Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
2h

When he is gone, there should be no picture of him hanging in the White House. Just a blank space for the 45th and 47th presidents. It will be interesting to see how that is handled.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Declan's avatar
Declan
2h

There also needs to be a reckoning for the 'lineage'.....every G*d d*mned cent stolen from the American people via illegal contracts must be returned to the Treasury.

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture