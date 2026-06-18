June 17, 2026

Last weekend, in the small hours of a Saturday morning in Washington, workers put up scaffolding on the side of a building and began scraping a name off the wall.

Not just any name. His name. The letters spelled out a phrase that a federal judge had already ruled was illegal: the renaming of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts — a living memorial to a murdered President, with its name written into federal law — into something with Donald Trump’s name bolted on the front of it.

And by mid-June, the name was gone. Off the wall. Into a dumpster. As if it had never been there.

Sure, there’s a tarp there to protect the Ego of America’s Mad Emperor, but whatever.

I want you to sit with the image, because it is going to define the next decade of American life, and almost nobody has noticed yet. A scaffold. A scraper. A name coming off a wall in the dark.

Because here’s the thing that makes it more than a news item. The men who did this to Trump’s name did not invent the gesture. They were performing a ritual older than Rome, older than the Caesars, older than the alphabet most of you are reading this in. And the most loyal courtier in Trump’s entire media operation just went on national television and told you — in plain English, with genuine fear in his voice — that he knows it’s coming for all of it.

Let me show you what he said. Then let me show you how old this is. And then let me tell you the one thing about it that should give you hope.

The bootlicker’s confession

Scott Jennings is CNN’s resident Trump defender. His job, every single night, is to take whatever indefensible thing the President did that day and find a way to call it normal, smart, or actually-the-Democrats’-fault. He is very good at it, in the way a man who has stopped believing anything is good at saying things.

And on the night the Kennedy Center letters were coming down, Jennings let the mask slip. He didn’t defend the renaming on the merits — he couldn’t, a judge had already called it illegal. Instead he warned, with what sounded like real dread, that when Trump leaves office, and when he is dead and gone, there will be an entire industry of people dedicated to erasing him from American history.

The single most loyal Trump gargler on cable news is not worried that history will judge Trump harshly. He’s worried that history will delete him. That every name, every banner, every gilded letter Trump has slapped onto the body of the American state will be peeled off, melted down, and thrown away the moment the man loses power.

He’s right to be worried. But notice what the worry admits. You don’t fear erasure unless you understand, somewhere underneath the bluster, that the thing being erased was never legitimate to begin with. Kennedy’s name is safe. Lincoln’s name is safe. Washington’s name is safe. Nobody is building scaffolding to scrape those off the wall. You only fear the scraper if you’re the usurper. And on that Friday night, Scott Jennings looked into a camera and confessed that he knows exactly which one Trump is.

When CNN’s Abby Phillip reminded him that you cannot erase January 6th from the record either — that the insurrection is also part of the permanent legacy — Jennings’s response was telling. “See? This is what I’m talking about,” he said. As if being held to the record were the crime.

He has the ritual exactly backwards, by the way. And that backwardness is the whole story. So let’s go back. Way back.

The Romans had a word for it

The Romans called it damnatio memoriae — “the condemnation of memory.” When a man betrayed the Roman people badly enough, the Senate could decree that he be not merely killed but unmade. His statues pulled down. His name chiseled out of every inscription.

His face hacked off every monument.

His coins recalled and melted.

The official record rewritten as though he had never drawn breath.

It was the ultimate punishment, worse to a Roman than death, because a Roman’s immortality lived in his name. To erase the name was to murder the soul a second time, forever.

And here is the part that should make the hair on your neck stand up: the Romans reserved this punishment almost exclusively for the vain ones. The gilders. The self-worshippers. The emperors who could not stop putting their own faces on things.

Start with Sejanus — the right hand of the Emperor Tiberius, a man who schemed to seize the throne for himself. When the plot was uncovered in 31 AD, he was executed, his body thrown down the Gemonian Stairs and torn apart by the mob. Then the real punishment began. His name was struck from every coin and monument, and his entire family was destroyed to ensure his line could never continue. There is a coin sitting in a museum today, minted during Sejanus’s brief glory, where you can still see the spot where his name — L. AELIO SEIANO — was deliberately scratched away. A scraper. A name. Coming off the metal in the dark.

