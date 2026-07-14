July 13, 2026

…and — funny thing — Trump restarted the Iran war the exact same week. Weird, right?

Todd Blanche walks into his Senate confirmation hearing for Attorney General of the United States on Wednesday morning carrying more judicial baggage than any nominee in the history of this country. Not “controversial.” Not “polarizing.”

Judicially documented.

As of today, Blanche is a man who:

Just had a federal judge find that the “settlement” he engineered was part of a scheme to manipulate the judicial process and hand his boss billions in taxpayer money;

Is being told by another federal judge that he conceded he’s violating federal law by refusing to release the Epstein Files;

Has that first judge’s 56-page misconduct opinion being hand-delivered to the New York bar, where he’s already facing disciplinary proceedings;

And needs every single Republican on the Judiciary Committee to look at all of that and say, “Yeah, top cop material.”

Oh — and the President who nominated him restarted a shooting war with Iran the same week. Three consecutive nights of strikes. Blockade back on. Oil up 10% in a day.

You don’t have to believe in coincidences. But if you do, this week is going to test your faith.

Let’s go.

PART ONE: THE SHAM LAWSUIT — BLANCHE’S FINGERPRINTS ARE EVERYWHERE

Judge Kathleen Williams’ Monday order voiding Trump’s IRS “settlement” got the headlines. But read past the headlines and you realize the ruling isn’t really about Trump.

It’s about Todd Blanche.

Here’s what Williams laid out, piece by piece:

1. The lawsuit was dead on arrival — and Blanche’s DOJ pretended not to notice. The clock to sue over the tax-return leak ran out months before Trump filed in January. Any first-year associate would have moved to dismiss on day one. The Justice Department — Blanche’s Justice Department — never raised it. Not once. Because the “defense” was never going to defend anything.

2. There was never a real case. Williams found Trump controlled both sides of the lawsuit — plaintiff and defendant — meaning there was no controversy for a court to decide under Article III. Trump was suing an agency he commands, “defended” by lawyers who answer to him, in front of a judge everyone hoped would rubber-stamp it. She wrote the suit wasn’t brought to vindicate rights — it was brought to manipulate the judicial process to grab benefits no court could ever legally award.

3. They dodged the judge on purpose. Williams asked the parties to explain how they were adversaries. Instead of answering, they dropped the case — then, only after she dismissed it, Blanche’s DOJ rolled out the “settlement” terms so the court never got to review them. That’s not lawyering. That’s a three-card monte game played with the federal judiciary.

4. Blanche ignored an actual criminal-adjacent statute. This is the part nobody’s talking about enough. Williams pointed to a law that flat-out prohibits the President and his lawyers from seeking to kill an audit aimed at him. Blanche’s addendum granted Trump, his family, and his businesses amnesty from IRS audits anyway — including audits that may have already started. A federal judge just put in writing that the Acting Attorney General was willing to steamroll a statute to deliver for his former client.

5. The DOJ “abdicated” its duty to the United States. Williams found the department abandoned its litigation posture, disregarded its own policies, and pursued objectives beyond — and prohibited by — law. Translation: under Todd Blanche, the Department of Justice stopped representing you and started representing Donald Trump’s tax bill.

And the sanctions? Trump’s lawyer Alejandro Brito got referred to the Florida Bar. Daniel Epstein got benched from the Southern District of Florida for a year. And Williams ordered her opinion sent to the bar associations in New York and D.C. — where Blanche and Associate AG Stanley Woodward are already facing disciplinary hearings.

The man nominated to run the Justice Department now has a federal judge’s misconduct findings sitting in his bar file. Forty-eight hours before his hearing.

PART TWO: DON’T FORGET ERIC AND DON JR.

Quick reminder of who the plaintiffs were in this fake lawsuit: Donald Trump and his two eldest sons.

Williams found the plaintiffs acted in bad faith. That’s Eric. That’s Don Jr. Federal court record, permanent, citable.

And what did the boys stand to gain? The addendum didn’t just protect Daddy — it shielded the sons, the Trump Organization, and affiliated family companies from IRS claims forever. Eric Trump, who runs the Trump Organization, was a named beneficiary of a scheme a federal judge just called a fraud on the judicial process.

