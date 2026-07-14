Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Diana's avatar
Diana
3h

Blanche is still a nominee? After all of this? Wow. Why not nominate El Chapo for Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, for that matter? The little fact that he is in a supermax shouldn't be an issue with this administration.

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Jacquelyn Wolverton's avatar
Jacquelyn Wolverton
3h

Blanche is such a total underworld scumbag. I guess we just 🤞🤞🤞.

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