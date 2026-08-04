August 4, 2026

There’s a rule in politics that never fails: when someone tells you who they are behind closed doors, believe them the first time.

Todd Blanche — Trump’s personal defense lawyer turned Acting Attorney General turned nominee for the permanent gig — just told everyone exactly who he is. He didn’t mean to tell you. He meant to tell a private audience of conservative faith leaders on a call hosted by the White House Faith Office. But somebody at Intercessors for America (yes, that’s a real organization, no, I didn’t make it up) posted the recording online, presumably because they were so proud of what they heard.

Here’s what they heard.

Blanche told the group that the Justice Department is working “hand in hand” with federal health agencies and the White House so that the Dobbs decision — the one that torched Roe v. Wade — becomes permanent in every single state.

Every. Single. State.

Not “we respect states’ rights.” Not “this is a matter for voters to decide,” which is the line every Republican rehearsed in front of a mirror for two years. Every single state. California. New York. Illinois. Places where voters have repeatedly, loudly, overwhelmingly said they want abortion access protected.

And then, in case anyone missed the vibe, he added: “We don’t have complete victory yet, but we will have victory, and victory will be soon, and it will be permanent.”

That’s not a legal strategy. That’s a crusade with a DOJ letterhead.

The Part Where He Said Something Different Under Oath

Now here’s the fun part, and by fun I mean legally and morally radioactive.

This recording surfaced days before today’s Senate Judiciary Committee vote on his confirmation. And what Blanche promised the faith leaders is — how do I put this diplomatically — considerably more expansive than what he told senators during his confirmation process. Politico’s reporting makes clear the private commitments don’t match the public testimony.

So we’ve got a nominee for the top law enforcement job in America who apparently has two sets of answers: one for the people constitutionally required to vet him, and one for the people he actually works for.

It also blows a hole through Trump’s own campaign promises. Remember when Trump spent all of 2024 insisting abortion was “back with the states” and the federal government would stay out of it? Remember when that was the whole pitch to suburban women? Blanche just confirmed on tape that the plan was always the opposite. The states-rights talk was the sales brochure. This is the fine print.

The Pills Are Next

Blanche also signalled that restrictions are coming on telehealth prescriptions and mail delivery of abortion pills like mifepristone — which, for the record, is how the majority of abortions in America now happen. He’d already committed to ending abortion pills by mail during his confirmation hearing when Katie Britt teed him up, and anti-abortion groups have spent all summer pressuring him to settle Louisiana v. FDA and kill the mail-order system through the courts.

You don’t need a national ban passed by Congress if you can just strangle access through the DOJ, the FDA, and a friendly lawsuit in Louisiana. That’s the play. It always was. No vote, no debate, no fingerprints — just “victory,” soon and permanent, delivered by executive action while everyone’s distracted by whatever else is on fire that week.

Patty Murray put it plainly: a vote to confirm Blanche is a vote to make Dobbs permanent in every state — his words, not hers. Blumenthal called him a zealot. And Republican Thom Tillis, in a genuinely incredible performance, admitted this DOJ “has a problem” and then announced he was voting for the guy anyway. Profiles in courage, folks. Somebody get the sculptor.

Why This One Matters

Look, I know. Every week there’s a new “can you believe this” story out of Washington, and outrage fatigue is real. But this one’s different, because it’s not a leak or an anonymous source or a hostile interpretation. It’s the man’s own voice, on a recording his own allies posted, describing his own plan.

The Attorney General of the United States is supposed to enforce the law. Blanche is auditioning to be the law — for a movement that represents a minority of Americans and has lost basically every abortion referendum since 2022, including in red states like Kansas, Kentucky, and Ohio.

When the will of the voters keeps losing to the will of the guys on the prayer call, you’re not really living in the country you think you are anymore.

The Senate votes today. They know what’s on the tape. Whatever happens next, nobody gets to say they didn’t know.

He told them. He told all of us.

Believe him.

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