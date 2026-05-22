Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Punkette's avatar
Punkette
1h

Masterfully written, Dean. 🎯 Thank you.

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Marc's avatar
Marc
1h

Dean, it’s unfathomable that this Shit Show continues. It also shows how scared Republicans are. The Republicans are complicit and the only way they can win is to Rig another election.

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