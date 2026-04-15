Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottobermanprofile
Apr 15

This Is Not a Man in Control of Himself He is mentally unwell, delusional, incompetent

The president is struggling with the consequences of his actions, raging in protest of the fact that for all its firepower, the United States cannot bomb Iran into submission. When Trump launched his “short-term excursion,” he assumed that it would be — in the words of a Pentagon official in the last Republican administration to launch a Middle East war — a “cakewalk.”

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chev_chelios
Apr 15

oh yeah...the maga & GOP faithful .... are without a doubt, as Hillary once said, a basket of deplorables ... and oh, so much more worse....if there is a god, none of these people will get close to the pearly gates....

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