June 11, 2026

Let’s start where they don’t want you to start.

Not with Iran. Not with the NBA Finals. Not with the “deal that’s two or three days away” — again, for something like the 38th time. Start with a deposition exhibit numbered 1332-16, sitting on a Department of Justice server, that the people running the country tried to scrub.

Because that’s the tell. When the most powerful office on Earth spends weeks in the Situation Room — the Situation Room — sweating over a 2016 email about a man’s “predilection for nipples,” you are no longer looking at a conspiracy theory. You’re looking at a confession of fear.

This isn’t a story about whether the Epstein files are a problem for Donald Trump. That question’s been answered. This is a story about what a man does when the problem is too big to bury and he tries anyway — and how every desperate move to suck the air out of the room only proves how little air he’s got left.

Let’s go through the receipts. There are a lot of them. That’s the point.

The Ransome Account: The Thing They Tried To Black Out

In January 2024, a federal judge unsealed a batch of documents from Giuffre v. Maxwell. Among them were 2016 emails from Sarah Ransome — a woman who says she was trafficked through Epstein’s ring — to a journalist.

What was in them is grotesque, and I’m going to give it to you straight because softening it would be doing the White House’s job for them. Ransome wrote that she knew a girl named Jen who had sexual relations with Trump at Epstein’s New York mansion “on regular occasions.” She wrote that Trump had a thing for the girl, that he kept going on about how he liked her “pert nipples,” and that he liked flicking and sucking them until they were raw. She wrote that she saw the result herself while sharing a bathroom: the injuries looked severe — red, swollen, painful enough that she winced.

Now — here’s where the apologists pounce, so let me beat them to it. Ransome’s credibility was not clean. She also claimed Epstein had sex tapes of Clinton, Prince Andrew and Branson. She retracted the lurid claims in October 2016 and later told The New Yorker in 2019 she’d fabricated the existence of “tapes” to draw attention to Epstein’s conduct because she feared for her safety. Trump’s spokesman calls it baseless and fully retracted. Fine. Logged.

But here’s the part that matters: This is old news. It’s been public, litigated and fact-checked for two years. So why, in December 2025, did the DOJ re-release the exact same Giuffre records — and publish two versions of the same document? One numbered 1332-16, unredacted, exactly as it appeared in 2024. And one numbered 1296-17 — the same record, with Trump’s name repeatedly blacked out.

The government published the censored version and the uncensored version of an allegation about the sitting President, side by side, in the same docket. They tried to make him disappear from a document about abused minors — as if he were the victim — and they were so sloppy about it they left the original right next to it.

You don’t redact something that’s already public and meaningless. You redact something that scares you.

Jane Doe 4: The Accuser The Estate May Have Quietly Paid

Now the one that doesn’t have a credibility asterisk, and the one that should be the lead story on every network in America.

There is a woman in the Doe v. Epstein estate litigation known only as Jane Doe 4. According to her lawsuit, Epstein abused her in South Carolina after she offered babysitting services, then flew her to New York three or four times and brought her to “intimate gatherings with other prominent, wealthy men” who sexually assaulted her. One of those men, the suit alleges, forced her to perform oral sex, slapped her in the face, and raped her. The lawsuit doesn’t name him.

But CNN connected the dots the lawsuit wouldn’t. A lawsuit against the estate includes a victim whose biographical claims match those a woman made in FBI interviews — a woman who accused Trump. And buried in the released DOJ material is an email between FBI agents from last summer noting that “one identified victim claimed abuse by Trump but ultimately refused to cooperate.” The DOJ has not explained why those Trump-related witness interview descriptions weren’t released. The descriptions of those interviews? DOJ quietly took down the FBI interview material. Just like with Ransome. Same move. Same hand.

And then it gets worse for them, because of money.

In March 2026, Epstein’s longtime accountant and estate co-executor Richard Kahn sat for a deposition before the House Oversight Committee. Ro Khanna asked him directly whether Jane Doe 4 — described as a woman who accused both Epstein and Trump — had received a settlement from the estate. Kahn confirmed she had. Then, later in the same deposition, his attorney “clarified” that the earlier testimony was mistaken and that neither he nor Kahn recognized the name.

Confirmed it, then un-confirmed it. Under oath. About whether an accuser of the President got paid hush money from a dead pedophile’s estate.

This is not nothing. Epstein’s $559 million estate fielded claims from at least 190 victims. More than 60 filed directly with the estate, another 130 through a compensation fund — and many signed confidentiality agreements before getting paid. The fund distributed roughly $125 million before winding down, and in February 2026 the estate agreed to pay up to $35 million more to resolve outstanding claims. Over a hundred million dollars, NDAs attached, flowing out to women — at least one of whom named the President of the United States.

A congressman put it more plainly than I can: the public deserves a clear answer about whether the estate paid a settlement to an accuser who made serious allegations against Donald Trump and who was interviewed four times by the FBI. They still don’t have one.

The Situation Room Became An Epstein Bunker

Here’s where Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan walk in and burn the house down.

Their new book — excerpted in the New York Times Magazine on June 10 ahead of its June 23 release — describes, in cinematic detail, what actually happened inside the White House when the DOJ’s July 2025 memo declared there was no client list and Epstein killed himself. The base revolted. And the most powerful men in the country panicked.