Then Domitian — assassinated in 96 AD, formally condemned by the Senate, his images destroyed and his name gouged out of the public records across the empire.

Then Commodus — the vain gladiator-emperor I wrote about, the one who renamed the months of the year after himself and fought rigged matches in the arena dressed as Hercules. Strangled in his bath, declared an enemy of the state, struck from the record.

Then Nero — the one I started this whole series with. The man who burned a quarter of Rome to build himself a golden palace and a 120-foot bronze statue of his own face. Condemned posthumously, declared an enemy of the people, his name and image torn down across the empire.

You see the pattern. Every emperor the Romans tried to erase was an emperor who had spent his reign putting his name and his face on everything in sight. The erasure was not random. It was the precise, surgical opposite of the vanity. They gilded; Rome scraped. They built the statue; Rome melted it. The damnatio was the city’s verdict on the ego, delivered in the only language an egomaniac understands: the removal of his name.

And the most famous case of all is the one that gives this series its through-line. Geta — co-emperor with his brother Caracalla. When Caracalla murdered him in 211 AD, he didn’t stop at the killing. He ordered every image and every inscription of Geta across the entire empire erased, and every coin bearing his brother’s name melted down. There is a painting from that era, the Severan Tondo, hanging in a Berlin museum right now: a smiling imperial family — father, mother, two sons — except one son’s face has been crudely scraped off the wood. You can see the smear where Geta used to be. Caracalla even threatened to execute anyone who so much as spoke his dead brother’s name.

Sound like anyone you know? Who cares, Jennings sneered on CNN, when asked whether the President had broken the law. These haters stand out on the street screeching about a name.

It is always about the name. It has been about the name for four thousand years.

Older than Rome

Because the Romans didn’t invent this. They only named it.

Go back another fifteen hundred years, to Egypt, where erasing a name was not a political gesture but a theological execution. The Egyptians believed your soul lived on through your name spoken aloud and carved in stone. Chisel out the name, and you didn’t just disgrace the dead man — you annihilated his afterlife. You killed him in eternity.

So when the pharaoh Akhenaten tried to tear down Egypt’s old gods and replace them with one of his own design, his successors waited until he was dead and then struck his name from the king lists, dismantled his temples, and destroyed his images. A divine correction, they called it. The heretic-king, unmade.

And Hatshepsut — one of the very few women ever to rule Egypt as pharaoh, a prolific builder whose monuments still stand — was systematically effaced by her successor. Her cartouches were cut out, her statues smashed, her monuments re-inscribed with other men’s names.

This is the oldest power-ritual we have evidence of. Before democracy. Before scripture. Before the wheel was common. When a people decided a ruler had betrayed them, they reached for a chisel. Damnatio memoriae is not a Roman invention or a modern overreaction. It is a near-universal human reflex, surfacing independently in Egypt, in Greece, in Rome, and — as we’re about to see — in living memory.

And the modern world did it too

You don’t have to reach back to antiquity. You can reach back to your grandparents.

When the Third Reich fell in 1945, the Allies did not merely defeat Germany — they conducted a deliberate, systematic damnatio memoriae against Nazism itself. They called it denazification. The swastika was banned outright, and remains a crime to display in Germany to this day. Streets named for Hitler were renamed overnight. Statues came down. The Nuremberg rally grounds were left to rot. Hitler’s name, once screamed by hundreds of thousands in stadium light, became a thing you could not put on a wall, a coin, a school, a child. The man who insisted his Reich would last a thousand years got, instead, the chisel — the most thorough erasure of a personality cult in modern history.

