August 16, 2026

On Friday afternoon, in the middle of a workday, Donald Trump stood at a podium inside the Nassau County Police Academy in Garden City, New York. Behind him: rows and rows of uniformed police officers, stacked like a human wallpaper of badges and brass, and should scare the shit out of you.

Beside him: Todd Blanche — his former personal criminal defense lawyer, confirmed as Attorney General of the United States barely a week ago — and Kash Patel, Director of the FBI.

The official reason for the event? A victory lap on crime statistics.

The actual event? A campaign rally. Trump used the stage to endorse Bruce Blakeman, the Republican running for Governor of New York against Kathy Hochul. Blakeman spoke. Blanche spoke. Patel spoke. All of it in front of a wall of on-duty, in-uniform police officers who are supposed to serve every New Yorker — Democrat, Republican, undocumented grandmother, MAGA uncle, all of them.

Ron Filipkowski watched the footage and said it looks like Nuremberg in 1936.

He’s not wrong. But I’d argue he’s four years late. This isn’t 1936, when the regime was consolidated and the rallies were choreographed victory pageants. This is 1932. This is the part where it’s still being built. And that’s exactly why you need to pay attention right now, while the cement is still wet.

Let me walk you through it.

The tell was in Trump’s own mouth

At one point, Trump turned around, gestured at the officers behind him, and said: “I don’t see the people behind me being big on DEI... That’s not a DEI group. I can tell.”

Sit with that for a second.

The President of the United States looked at a wall of police officers — sworn to protect a county of 1.4 million people of every race, religion, and background — and publicly sorted them by appearance. He looked at the faces, decided they were the right kind of faces, and told them so. Out loud. On camera. To applause.

That’s not a gaffe. That’s the message. The uniforms weren’t the backdrop for a speech about crime. The whiteness of the uniforms was the backdrop. He was telling his audience: these armed men and women are ours. Look at them. They look like us. They’re with us.

And every officer standing there, in uniform, on the clock, silently became a prop in that message — whether they wanted to be or not. That’s the whole grotesque genius of it. You don’t need every cop to be a loyalist. You just need the picture.

Why the picture matters: a short, uncomfortable history lesson

People get squeamish about Weimar comparisons. “You can’t compare everything to Germany!” Fine. Then let’s not compare everything. Let’s compare this specific thing: what happens when a political movement captures the police.

In 1932, Germany was still a democracy — battered, cynical, exhausted, but a democracy. The Nazis didn’t seize the police overnight with tanks. They did it in stages, and the first stage was optics. Getting men in uniform to appear at party events. Blurring the line between the state’s neutral enforcers and the party’s muscle. Making the public slowly accept, image by image, that law enforcement and the movement were the same organism.

Then came 1933, and the machinery moved fast:

They purged the leadership. Hermann Göring took control of the Prussian police — the largest force in Germany — and gutted it. Career professionals out. Party loyalists in. The police didn’t stop existing; they stopped being neutral.

They deputized the faithful. Göring made tens of thousands of SA and SS brownshirts “auxiliary police” — instant badges for street thugs whose only qualification was loyalty. Political violence didn’t just go unpunished; it got a uniform.

They redirected the mission. Göring told his police, in writing, that their weapons were to be used against the enemies of the movement, and that officers would be protected for doing so. Sound familiar? On Friday, Trump got thunderous applause for promising to protect qualified immunity and to seek the death penalty for anyone who kills a cop. Protection in exchange for loyalty. That’s not “backing the blue.” That’s a transaction.

They made it personal. By 1934, German police and soldiers no longer swore an oath to the constitution. They swore it to Adolf Hitler. Personally.

By the time you get to the Nuremberg rallies of 1936 — the ones Filipkowski invoked, the seas of uniforms under floodlights — the work was already done. The rallies weren’t the mechanism of the takeover. They were the receipt.

What we saw Friday on Long Island is not the receipt. It’s the invoice. It’s the early, deniable, “relax, it’s just a photo op” stage. Which is precisely the stage where it can still be stopped.

Blanche and Patel are the part that should terrify you most

Forget Trump for a second. He’s done rallies his whole life. The genuinely radical thing on that stage was the two men flanking him.

Since Watergate, there has been a bright, bipartisan, sacred line in American government: the Attorney General and the FBI Director do not do partisan politics. Period. They don’t speak at rallies. They don’t endorse candidates. They don’t warm up crowds. The entire legitimacy of American justice rests on the fiction — sometimes strained, but always maintained — that the people who can indict you, investigate you, and imprison you are not on anybody’s team.

On Friday, that line wasn’t blurred. It was erased with a smile.

Todd Blanche — Trump’s own criminal defense lawyer, the man who defended him in the Manhattan hush money trial, installed as the nation’s top prosecutor a week ago — stood at a partisan rally and helped campaign for a Republican candidate for governor.

The FBI Director did the same. Even conservative and centrist commentators choked on it. One columnist called it “beyond inappropriate” for an AG to even attend a political rally, let alone speak at one.

Think about what that communicates to every U.S. Attorney, every FBI field office, every federal agent in the country: the leadership is partisan now. Act accordingly.

And think about what it communicates to every political opponent, every journalist, every judge, every immigrant, every protester: the people with subpoenas and handcuffs have picked a side, and it isn’t yours.

In Germany, they called this process Gleichschaltung — “coordination.” The systematic alignment of every institution, one by one, with the party. The courts. The press. The civil service. And always, always, the police first — because once you have the people with guns and legal immunity, everyone else’s resistance becomes negotiable.

“But crime is down!” — Yes. That’s how this works.

Here’s the part that trips up decent people: the propaganda usually contains true things.

Violent crime in America has dropped significantly. Fine. Stipulated. You know what else? The Autobahn got built. Unemployment in Germany fell after 1933. Authoritarians don’t rise by delivering nothing — they rise by delivering something, loudly, and attaching a price tag you don’t see until it’s too late.

The price tag Friday was written in plain sight:

A politicized Justice Department, run by the President’s personal lawyer.

A politicized FBI, whose director spends his time crediting the Leader’s “brilliant leadership” like a courtier.

Local police, in uniform, on duty, conscripted as set dressing for a partisan campaign — normalizing the idea that the police belong to a party, not to the public.

A President openly praising officers for not looking diverse, telling a mostly white wall of armed agents of the state that their homogeneity is the point.

Each item, alone, gets a shrug and a news cycle. Together, they’re an architecture.

What you do with this

I’m not telling you America is Nazi Germany. I’m telling you something more useful and more urgent: America is doing, in 2026, several of the specific, documented, load-bearing things Germany did between 1932 and 1934 — and the people doing them are counting on you to feel crazy for noticing.

You are not crazy for noticing.

So notice louder:

If you’re a cop: your oath is to the Constitution, not a party, and sure as hell not a man. Refuse to be a prop. Your unions should be screaming about officers being used as campaign scenery on the taxpayer’s dime.

If you’re a voter in New York: you just watched the federal law enforcement apparatus of the United States campaign for a gubernatorial candidate. Remember that in November.

If you’re a journalist: stop covering these events as “Trump touts crime numbers.” Cover the staging. The staging is the story.

If you’re anyone else: talk about it. The single greatest weapon against this playbook is that it only works in the dark of normalcy. It requires you to say “it’s just a photo op” a hundred times until one day the photo op has a knock at your door.

The men at Nuremberg in 1936 stood in front of uniforms because the fight was over.

The men at Garden City in 2026 stood in front of uniforms because the fight is on.

Act like it.

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