Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Punkette's avatar
Punkette
1h

Excellent analysis, Dean. Per your words, Democrats have a golden opportunity to frame the White House Situation Room scandal like this: “A sex-trafficking cover-up about their own boss.” 👍🏼 Run with it, Dems! Dumpty and the GQP will not survive this.

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barbara bishop's avatar
barbara bishop
2h

Thank you Dean. 👏👏👏👏👏

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