Stalin’s USSR did it to its own. Soviet leaders airbrushed purged rivals out of official photographs, deleting men from history as cleanly as the Romans deleted Geta from the Tondo. Trotsky, the architect of the revolution, was scrubbed from the record so completely that a generation grew up not knowing his face. And yet — those struck from the inscriptions, from Akhenaten to Trotsky, survive in historical memory precisely because someone tried to silence them.

Hold onto that sentence. It’s the hinge of everything.

What is on the wall right now

So let’s do the inventory Jennings is terrified of. Let’s list what comes off the wall. Because the man has, in five years, conducted the most aggressive name-stamping campaign by a sitting American leader in the history of the republic — and historians are already, openly, comparing the banners on federal buildings to the Mussolini façade on the Palazzo Braschi and the portraits of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

Here is what Trump has branded, renamed, or stamped his name and face onto. Read it as a Roman would read the inventory of a condemned emperor’s vanities:

The Gulf of Mexico , renamed the “Gulf of America” by executive order on day one — and which, an analysis found, the world simply kept calling the Gulf of Mexico anyway, the older name winning out in news coverage over time. When the Associated Press refused to adopt the new name, the White House banned its reporters from the Oval Office until a federal judge forced their reinstatement.

Mount Denali , the highest peak in North America, stripped of the name Indigenous Alaskans had fought to restore and reverted to “Mount McKinley.”

The Kennedy Center — renamed for himself by a board he packed with loyalists, ruled illegal by a federal court, and scraped off the wall last weekend.

The United States Institute of Peace , re-lettered in December as the “Donald J. Trump United States Institute of Peace,” now tied up in federal court.

A line of Navy warships , designated “Trump-class.”

The F-47 fighter jet — where, the Air Force’s own hastily-drafted justification admits, the “47” is a tribute to the 47th president. Trump himself said the generals picked it because “it’s a beautiful number.” By 2026 he was pretending he didn’t know why they’d chosen it.

“Trump Accounts” — children’s savings accounts written into his own tax law.

“TrumpRx” — a government pharmaceutical website that polled sixteen points worse the moment you put his name on it. Support dropped from 57% to 41% when the same site was called TrumpRx.

The “Trump Gold Card” — citizenship for sale, a million dollars to skip the line, with a planned “Platinum” tier at five million.

National park passes redesigned to replace the scenery of America with a portrait of his own face — prompting a Colorado artist to sell seven thousand stickers designed to cover him up, until the Interior Department changed the rules to declare the stickered passes invalid.

A proposed passport for the 250th anniversary featuring his face and signature.

The “Arc de Trump” — a proposed 250-foot golden triumphal arch near the Lincoln Memorial, modeled on the Arc de Triomphe, complete with 24-foot golden eagles, hastily rebranded the “Independence Arch” when the original name proved too on-the-nose.

And the demolished East Wing of the White House, torn down for a ballroom — the people’s house, gutted to build a monument to one man’s appetite for gold.

That is not a legacy. That is a crop — planted in shallow soil, waiting for the season to turn. Every item on that list is a banner, not a foundation. A name bolted on, not built in. And Scott Jennings, who has read more history than he lets on, knows exactly how this story ends, because it has ended the same way every single time for four thousand years.

The gilder gets the chisel.

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The thing that should give you hope

Here is where I turn, because this series has never been about despair. It’s about the lesson — and the lesson here is the strangest and most beautiful one in all of history.

Damnatio memoriae almost never works.

It backfires. Every time. The Romans tried to erase Geta, and the result is that we stare at the scraped place where his face used to be and think about him more than we think about a hundred emperors who died peacefully in bed. The erasure became the monument. The most noteworthy case of damnatio memoriae from all of Rome is Geta’s — precisely because the attempt to forget him made him unforgettable.

They chiseled Sejanus’s name off the coin, and now the defaced coin sits behind museum glass with a little card explaining exactly who he was and why they tried to erase him.

They tried to erase Tutankhamun, and the erasure is the only reason his tomb sat undisturbed and forgotten for three thousand years — until 1922, when it became the most famous tomb on Earth.

