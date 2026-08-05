August 5, 2026

John Cornyn did something remarkable on Tuesday. Not brave. Not principled. Remarkable in the way a man calmly narrating his own mugging is remarkable.

Standing in the Capitol, after voting to advance Todd Blanche — Donald Trump’s personal criminal defence lawyer — to Attorney General of the United States, Cornyn looked at reporters and said: “There’s nothing we could do to rein in the President.”

Nothing. From a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. A man with subpoena power, confirmation power, appropriations power, and a constitutional job description that is literally “rein in the President.” That’s the whole gig, John. That’s Article One. It’s the first one for a reason.

And here’s the thing — he wasn’t lying. He was just confessing to the wrong crime. There’s plenty they could do. There’s nothing they will do. Because doing it costs money. Not campaign money. After money. Let me explain how the machine works, because once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

The Retirement Plan You’re Not Supposed to Talk About

A U.S. Senator makes $174,000 a year. That’s a rounding error compared to what comes after the Senate — and everybody in that building knows it. The real career starts when the political one ends: lobbying shops on K Street where ex-senators pull seven figures to make three phone calls a month. Corporate board seats — $250K to $400K a year, per board, to attend four meetings and nod. “Senior advisor” gigs at private equity firms. Think tank sinecures. Law firm rainmaker titles where your name on the letterhead is the job. Cable news contracts. Book deals nobody reads but everybody buys in bulk.

Here’s the catch: none of that is merit-based. All of it is access-based. A lobbying firm doesn’t pay you $2 million a year for your policy expertise. They pay you because you can get the current administration on the phone. A defense contractor doesn’t put you on the board for your business acumen. They put you there because the Pentagon and the White House still take your calls.

Now ask yourself: in 2026, who controls access? Who decides whether the administration takes your call? Who signals to every Trump-aligned donor, corporation, PE fund, media outlet, and broligarch — the Musks and Andreessens and crypto barons who’ve fused themselves to this administration — whether you’re safe to hire or radioactive?

One guy. And he keeps a list.

Cross Trump and you don’t just lose your seat. You lose the entire second act. The boards evaporate. The lobbying clients vanish, because what good is a lobbyist the White House hates? Fox won’t touch you. The donor-funded think tanks that hand out $500K “distinguished fellow” chairs suddenly can’t find your email. You become Adam Kinzinger — a man with principles and an MSNBC hit, which in Republican retirement economics is a vow of poverty.

That’s the leash. It doesn’t come off when you leave office. It gets tighter. Because once you’re out, the machine is your only employer.

Which Brings Us to Tuesday

Cornyn and Thom Tillis are both lame ducks. Trump ended Cornyn’s career personally — endorsed Ken Paxton, a man Cornyn himself called a crook, in the Texas primary, and that was that. Forty years of public service fed to the wood chipper in one Truth Social post. Tillis fell out with the administration and is heading for the exit too.

These are the two men with — in theory — nothing left to lose. Free men. Unburdened. And what did our two liberated rebels do with their freedom?

They held up Blanche’s nomination with some kabuki theater over Trump’s $1.776 billion (yes, the number is a MAGA meme, because everything is) “anti-weaponization fund” — a slush pile designed to hand taxpayer money to Trump’s allies, potentially including pardoned January 6 rioters while giving Trump and his entire family immunity from financial crimes - for life.

Blanche signed an unenforceable memo. The fund was formally “rescinded.” Trump, meanwhile, publicly said he still likes the fund and wishes it existed — and floated just withdrawing the nomination and waiting until January, when both senators are gone and can’t do anything anyway.

They complied. 12–10, out of committee. Cornyn actually thanked Blanche for “being willing to work with us.” Thanked him. For a piece of paper that Cornyn himself admitted, in the same breath, means nothing — because there’s “nothing we could do to rein in the President” if he decides to revive it. He said the fund’s death was “all we could do under these circumstances.” The circumstances are that you’re a United States Senator, John.

And the detail that should make your skin crawl: Epstein survivors — the people Tillis publicly, on camera, invited to his office and promised to meet — showed up. They waited 45 minutes in his lobby. A staffer came out and told them he wouldn’t be seeing them after all. Then he voted yes.

That’s not cowardice, exactly. Cowardice implies fear of something uncertain. This is a transaction. These men know exactly what post-Senate life looks like inside the machine versus outside it, and they made a choice with their eyes open: sit in the chair, watch Trump disembowel the oath, the institution, the whole idea that character or merit matters — and keep the retirement package intact.

The Confession Is the Story

Here’s why Cornyn’s quote matters more than the vote. Rolling Stone’s write-up nailed the pattern of his whole late career — the Art of the Deal photo op, the attempt to rename a Texas highway after Trump, the endless grovel — and Trump ended him anyway. Cornyn gave everything and got nothing, and he still can’t defect. That’s how you know it’s not loyalty. Loyalty gets rewarded. This is a hostage situation with a 401(k).

“There’s nothing we could do” is the epitaph of the whole institution. Not because it’s true — but because 53 Republican senators need it to be true. It’s the permission slip they hand themselves every morning. If nothing can be done, then doing nothing isn’t a choice. It’s just weather.

But it is a choice. They made it. They’re making it again this week when Blanche gets his floor vote — one Collins defection away from the wire, and watch how the “undecideds” break when the machine clears its throat.

The deal these people made doesn’t have an exit clause. Cornyn just read you the fine print out loud.

Stunning shit, indeed.

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