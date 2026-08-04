Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
7h

Are you listening, women voters?

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Amanda M's avatar
Amanda M
7h

Probably why Tillis and Cornyn caved. They all want this dystopian hell for America.

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