patel and a dozen cabinet members are evacuated.

Allen sent a “manifesto” to his family ten minutes before. He never mentions Kimmel. He never mentions a joke. He never mentions Melania. He calls himself a “friendly federal assassin,” rages about administration policies, says he wants to target officials “from highest-ranking to lowest” — but specifically excludes FBI Director Kash Patel, says he doesn’t want to hurt Secret Service or hotel staff, and explicitly chooses buckshot over slugs “in order to minimize casualties.”

Read that last part again. The shooter literally wrote down that he was trying to minimize collateral damage.

Monday, April 27. Melania Trump — a woman who has spent her entire second-term tenure functionally hiding from the public — emerges from the witness protection program of her own marriage to post this on X:

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy — his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough.” (perfect English, she didn’t write it)

Hours later — and this is the part I want you to lock in — the President of the United States, who was almost killed by a man who never heard of Jimmy Kimmel’s mediocre Thursday night roast, posts this on Truth Social:

“I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said, but this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

A “despicable call to violence.” That’s the framing. A joke about a sad-looking first lady is now, officially, in the mouth of the sitting President, a call to violence. Equivalent to. Connected to. Responsible for. The shooting.

This is gaslighting in HD. And it’s working, because it always does when executives who kiss the rng do the bidding of the Trump Crime/Ultimate Victim Family.

Let’s Talk About What’s Actually Happening Here

This isn’t a free speech debate. This isn’t a “did Kimmel go too far” debate. This is the Ultimate Victim Family running the same play they’ve run for a decade, and we have got to start naming it.

The Trumps don’t experience anything. They monetize everything. A bullet grazes Trump’s ear in Butler? It becomes campaign merch within 72 hours and a fist-pump painting in the Oval Office. A guy with a rifle shows up at his golf course? It becomes a fundraising email. A teacher with a shotgun storms a hotel ballroom on Saturday? By Sunday morning, the Department of Justice — the Department of Justice — is sending letters demanding the National Trust for Historic Preservation drop its lawsuit over Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom because, and I quote from Assistant AG Brett Shumate:

“Last night, there was another attempt on President Trump’s life… Enough is enough. Your client should voluntarily dismiss this frivolous lawsuit today in light of last night’s assassination attempt.”

A man breached a hallway, a floor, and 4 locked doors away from the President. Within 18 hours, that breach morphed into a weapon.

A demand to fire a late-night comedian for a joke he made before the shooting A legal cudgel to bulldoze a lawsuit about destroying the East Wing A pretext for Republican Senator Tim Sheehy to introduce legislation that same Sunday to fast-track the ballroom build A talking point for Karoline Leavitt to bundle Kimmel’s joke into the same sentence as the shooter’s manifesto, suggesting they are “indistinguishable.”

That’s not grief. That’s not trauma. That’s not a family processing a near-miss. That’s a goddamn assembly line of victim bullsht by the biggest cucks in America.

These people don’t have feelings. They have leverage opportunities.

The Manifesto Doesn’t Mention Kimmel. It Doesn’t Even Mention Comedy.

I want to be very precise here, because the administration is counting on you to not read.

Cole Allen’s manifesto, per CBS News and the Washington Post, lays out:

His belief that targeting administration officials is a duty

His rage at “everything this administration has done”

His effort to minimize civilian casualties

His inspiration from anti-Trump protests, including a “No Kings” rally he attended

His self-description as a “friendly federal assassin”

You know who he doesn’t mention? Jimmy fucking Kimmel. He doesn’t mention Stephen Colbert. He doesn’t mention Joy Behar. He doesn’t mention Melania. He doesn’t mention the WHCD. He doesn’t mention any joke. The closest he comes to citing media is railing about the Iran war Trump started in February.

So when Karoline Leavitt stands at the White House podium today and says the shooter’s writings are “indistinguishable from the words that we hear daily” from people like Kimmel — she’s lying. She’s lying with her whole chest, on purpose, in the same building where the shooter never set foot, about a comedian who said a thing that wasn’t even about violence in the first place.

The joke is that Melania looks unhappy. That’s the joke. That’s been the joke about Melania for ten years. That’s what every gif of her swatting Trump’s hand away at an inauguration is about. That’s what every “Free Melania” hashtag has been about since 2017. Kimmel didn’t invent it. He didn’t even punch it up that hard.

But now it’s a “call to violence” because the family said so, and ABC’s parent company Disney has a new CEO named Josh D’Amaro, who is one month into the job, and the administration knows damn well how the last round of this went down.

Remember September? Because They Do.

This is the second time in seven months that Trump’s people have come for Kimmel, but this time they’ll need a time machine to be successful.

