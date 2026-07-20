Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Cyndi Gile's avatar
Cyndi Gile
12h

So embarrassing for the USA - only 2 who had class were Carney and Scheinbaum - true, respected leaders of their country. Certainly not ours...

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Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
12hEdited

Referring to his gregarious nature and larger than life persona, people said that Theodore Roosevelt wanted to be the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral.

Trump considers himself the man of the hour when in proximity to any positive outcome or triumph, and disgracefully inserts himself into the victory celebration with the same energy he applies to running away from any negative development or outcome, especially those he's directly responsible for.

When it comes to Trump, the entire world and most Americans would actually prefer to see him as the corpse at every funeral. When his day finally comes, and may it come soon, the entire world will have something to celebrate together.

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