The Supreme Court has wrapped Trump himself in immunity bubble wrap. Fine. But Eric isn’t President. Don Jr. isn’t President. Brito isn’t President. Blanche isn’t President. Bad-faith findings and bar referrals don’t care about your last name — and civil courts, state bars, and future prosecutors now have a 56-page roadmap with the family’s names on it.

PART THREE: THE EPSTEIN FILES — BLANCHE’S OTHER COURTROOM DISASTER

While Williams was dismantling the slush fund, Blanche has been getting shredded in a second federal courtroom — this one in D.C., in a lawsuit brought by journalist and attorney Katie Phang.

Phang sued Blanche for violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act — the law Congress passed requiring full release of the files by December 19, 2025. Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled that Blanche effectively conceded he’s in violation of the law because his department couldn’t even muster a substantive response to her arguments, and ordered the DOJ to unredact the goods or explain why it can’t.

And what’s Blanche protecting? Per the court record:

At least eight email exchanges with Epstein about a “torture video” and sexual activity with young women — including minors — with the names blacked out;

A draft indictment of Epstein with potential co-defendants’ names redacted;

FBI interview notes with a woman who alleges Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump when she was a minor, and that Trump assaulted her;

The legally required log explaining every redaction — which the DOJ simply never published.

The law explicitly forbids withholding files to spare anyone “embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.” Blanche is withholding them anyway. And who signed the DOJ’s latest filing fighting the release? Stanley Woodward. The same Stanley Woodward whose name is on the fake IRS settlement. Same two guys, both scandals. That’s not a coincidence — that’s a job description.

So to recap: the AG nominee is simultaneously (a) sanction-adjacent for running a collusive lawsuit to enrich the President, and (b) in open defiance of a federal transparency law protecting the names of Epstein’s network — a network the files suggest may touch his boss.

His duty to the United States versus his loyalty to Donald Trump. Two courtrooms. Two judges. Same answer, twice.

PART FOUR: AND THEN THE BOMBS STARTED FALLING

Now. About that timing.

On July 8 — the week of Blanche’s confirmation run-up, days after Sullivan’s Epstein deadline blew past — the Iran ceasefire “collapsed” and Trump resumed strikes. By last night, CENTCOM was announcing its third consecutive night of bombing. The blockade is back. Oil spiked nearly 10% in a single day. Trump shrugged the whole thing off as a “military skirmish” while musing that allied countries should reimburse us and floating a 20% toll on cargo through the Strait of Hormuz — because of course the war has a service fee now.

Is Iran capable of provoking a response on its own? Sure. But look at what this news cycle is burying:

A federal judge finding the President and his sons ran a bad-faith scheme to raid the Treasury;

The Acting Attorney General’s misconduct findings being shipped to his bar association;

Court-ordered Epstein disclosures naming names — including allegations involving Trump himself;

All of it landing the same week Blanche needs twelve Republican senators to hold their noses.

Every hour cable news spends on strike packages and oil prices is an hour it doesn’t spend reading Judge Williams’ opinion out loud. This administration has never once wasted a distraction, and it has never had more to distract from than it does right now.

Coincidence? Maybe. But when a man is drowning in two federal courtrooms and the sky conveniently fills with smoke, you’re allowed to notice.

WEDNESDAY

Todd Blanche needs every Republican on the Judiciary Committee. Tillis already said the fund was a problem. Kennedy already said Blanche’s credibility is on the line. Cornyn is demanding answers on the audit-immunity deal. Collins says she was “assured.” Over 1,200 former DOJ employees have written the Senate begging them not to do this.

That was all before Monday. Before a federal judge documented — in 56 pages — that Blanche’s DOJ abandoned the United States to serve one man.

Any senator who votes to confirm this man isn’t voting for an Attorney General. They’re voting for Donald Trump’s personal lawyer to keep the badge, the files, and the keys to every investigation that touches the boss — including Epstein’s.

Facts are stubborn things. So is a paper trail.

Watch the hearing. Watch who reads the ruling into the record. And watch who pretends the smoke over the Strait of Hormuz is the only story this week.

It isn’t.

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