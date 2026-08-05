Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
5h

Bought and paid for, now go to your resting place, yes Sir!

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Dragonfly's avatar
Dragonfly
5h

We are so broken.😞

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