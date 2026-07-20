July 20, 2026

Picture the moment every kid who’s ever kicked a ball dreams about.

You’re Rodri. Captain of Spain. Golden Ball winner. You’ve just beaten Messi’s Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win the World Cup — your country’s second ever. Eighty-two thousand people are screaming. The confetti cannons are loaded. Your teammates are vibrating. This is the single greatest moment of your professional life, the image that will hang in bars in Madrid for the next hundred years.

And standing eighteen inches to your left, refusing to move, is an 80-year-old American President/Rapist

nobody invited into the photo, staring vacantly into the middle distance like he’s trying to remember where he parked Marine One.

Watch Rodri wait and try to tell Trump to leave. A very confused Trump at that.

(note the laughter in this recording…LOL)

That was the final image of the 2026 World Cup. Not Rodri. Not Spain. Not the culmination of a genuinely spectacular month of football. Donald Trump, planted on the podium like a golf trophy nobody ordered, while the president of FIFA — the actual head of world football — had to jog across the stage to physically usher him out of the way so the champions of the world could celebrate winning the thing they actually won.

He didn’t fully leave even then. He lingered at the edge as the smoke machines fired, a man so pathologically incapable of letting someone else have a moment that he’d rather stand in a stranger’s confetti than go home.

And here’s the thing: we all knew this was coming. Because he did the exact same thing, on the exact same field, one year ago.

Oh, Spain and FIFA have already edited him out of the official photo.

The Dress Rehearsal Nobody Learned From

July 2025. Same stadium. Chelsea shocks PSG 3-0 to win the Club World Cup. Trump hands Reece James the trophy and then — instead of stepping out of frame like every dignitary in the history of trophy presentations — he just... stays. Plants himself in the middle of Chelsea’s championship photo. Cole Palmer, the man of the match, is visibly baffled on camera. Levi Colwill said it out loud afterward: “They told me that he was going to present the trophy and then exit the stage... but he wanted to stay.”

Infantino had to pull him back then, too.

Oh, and one more detail from that day that tells you everything: Trump later admitted the actual Club World Cup trophy — the real one — lives in the Oval Office. He claims FIFA told him he could keep it “forever.” The champions got a replica. The man gave himself the trophy for a tournament he didn’t play in, didn’t organize, and demonstrably does not understand, and then displayed it next to his desk like he’d won it.

So when Sunday night rolled around, this wasn’t a gaffe. It wasn’t an old man getting confused about stage directions. It was a rerun. A pattern. A man who has spent his entire life bolting his name onto other people’s buildings, other people’s money, and other people’s accomplishments, doing the only thing he knows how to do — at the biggest sporting event on Earth.

The Crowd Told Him Exactly What They Thought

Let’s talk about the reception, because the White House press pool — the White House’s own pool report — actually measured it. Ambient stadium noise: 78 decibels. When Trump appeared: 84. They put the booing on a lab instrument.

He was booed when his face hit the videoboard after the anthem. Booed when he walked onto the pitch with Infantino. Booed and whistled through the medal ceremony. This was MetLife Stadium — sorry, “New York New Jersey Stadium,” because of course the naming got weird — filled with Spanish and Argentine fans who waited in brutal security lines caused by his decision to attend, and they used their one collective voice to tell the President of the United States, on home soil, to get lost.

The players were even less subtle. Argentina’s Cristian Romero flat-out refused Trump’s handshake during the runners-up medals. Then, when Trump presented the trophy to Rodri, Argentina’s players turned their backs. An entire national team, standing on the world’s biggest stage, physically rotating away from the man rather than watch him touch the trophy.

And Belgium — oh, Belgium got their moment weeks ago. After eliminating the US in the round of 16, Romelu Lukaku celebrated by leading his teammates in a mocking rendition of Trump’s little fist-pump dance. The whole football world was in on the joke. Everyone except the guy on the podium.

He Didn’t Just Crash the Party. He Rigged the Guest List.

If Sunday were just a photo-op hijacking, it’d be gross but survivable. It wasn’t just that. Trump spent this entire tournament treating FIFA like a subsidiary of the Trump Organization — and Gianni Infantino let him, because Gianni Infantino has never met a strongman he wouldn’t fetch coffee for.

Exhibit A: The red card. On July 1, US striker Folarin Balogun got sent off against Bosnia for planting his studs into Tarik Muharemović’s ankle. Automatic one-game suspension. That’s the rule. It’s been the rule forever — a World Cup red card ban hadn’t been meaningfully undone since the Garrincha case in 1962.

Then Trump called Infantino. By The Guardian’s reporting, he called three times. CNN reported a full-court White House pressure campaign involving Andrew Giuliani’s World Cup task force and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. And what do you know — FIFA’s disciplinary committee suddenly discovered a dusty provision, Article 27, and “suspended the implementation” of the ban for a year of probation, clearing Balogun to play against Belgium. The Times reported the committee’s chairman made that call by himself, without the other seventeen members.