Last September, Kimmel made a joke about MAGA trying to spin Charlie Kirk’s killer as anything other than one of their own. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr — Trump’s regulatory attack dog — went on a podcast and openly threatened ABC’s broadcast licenses. Within 48 hours, Sinclair and Nexstar (which own a huge chunk of ABC affiliate stations) announced they’d refuse to air the show. ABC capitulated. Kimmel was off the air for almost a week.

The free speech outcry was so loud that they had to put him back on. He came back stronger. He signed a one-year extension in December.

Now they’re running the play again, with a fresh Disney CEO who hasn’t been tested yet, with a freshly traumatized first lady deployed as the moral authority, and with a literal would-be assassin’s body still warm in federal custody as the supposed evidence that Kimmel’s mouth is the problem.

It’s not subtle. It’s not supposed to be subtle. The point is to make every comedian, every journalist, every Substack writer, every fucking guy with a podcast wonder if my joke goes viral the wrong week, am I next?

That’s the chilling effect. That’s the entire game.

The Victim Family Industrial Complex

Let me list what this family has now claimed victim status over in the last 16 months:

A grazed ear at a rally

A guy in bushes at a golf course

The legal system that convicted him of 34 felonies

The judges who ruled against him

The journalists who covered him

The intelligence community

Universities

Late-night television (twice)

The Attorney General who used to work for him

The FBI before he installed Kash Patel

Saturday Night Live

60 Minutes

The Washington Post

The New York Times

ABC News (a $16 million settlement)

CBS News (a $16 million settlement)

And now, somehow, a shooting his wife was eight feet away from when it happened

Every single one of those grievances has been converted into either money, regulatory revenge, or both. This is not a family processing political violence. This is a family that has discovered political violence is good for business and has decided to ride that pony until it dies.

The shooter at the Hilton is a tragedy. The Secret Service officer who took a round to a ballistic vest is a hero. None of those facts require us to swallow the absurd, dishonest, dangerously cynical claim that Jimmy Kimmel is somehow morally adjacent to a man who walked into a hotel with a shotgun.

But that’s the deal. That’s the Faustian thing they want America to sign every time.

Be sad about us. Be furious for us. Punish whoever we point at. And by the way, fund our ballroom.

The Quiet Part

Here is the quiet part nobody is saying out loud:

Melania Trump has not given a single interview about her marriage in years. She skipped huge portions of the second-term campaign. She lives in New York. She does not, as a rule, write social media posts under her own name at length about anything other than holiday decor and Christmas trees.

But on Monday morning, less than 48 hours after a literal shooter tried to kill her husband, she emerged with a four-paragraph indictment of a late-night comedian, demanding ABC fire him.

That’s not a wife processing trauma. That’s a strategic communications operation.

You cannot believe a woman cares this much about a Jimmy Kimmel monologue and also believe she’s been emotionally checked out of this marriage for a decade. One of those is true. Pick one. And if you pick “she’s deeply hurt by the joke,” you’ve got to ask yourself why a brush with assassination didn’t move her to write anything at all about her husband, the Secret Service, the families of the responders, or the country — and a Thursday-night punchline did.

Kimmel’s joke wasn’t the problem. Kimmel’s joke was true. That’s the problem.

That’s why they want him fired.

What Happens Now

Disney will get pressured. Brendan Carr at the FCC will start making noise about ABC’s licenses again. Sinclair and Nexstar will float “concerns.” Some ABC affiliates will quietly stop airing the show. Some won’t. Disney’s new CEO will have to choose: cave like ABC did in September, or hold the line and watch the administration weaponize every regulatory tool it has against the parent company.

And meanwhile, the White House ballroom — a $400 million vanity project that requires demolishing the East Wing — gets fast-tracked through Congress on the rationale that the building Reagan was shot outside of 45 years ago is somehow now a security risk because of last weekend.

A man tried to kill the president on Saturday.

By Monday, that man’s existence is being used to:

Fire a comedian for an unrelated joke

Kill a preservation lawsuit

Build a ballroom

Silence anyone who criticizes the administration as a “fascist” or a “threat to democracy” — language Leavitt explicitly named today as “fueling this kind of violence”

Read that last bullet one more time. The White House Press Secretary, on Monday, in a televised briefing, told the country that calling Trump a fascist is fueling political violence.

That’s the line. That’s where we are. Saying the thing out loud is now, per the United States government, the same as pulling a trigger.

The shooter wrote a manifesto saying he was acting alone. The administration is writing a different manifesto saying anyone who has ever criticized them is a co-conspirator.

Don’t let them.

Kimmel’s joke is fine. It was always fine. The most powerful family in the world being unable to take a single shot from a late-night comedian — while a man with a shotgun is in federal custody for actually shooting — is not strength. It’s not grief. It’s not patriotism.

It’s the world’s most expensive snowflake operation, and it’s eating the First Amendment in real time.

Enough is enough. Just not the way Melania means it.

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