According to the Times account, senior officials gathered in the White House Situation Room — the room reserved for wars, terrorist attacks and national security crises — to manage the Epstein controversy. Repeatedly. Often without Trump present. JD Vance took a leading role and warned colleagues: “This is a huge problem.”

Sit with the geography of that. The room where presidents watch bin Laden raids and nuclear decisions. They turned it into a war room for a sex-trafficking cover-up. About their own boss.

And what did they cook up in there? They discussed petitioning courts to unseal grand jury records — while privately acknowledging the request was unlikely to succeed and would produce little new information. Transparency theater they knew was empty. Vance floated an “extraordinary P.R. gambit” — enlisting Tucker Carlson to interview Ghislaine Maxwell in prison in a way that might rebut the allegations involving Trump. The convicted child trafficker as a character witness for the President. That was on the table.

And the most damning detail of all, the one that tells you exactly who they fear: the administration’s biggest worry was not Democrats. It was losing the MAGA base. They weren’t afraid of being caught. They were afraid of their own people figuring it out.

So they got to work on the air supply.

Watch The Other Hand

Now connect it to the calendar, because the timing isn’t subtle and they’re not even trying to make it subtle anymore.

The same week the NYT drops its nuke and the Haberman/Swan book starts leaking, Trump is:

Bombing Iran. Again. On June 10, the U.S. launched a fresh wave of strikes on “multiple targets” in Iran after Trump and Hegseth warned Tehran — over an American helicopter Trump says Iran downed near the Strait of Hormuz. This is the same war he announced on February 28 not with an address to the nation but with an 8-minute Truth Social video. The same nuclear program he told us he “obliterated” back in June 2025 — “Bullseye!!!” — is somehow an imminent threat again eight months later.

Promising a deal that never comes. By CNN’s count, Trump has claimed at least 37 to 38 times since late March that an Iran deal was near. On June 8, fresh off an NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden, he told reporters a deal was “two or three days” away and Hormuz would reopen “immediately.” More than 100 days of “two or three days.” Markets keep believing it. The deal keeps not existing.

Headlining the spectacle. Courtside at the Finals. UFC cards. The permanent carnival. Anything loud enough to be the chyron instead of the files.

He’s not even hiding the strategy anymore — and neither is anyone watching. A Data for Progress poll found a majority of Americans — especially those under 45 — believe Trump launched the Iran war to distract from Epstein. Republican Thomas Massie said it out loud: “bombing a country on the other side of the globe won’t make the Epstein files go away.” When the White House got asked about it, their response was to call the people asking “true morons.” Two foreign embassies trolled him with Epstein memes minutes after a ceasefire announcement.

When Iranian government social media accounts and a sitting Republican congressman are both telling you the war is a distraction from the pedophile files, the distraction has failed. The smoke is so thick everyone can see what’s burning underneath it.

Why This One Doesn’t Go Away

Here’s the thesis, and it’s the reason I’m not writing a “Trump weathers another scandal” column.

Every previous Trump crisis had a single point of failure he could attack. One witness to discredit. One document to dispute. One reporter to call fake news. That playbook works when the threat is a line. It fails when the threat is a web.

Look at what he’s actually facing:

An accuser the estate may have quietly paid off, then lied about under oath. That’s a paper trail with a dollar figure and a perjury problem attached.

An FBI interview record about a Trump-abuse allegation that the DOJ took down after releasing it. That’s a cover-up you can see the seam of.

A redaction so clumsy they published the censored and uncensored versions side by side. That’s evidence of intent.

A book by two of the most sourced reporters in Washington, full of named officials and on-the-record receipts , describing the Situation Room being converted into a damage-control bunker.

A base that’s been told for years there’s a client list — and now suspects their own guy is the reason they’ll never see it.

And leaks. Constant, structural leaks, because the panic ran through dozens of staffers, lawyers, executors and agents, and you cannot NDA the entire federal government.

That’s too many accusers to discredit one at a time. Too big a paper trail to shred. Too many people in the room to keep quiet. You can bomb Iran. You can promise a deal 38 more times. You can sit courtside until the Finals end. You can call everyone a moron.

But you cannot un-pay a settlement. You cannot un-publish a document you accidentally released twice. You cannot un-write Maggie Haberman’s book. And you cannot, while you hold the office that put your name in those files, ever fully control the machine that’s leaking them.

The theater up top keeps getting louder. The machinery underneath keeps grinding. And the gap between the two — the distance between “two or three days” and a deal that never comes, between “totally exonerated” and a Situation Room turned into a bunker — is the whole story.

He spent the most secure room in America trying to make a 2016 email disappear. He failed. They published it twice.

It’s not going away while he’s in office. It can’t. There are too many of them, it’s too big, and too many people are talking.

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Sources: New York Times Magazine (Haberman & Swan, Regime Change, June 10, 2026); Newsweek; CNN; The Daily Beast; Axios; CNBC; Snopes; House Oversight Committee Democrats; The Post and Courier; NewsNation; AllSides. All allegations described as alleged are unproven; Trump denies all claims of wrongdoing related to Epstein, and his spokesman calls the Ransome material baseless and retracted.