Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
1hEdited

Lindsey Graham got the eulogy he deserved, delivered by the worst piece of garbage to ever hold American elected office, in a church stuffed with some of the world's worst people.

Trump speculated on Lindsey's current whereabouts, so I figured I'd add my own. In any just universe, Lindsey is currently stoking the furnaces of hell with heaping piles of imp dung, delivered one blazing shovel full after the next for all eternity, right along with Trump's parents, Roy Cohn, Rush Limbaugh, Antonin Scalia, Ashli Babbitt, and Roger Ailes. They're keeping the place nice and warm for the arrival of Trump, his cabinet, his spawn, every elected Banana-Republican that's enabled him, and every American moron who ever supported him.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
1hEdited

Lindsay was a scumbag, and who else but Felon to give the eulogy? It was certainly fitting. And then he fell asleep. Too much! Lindsey will go in the dust bin of history. Also fitting.

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