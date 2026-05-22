May 22, 2026

There are bad weeks, and then there’s whatever happened in Washington on Thursday.

Donald Trump went into the Memorial Day recess wanting two things on his desk: a $72 billion immigration enforcement package and a $1.776 billion slush fund to cut checks to people who got prosecuted for being his friends. He got neither. His own Republican Senate blew up the bill rather than be seen voting for the fund. House leaders yanked a war powers vote off the floor after counting the room and realizing they were about to lose. And a federal judge is still sitting on his White House ballroom, eight months after construction started

That’s the sound of a presidency running out of road. So let’s go through it, piece by piece, because every single piece is worse than the last.

Part One: The Slush Fund Nobody Will Defend

Start with the money because it tells you everything.

On Monday, the Justice Department announced something it called the “Anti-Weaponization Fund” — the name is a nod to 1776, which tells you the speechwriters worked harder than the lawyers. The mechanics: Trump and his sons sued the IRS for $10 billion over the leak of his tax returns. Then his own Justice Department — run by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, a man who was literally on Trump’s personal legal team — settled that lawsuit. The settlement doesn’t pay Trump a dime directly. Instead, it stands up a $1.776 billion pot of taxpayer money to compensate anyone deemed a “victim of lawfare and weaponization.

The President sued the government. The President’s former personal lawyer, now running the government’s law firm, settled with the President. Rand Paul — a Republican — put it about as plainly as it can be put: it’s unprecedented for someone to sit on both sides of a legal decision, essentially making a plea bargain with himself.

And who collects from the pot? People who claim a “weaponized” government came after them. Which, in practice, includes the January 6 rioters Trump already pardoned — up to and including, the administration has refused to rule out, people who assaulted police officers at the Capitol. One pardoned rioter is reportedly already asking for $30 million.

Scott MacFarlane — who covered the entire sprawl of J6 prosecutions for years at CBS and is now at MeidasTouch — reported something genuinely sickening: a pardoned J6 defendant, re-arrested and convicted of child molestation, allegedly tried to silence his 11-year-old victim by promising him a cut of the Trump “reparations” money he knew was coming. Some of these people knew the fund was on the way. That’s the clientele.

Here is the part that should end the conversation. The most damning verdict on this fund didn’t come from a Democrat. It came from Ty Cobb, Trump’s own former White House lawyer. Cobb went on CNN and called it a criminal conspiracy, said Blanche has given up his integrity, and said the acting attorney general will do anything the president wants. When your own former White House counsel is on cable television calling your signature initiative a criminal conspiracy, the messaging operation has not gone well.

Two Capitol Police officers who defended the building on January 6 — Harry Dunn and Daniel Hodges — have already sued to block it. Their lawsuit calls it the most brazen act of presidential corruption this century: a taxpayer-funded slush fund to finance the very people who committed violence in Trump’s name.

So how did Senate Republicans respond to all this? They ran.

Part Two: The Cowardice, Itemized

Here’s what makes the GOP’s behavior this week so contemptible — and so revealing.

They didn’t kill the fund. They didn’t defend the fund. They did the third thing, the coward’s thing: they fled town so they wouldn’t have to be recorded doing either.

The plan was to pass the $72 billion immigration package — basically all ICE and Border Patrol money, the kind of bill this Senate GOP would normally pass in its sleep — before recess. Then the fund landed, and the whole thing detonated. Blanche made an unscheduled, near-desperate trip to the Capitol to personally sell it to Republican senators behind closed doors. By every account, he got mauled. One person in the room described the meeting as “mutinous.” Punchbowl reported that close to 25 Republican senators spoke up against it. Murkowski said the White House dropped a bomb in the middle of its own bill. A senior Senate aide put it with admirable economy: the only thing more toxic than a billion-dollar ballroom is handing billions to J6 rioters.

Listen to the actual Republicans, on the record:

Mitch McConnell: “So the nation’s top law enforcement official is asking for a slush fund to pay people who assault cops? Utterly stupid, morally wrong — Take your pick.”

Thom Tillis , who is retiring and therefore free to say what the rest are thinking, called it “stupid on stilts” and asked why convicted criminals deserve restitution at all.

