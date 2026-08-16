Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
3h

Yes, that picture speaks a thousand words...none of them good for civil society and democracy.

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Jacquelyn Wolverton's avatar
Jacquelyn Wolverton
2h

Trying to use all that Hitler did to scare us now. I hope we let this spur us into action instead of hiding our heads in the sand.

Vote like your life depends on it.

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