They tried to delete Domitian, and today his name is still a byword for paranoia and the abuse of power — which is to say, the erasure preserved the verdict perfectly. The scraping didn’t hide the crime. It recorded it. It turned the man into a permanent cautionary tale, a warning carved into the negative space.

This is the lesson humanity keeps relearning and keeps forgetting: you cannot delete a man from history. You can only change what he is remembered for. When the people reach for the chisel, they are not erasing the tyrant. They are editing his legacy — trading the gold statue he wanted for the empty pedestal he earned. The name comes off the building, but the story of why it came off the building goes into every history book forever.

So Scott Jennings is right that the scraping is coming. He’s right that an “industry” will rise to take the name off the walls. What he’s too frightened to understand is what that scraping will mean.

It will not mean Trump is forgotten. Nothing is more memorable than the man whose name they had to scrape off the Kennedy Center in the dark. He will be remembered the way Nero is remembered, the way Domitian is remembered, the way Commodus is remembered — not as the emperor on the gold coin, but as the cautionary tale the coin was melted to erase. The vain ones are never forgotten. They are remembered as a warning. That is the whole point of the ritual. That is what it’s for.

And against that, set the man I wrote about last time. Marcus Aurelius put his name on almost nothing. He sold the palace furniture to feed a plague-ravaged people. He spent his nights writing private notes to himself about humility and duty that he never intended anyone to read. We read them anyway, eighteen centuries later, because they were true. No one had to scrape his name off a wall. No one ever will. His legacy needed no scaffolding to hold it up, and no scaffolding to take it down.

That is the choice every ruler makes, and it is the choice the Meditations makes plain: you can carve your name into the stone, or you can carve your character into the people. One of those survives the chisel. One of them is the chisel.

History is not subtle. History is screaming. It has been screaming the same sentence since Egypt: the louder you gild your name, the harder they scrape it. The taller the statue, the longer the fall. The more walls you bolt your name to, the more scaffolding they will need to take it down — and the more famous the empty wall becomes.

The scaffolding is already up on the Kennedy Center. The judge has already ruled. The name is already in the dumpster. And somewhere, the man who fears all of this watches the workers in the dark and feels, correctly, that he is watching a prophecy.

It is coming for the Gulf. It is coming for the jet. It is coming for the gold arch and the warship and the savings accounts and the passport and the face on the park pass. One by one, the names will come off the walls.

And when the last one is gone, America will not have forgotten Donald Trump.

America will finally remember him correctly.

Sooner than you think.

— Dean

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Sources: Suetonius and Cassius Dio on Nero, Domitian, and Commodus; Tacitus and Seneca the Younger on Sejanus; Cassius Dio and the Severan Tondo (Altes Museum, Berlin) on Geta and Caracalla; Egyptological scholarship on the erasures of Akhenaten, Hatshepsut, and Tutankhamun; the Wikipedia and academic literature on damnatio memoriae. On the contemporary record: Scott Jennings’s remarks and Abby Phillip’s rebuttals on CNN NewsNight (Mediaite, Raw Story, The Daily Beast); the federal ruling against the Kennedy Center renaming (Judge Christopher Cooper, May 29) and the removal of Trump’s name by mid-June 2026; and the inventory of renamings — Gulf of America (EO 14172), Mount McKinley, the U.S. Institute of Peace, the F-47, Trump-class warships, Trump Accounts, TrumpRx, the Trump Gold Card, the redesigned national park passes, the proposed “Arc de Trump”/Independence Arch, and the East Wing demolition — drawn from HuffPost, Newsweek, Wikipedia’s “Branding of United States government programs and facilities after Donald Trump,” MSNBC, The Fulcrum, and the U.S. Department of the Interior. Senator Adam Schiff’s September 2025 report comparing the federal-building banners to Mussolini’s Palazzo Braschi façade and the Kim portraits is cited via Wikipedia.