Susan Collins , the Senate’s top appropriator, flatly said, “I do not support the weaponization fund as it has been described.” She doesn’t think people convicted of beating cops should get their legal fees reimbursed. A bold stance, apparently, in today’s Republican Party.

Bill Cassidy — who Trump just helped beat in a primary as payback for the impeachment conviction — said voters are worried about rent and groceries, not about a slush fund for the president and his allies.

Over in the House, Republican Brian Fitzpatrick said the quiet part at full volume: “Bad news. We’re going to try to kill it.”

And yet. With all of that — with a couple of dozen senators furious, with the former GOP leader calling it morally wrong on the record — the Senate still could not bring itself to simply vote the fund down. Republican leadership admitted they didn’t have 50 votes to pass their own immigration bill with the funding hanging over it. So instead of governing, they adjourned. They blew through Trump’s own June 1 deadline. They cancelled a planned Trump–Mike Johnson meeting. They sent the House home and scrapped Friday’s votes.

This is the tell. The math to kill the fund outright is right there — every Democrat plus four Republicans is all it takes on a floor amendment, and roughly 25 Republican senators are on record hating it. The votes exist. What doesn’t exist is the spine. They are more afraid of a Truth Social post than they are of funding the people who beat police officers with flagpoles. The honest move was to stand up and vote no. The cowardly move was to hide in their home states until the news cycle moves on. They chose the second one. Every one of them.

The Democrats, naturally, are delighted, and they should be. They’ve made clear they’ll force the issue with amendments during the reconciliation “vote-a-rama” — dragging every Republican into a recorded yes-or-no on whether taxpayers should bankroll J6 rioters. That’s the vote the GOP just spent a week running away from. It’s coming anyway.

Part Three: The War Vote He Wasn’t Allowed to Lose

Now the war.

The United States is somewhere north of two months into open hostilities with Iran — a conflict Trump launched without a congressional vote. Service members have been killed. The Strait of Hormuz is a mess, global shipping is snarled, and gas prices are climbing into a Memorial Day weekend when every American family is about to fill the tank and notice.

Trump’s read on this? He told reporters this week that, sure, everyone says the war is unpopular, but he thinks it’s “very popular.” Set that next to the actual number: a recent CNN poll found 77% of Americans — including a majority of Republicans — say Trump’s policies have driven up their cost of living. The president and the country are not living in the same week.

Congress has been inching toward the exits on this war for months. The Senate finally got there: on May 19, it voted 50–47 to advance Tim Kaine’s war powers resolution, forcing an end to the Iran campaign without congressional authorization. The breakthrough vote came from a fourth Republican defector — Bill Cassidy, casting it days after Trump torched him in his primary. Revenge, it turns out, is a hell of a motivator.

Then came Thursday in the House. Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on Foreign Affairs, had a companion resolution teed up. And by his count — and by the reporting — it was going to pass. Three Republicans had already crossed over on a near-miss tie vote the week before. The lone Democratic holdout had flipped to yes. Meeks said the votes were “locked in.”

So Republican leadership simply... cancelled the vote.

Not because they had the numbers to beat it. The opposite. CNN’s reporting is explicit: GOP leaders pulled the vote because they were about to lose it — absences had tipped the closely divided chamber, and rather than let the House go on record telling the president to end his war, they took the ball and went home. Jim McGovern stood on the floor and asked the obvious question: "Are we not voting because you don’t like what the American people would say?”

Think about what that means. Leadership didn’t whip the votes. They didn’t make the case. They looked at the count, saw a loss, and made the loss disappear by refusing to hold the election. House Democratic leadership called the chamber what it has plainly become — a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Trump administration. The vote, Meeks says, comes back in early June. The math doesn’t improve for Trump over a recess where his members go home to constituents staring at gas-station signs.

A President genuinely confident his war is “very popular” lets that vote happen and wins it. A President who knows better has his lieutenants kill it in the cradle. Trump knew better. Pat Ryan wasn’t happy. We need more Pat Ryans (Source Scott MacFarlane)

Part Four: The Ballroom He Still Can’t Build

And then there’s the monument to all of it.

Last fall, Trump demolished the White House East Wing to build himself a roughly $400 million ballroom. In March, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon handed the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s lawsuit, ruling that the construction has to stop until Congress authorizes it. Thirty-five pages, and Leon kept hammering one point: Congress has a role here. The President can go ask Congress for the authority and the money. He just can’t pretend the rules don’t apply to him.

