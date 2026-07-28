July 28, 2026

Lindsey Graham got the send-off he spent thirty years earning: a National Cathedral full of the people he served, and almost none of them were voters.

The four-term South Carolina senator died July 11 of an aortic dissection at 71, one day after flying home from Kyiv. Today, Washington did what Washington does — it turned his casket into a networking event. AAANND, Trump fell asleep immediately after delivering the worst eulogy in the history of eulogies. Fitting.

The Eulogy

Donald Trump stood in the National Cathedral and delivered what may be the most honest tribute of his presidency, entirely by accident.

“He was extremely hawkish,” Trump said of his friend. “He never saw a war that he didn’t like.”

At a funeral. That’s the quote. Not from a critic, not from an anti-war protester outside — from the President of the United States, standing over the casket, offered as a compliment. He added that Graham was “not liked by everyone,” a thing you say about a co-worker at a retirement party, not a dead man in front of his grieving sister. Then came a rambling bit about Guantanamo and “enhanced interrogation” as a punchline — a torture joke, at a funeral, in a cathedral — that reportedly landed with the sound of 2,000 people staring at their programs. Even Fox News viewers called the performance despicable, which is like getting a noise complaint from a Metallica concert.

Trump also called Graham a “legend,” a “giant of the United States Senate,” and “family.” Sean Hannity gave a eulogy. A sitting United States senator was eulogized by a cable news host, which is either a category error or the most accurate summary of Graham’s final decade available.

And did I mention he fell asleep? Multiple times?

After struggling to eat a Tic Tac?

The Real Business of the Day

Here’s the part that matters, and it wasn’t in the cathedral.

Before the service, Trump held back-to-back White House meetings with Benjamin Netanyahu and Volodymyr Zelensky — both officially in town for the funeral, both actually in town because the man who managed their accounts in the U.S. Senate is dead and the portfolio is up for grabs.

Netanyahu came to talk Iran, five months into that war, and to keep America’s shoulder pressed to the wheel. Trump, in a rare moment of pattern recognition, told Fox before the meeting that he suspected Bibi’s intelligence briefing was a ploy to keep the U.S. engaged in the conflict. “I don’t need Bibi to tell me that,” he said. Even Trump can smell it now.

Zelensky came for something more concrete: the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill Graham co-authored with Richard Blumenthal — the one Graham announced, the day before he died, had finally gotten a White House-blessed version. The Senate begins moving on it tonight. Zelensky met a bipartisan group of senators in the Capitol this evening. He was one of the last people to see Graham alive, in Kyiv on July 10.

So the schedule for Graham’s funeral day: two foreign leaders lobbying the White House in the morning, a funeral in the afternoon, sanctions procedure in the evening. The man’s body wasn’t in South Carolina yet and the deal-making had already resumed around it. Fitting. He’d have loved it.

How He Should Be Remembered

Here’s where the tributes and the record part ways.

The tributes say: statesman, foreign policy giant, Ukraine’s best friend in Washington. And the Ukraine record is real — ten trips since the invasion, the sanctions bill, the Patriot production talks. Credit where due? Maybe. But understand what it was: Graham’s anti-Russia posture predates 2022 by decades. It wasn’t a moral awakening. It was the through-line of a career built on the premise that American power is self-justifying — Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran, wherever. Ukraine happened to be the one time the hawk instinct pointed at an actual aggressor. A stopped clock, twice a day.

The record says something else, too. This is the man who, in 2015, called Trump a “race-baiting, xenophobic religious bigot” and told America to “tell Donald Trump to go to hell.” Then McCain died, and the pilot fish needed a new shark. Every objection evaporated. He golfed. He defended. He co-signed the mass-deportation machine, the loyalty purges, the whole project — not because he was converted, but because proximity to power was the only principle he ever held for thirty consecutive years. The pro-Israel money that flowed to his campaigns for decades didn’t buy his positions so much as confirm them; Graham never needed to be purchased to put Netanyahu’s priorities on par with America’s. He volunteered.

Lindsey Graham Died As He Lived. A Coward. Dean Blundell · Jul 13 Lindsey Graham died Saturday night at 71, of an aortic dissection — a tear in the main artery of the heart. Insert your own joke about which organ gave out first. His nerve went in November 2016. His spine went at Mar-a-Lago sometime in 2017. The heart was just the last thing on the list. Read full story

He swore an oath to the Constitution and spent his final years running interference for the man stress-testing it. That’s the legacy. Not the sanctions bill. Not Kyiv.

And so the funeral was perfect, actually. A eulogy from a president who mocked him over his own casket. A cable host in the pulpit. Two foreign leaders using the pews as a waiting room for the Oval Office. A room full of people who took everything Graham had to give — his credibility, his independence, his 2015 conscience — because he handed it over smiling, in exchange for a seat at the table.

They toasted him today. They’ll replace him by August. Somewhere in that gap is the truest thing anyone said about Lindsey Graham all day, and Trump said it out loud in a cathedral:

He never saw a war he didn’t like. And they never saw a use for him beyond it.

Trump doesn’t give a shit about Lindsay, Mitch or anyone else for that matter. They’re just tools he hollows out to help him hurt you. And they were more than willing to help.

Good night, Mr Graham. You sir, will never be remembered as a statesman. Those who eulogized you as such, hated and used you. You were just, a tool. And will always be remembered as that tool eulogized by those who relegated you to being that tool.

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Sources: NBC News, CNN, NPR, CBS News, The Hill, ABC News, Time, U.S. News — funeral and White House coverage, July 28, 2026.