Belgium appealed. FIFA declared their appeal “inadmissible.” Trump then stood in the Oval Office and confessed to the whole thing with the swagger of a man who cannot be embarrassed: “I asked for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul.” Followed by the single most honest sentence of his presidency: “I didn’t know what the hell a red card was.”

He didn’t know what a red card was. And FIFA rewrote sixty years of World Cup precedent for him anyway. FIFA’s own statutes prohibit political interference in the game. Apparently they don’t prohibit it when the politician has a helicopter.

(The football gods, at least, are incorruptible: Balogun played, and the US lost to Belgium by a billion.)

Exhibit B: The Peace Prize. In December, at the World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center, Infantino unveiled an award that had never existed before in FIFA’s 120-year history — the “FIFA Peace Prize” — and handed the inaugural one to Donald Trump. Looked him in the eye and told him, “You definitely deserve the first FIFA Peace Prize.” An organization whose sole job is running football tournaments invented a geopolitical honour from scratch because its President knew his friend was sad about not getting the Nobel. Trump called it “one of the great honours of my life,” which, given the competition, might be true.

Exhibit C: The office. FIFA has a headquarters in Zurich and a shiny legal-and-compliance hub in Miami. It does not need real estate in Manhattan. And yet last year FIFA proudly announced it was opening an office... in Trump Tower. Not near Trump Tower. In it. The governing body of world football is now, literally, a paying tenant of the sitting President who was leaning on it to fix disciplinary decisions. In any functioning universe that’s a screaming conflict of interest. In Infantino’s universe it’s a press release.

Exhibit D: The credit. At a FIFA reception — held, naturally, at Trump Tower — Trump summed up the tournament: “It turned out we were a soccer country.” We. After the final, he told reporters he took pride in the success — a tournament awarded in 2018, built by three countries, sixteen cities, thousands of organizers, and the best players alive. The man watched one match of it. From behind bulletproof glass.

And today, Infantino is gifting Trump the Winners World Cup Trophy complete with a huge BJ for America’s Idi Amin.

About the Guy Holding the Door Open, Gianni Infantino

None of this happens without Gianni Infantino, so let’s not let him slide out of frame the way he wishes Trump would.

This is FIFA — the organization whose previous leadership was decapitated by a 2015 US Department of Justice corruption sweep, with executives marched out of a Zurich hotel at dawn. The organization that gave a World Cup to Qatar under circumstances that spawned a decade of bribery investigations and was built by migrant workers who died in the heat. Infantino took over promising reform and instead cleared out his own ethics investigators, moved his residence to Doha, handed the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia in a “vote” with exactly one bid, and stood up a $1-billion Saudi-backed Club World Cup that exists mainly to print money and flatter princes.

Sucking up to power isn’t a lapse for this man. It’s the business model. Trump is just his biggest client. Infantino has spent two years treating the Oval Office like a season-ticket seat, and the price of admission was the sport’s dignity: a fake prize, a bent disciplinary code, an office lease, and a standing invitation for a booed, unwanted President to loiter in every championship photo FIFA produces.

When Infantino had to sprint across that podium Sunday night to peel Trump off Spain’s celebration, that wasn’t him protecting the game. That was a landlord’s tenant cleaning up a mess he personally invited into the building.

The Tournament Deserved Better. So Did We.

Here’s what kills me. The football was magnificent. A month of it. Spain played the tournament of their lives. Messi dragged Argentina to one last final at 39. Ferran Torres came off the bench and wrote himself into history in the 106th minute. This was, by any sporting measure, one of the great World Cups — the biggest ever, and one of the best.

And the image the world woke up to this morning is a convicted felon — a man a New York jury found liable for sexual abuse, in conduct the presiding judge said was, in plain English, rape — standing motionless in the middle of another country’s celebration, eyes glassy, while the captain of Spain tried to lift a trophy around him and 82,000 people booed.

He didn’t score a goal. He didn’t sell a ticket. He didn’t lay a blade of the grass. His singular contributions to this World Cup were longer security lines, a corrupted disciplinary process, visa chaos for fans from the wrong countries, and one ruined photograph.

But that’s the whole biography, isn’t it? The buildings other people financed. The wealth other people built. The trophy in the Oval Office that belongs to Chelsea. He has never in his life created a moment of genuine glory, so he’s spent eight decades photobombing everyone else’s.

Spain won the World Cup last night. Remember that part. Rodri lifted it. The kids in Madrid poured into the streets.

And somewhere over New Jersey, a lonely old man flew home in a helicopter, replaying the only sound the world’s biggest stadium ever gives him.

Boos. In stereo. Scientifically measured.

84 decibels of the truth.

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