So Trump did what Trump does. He called the preservationists a “Radical Left Group of Lunatics” on Truth Social and vowed to appeal. And the ballroom is only one front. There’s separate litigation over his plan to repaint a historic federal building, over a proposed Arc de Triomphe knockoff, and over his project to dye the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool from gray to blue — a price tag he’s already quietly revised upward to “less than $20 million” mid-lawsuit. A second federal judge spent Thursday openly musing about whether he could simply order the reflecting-pool work undone later.

Here’s why the ballroom belongs in this story and not in some lifestyle section. That $1 billion in “White House security” money — the slice that included ballroom funding — was the first thing stripped out of the immigration bill, before the slush fund even landed. The Senate parliamentarian ruled it violated the Byrd rule. But the deeper problem, as the reporting makes clear, was that the ballroom money simply didn’t have Republican votes either. Two vanity projects, two taxpayer asks, both rejected by his own party in the same week. The man cannot get his monument funded or built. A judge and a parliamentarian are tag-teaming the thing into the ground.

What All Four Have in Common

Step back and look at the week as one object.

The fund, the war vote, the ballroom money, the ballroom itself — four separate Trump priorities, four separate failures, all inside seventy-two hours, all inflicted substantially by Republicans. Not the resistance. Not the courts alone. His own majority.

And notice the pattern of the failures, because the pattern is the story. On the fund, the GOP wouldn’t pass it and wouldn’t kill it — they ran. On the war, leadership wouldn’t hold the vote — they ran. The defining Republican posture this week was not loyalty and not rebellion. It was flinching. It was a party that has lost the nerve to govern in either direction, so afraid of its own leader that it would rather abandon the building than be recorded having an opinion. That’s not strength radiating outward from the Oval Office. That’s a party managing an embarrassment.

Then ask the colder question — the one worth asking carefully, as a question and not an accusation. Why now? Why cram a personal slush fund, a vanity monument, and an unpopular war all into the same stretch of calendar, months before a midterm his own pollster’s numbers say is shaping up badly?

One reading is simple incompetence — a White House that genuinely “dropped a bomb,” in Murkowski’s words, on its own agenda. But critics across the spectrum are voicing a darker worry, and it deserves to be named as their worry: that a President who senses the window closing is trying to extract what he can — the money, the legal immunity baked into that IRS settlement, the marble — while he still holds the pen. The fund, after all, isn’t just a payout. It’s leverage and loyalty insurance, cash and “formal apologies” that Trump alone controls, aimed squarely at the foot soldiers he’ll want motivated in November. As for the war: a sitting President with an active foreign conflict has tools a peacetime President doesn’t, and more than a few of Trump’s critics have asked aloud whether an open-ended war is a feature rather than a bug heading into an election year. I can’t tell you that’s his plan; nobody can read the man’s mind, and a fair piece won’t pretend otherwise. But the fact that serious people are asking it out loud — and that the answer isn’t obviously no — is itself a measure of how far we are from anything normal.

What I can tell you is what the week demonstrated, on the record, in vote counts and court filings. The President demanded a bill by June 1 and won’t get it. He wanted his war blessed and had to have the vote killed to avoid the verdict. He wanted his monument, and a judge won’t let him build it. His own former White House lawyer called his marquee initiative a criminal conspiracy. His own former Senate leader called it morally wrong. Two cops he’d like to forget are suing him. And roughly two dozen members of his own party are so eager not to defend him that they’d rather be home.

Trump is throwing the entire kitchen sink at his legacy — the cash grab, the war, the marble, all at once. The tell isn’t the ambition. It’s the timing. You don’t empty the drawers this fast unless some part of you has done the math and seen the same thing his own polling sees.

The walls are closing in. And this week, for the first time in a long time, a lot of the hands on those walls were Republican.

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Sources: CNN, NBC News, PBS NewsHour, Reuters, NPR, The Hill, Bloomberg, ABC News, CBS News, NOTUS, Newsweek, The New Republic, and the U.S. Department of Justice. Vote counts and quotes as reported May 18–22, 2026.